Reader Favorites And Rogues June 9 - July 6

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield June - July ReFa/Ro showed 19.9% more net gain than from the same investment in all ten. Little, low-priced ReFa/Ro mentioned stocks led the pack again for early July.

By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: ACP; SUN; MRCC; KRP; CGBD; OXLC; AINV; FRO; AMZA; SMHB. They averaged 25.71% annual yields. (Two made all-three lists: FRO, and KRP).

June 9 - July 6 readers of Fredrik Arnold articles mentioned 57 equities in their comments. Some lamented bad news so bad news investments (rogues) mixed with (mostly) favorites.

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful dividend issues may appear.

Lately readers and other contributors have questioned the intent, purpose, validity, and usefulness of my daily stock lists. Most, however praise the effort to sort promising opportunities out of the thousands of dividend offers. After all, yield counts when searching for dividend winners.

Furthermore, my dog catching is, by method, a contrarian investing strategy and that can rub some investors the wrong way.

Most valuable to the writer, however, are those reader comments that truly catch errors in my calculations or changes in direction. Examples like the reader who misses my "safer" dividend follow-up articles because they contain dividend payout ratios. Those who catch flagrant fouled stock lists not synchronized with the data charted. This month readers scoffed at the high dividends attributed by both YCharts and Yahoo!Finance to SNHB, an ETN, and AMZA an ETF. Nothing changed, they're still high. Another reader said I should warn about Frontline's practice of paying most of its lofty dividend in stock. Be warned, Frontline tops this list too!

Last month two doubtful dividend dogs stood atop the yield list. The OXLC closed end investment company sported a 40% dividend down to 19.57% this month, and SCM had converted to a Q-pay from a MoPay but finally, on June 30, announced a $0.25/Q payout amount.

In my April S&P 500 Aristocrats dog article I used the ticker O and its data for a listing labeled Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) and also failed to catch the spin-off of OTIS and CARR from the newly minted RTX entity resulting from the merger of UTX and RTN, thanks to readers' sharp eyes. Another spotted airlines still listed among Warren Buffett's Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) holdings due to my missing Warren's off-hand comments in his annual meeting in March. Editors once caught stuff like those gaffs before publication.

Note: I report current available numbers, no more no less. Mine are first glance snapshots of likely dividend prospects. In other cases, when I have credited dividends from sources that pay none, I beg mercy for my dependence on YCharts (my prime resource that persists in listing dividends for one year after cancellation is announced and implemented).

January's REIT article drew flak for claiming a 17% annual dividend yield for SHO. That particular REIT does not pay equal Q dividends but pays three quarters at $.05 each and one at $0.56. I multiplied the $0.56 dividend by 4 to produce a 17% annual yield when the real yield was 5.54%. I also got in trouble for touting TLRD for a 6% yield after the company announced a cut off of all dividends effective in Q4 in favor of a stock buyback program. Finally, sadly, readers pointed to the demise of OTCPK:MFCSF as a MoPay as of November. Another month I was chastised for using YCharts recent month calculation for the variable Q dividend paying Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) resulting in a higher ranking for IMBBY. Apparently I did it again in June.

Three months ago I was also called out for including CNSL in a high yield list after they had announced a cancellation of dividends in April, and my failure to detect GME's dividend death in June. Also readers months ago noted Q Pay JMP. In July I was again called out for including CSL as a dividend payer in one list or another all of which were attributable to the aforementioned YCharts policy. Recently YCharts has begun to flag non-existent forward dividends on its charts.

My ongoing gaff confusing volatility with risk in my beta reports was detected in May 2019 and persisted until this May, too. Yet another reader recently thought volatility was a better beta label. I'm now describing beta as risk/volatility.

YCharts responded with the following information when I complained about cancelled dividends remaining alive and listed for a full year after their demise:

"We allow a dividend yield to persist for 365 days after the most recent reported dividend if a dividend is cut. Hence, this data should not be used for backtesting purposes. For true historical testing purposes, one would need the date the company announced a cut or increase in the dividend to get the proper expected dividend yield as of a given date."

Below are 57 tangible results for the reader favorite & rogue equities and from June 9 to July 5. The YCharts data for this article was collected as of 7/13/20.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 30.94% To 93.86% Net Gains By 10 ReFa/Ro Stocks To Early-July 2021

Three reader-favorite top yield stocks were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for the reader-fave stocks, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was deemed 30% accurate by Wall Street estimates.

The following probable profit-generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks. That dividend and the median of aggregate one-year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points.

Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not counted. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 13, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) was projected to net $938.59 based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 58% under the market as a whole.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was projected to net $622.24, based on the median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for KRP.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) netted $542.24 based on the median target price estimate from 11 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 83% above the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) was projected to net $506.63, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) was projected to net $463.48, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% under the market as a whole.

Monroe Capital Corp. (MRCC) was projected to net $451.88, based on the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% over the market as a whole.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) was projected to net $369.51, based on the median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 91% over the market as a whole.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) was projected to net $332.50, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% over the market as a whole.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) netted $326.75 based on dividends plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% over the market as a whole.

Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX) was projected to net $309.41, based on the median of target estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 63% greater than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 48.63% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 23% greater than the market as a whole.

source: networkforgood.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

57 For the Money

Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for ReFa/Ro stocks as of market closing prices 7/13/20 for 57 equities and funds revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analysts' price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

50 Top ReFa/Ro By Target Gains

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): ReFa/Ro Top Yield Equity, ETRACS 2x Monthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHB), Led 57 By Yield In July

Source: YCharts

ReFa/Ro sorted by yield included 9 of 11 Morningstar sectors among the top 50 of 57 selections plus one exchange traded note (ETN), one exchange traded fund (ETF), and two closed end investment corporations (CEICs).

Of the leading ten by yield, the top reader-mention was a lone ETN, as mentioned, ETRACS 2x Monthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN [1]. In second place was the lone ETF InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [2].

Third place was occupied by the first of three energy sector representatives, Frontline Ltd.[3]. The other two energy dogs placed seventh and ninth, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP [7], and Sunoco LP (SUN) [9].

The first of three financial services companies placed fourth, Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) [2]. The remaining two financials placed sixth, and eighth, by yield, TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) [6], and Monroe Capital Corp. [8].

Rounding out the ReFa/Ro July top ten by yield were the two CEIC representatives placing fifth and tenth, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) [5], and Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) [10] to complete the top 10 ReFa/Ro by yield for this month.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 ReFa/Ro By Price Upsides Showed 25.63% To 56.97% Gains To July 2021

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analysts' median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analysts' median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analyst Targets Predicted A 19.9% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reader Favored Or Rogue Stocks To July 2021

10 top ReFa/Ro were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top 10 ReFa/Ro selected 7/6/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented: ETN (1) ETF (1); energy (3); financial services (3); CEIC (2); .

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of Top 10 Highest-Yield Reader Favorites & Rogues To (31) Deliver 49.48% Vs. (32) 41.26% Net Gains by All 10 To July 2021

Source: YCharts

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 ReFa/Ro kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 19.9% more net gain than $5k invested in all 10. The fourth lowest priced ReFa/Ro top-yield equity, Frontline Ltd., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 93.86%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced ReFa/Ro top yield dogs for July 13 were: Oxford Lane Capital; ETRACS 2x Monthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN; Monroe Capital Corp.; Frontline Ltd.; TCG BDC, with prices ranging from $4.20 to $7.99 per share.

Five higher-priced ReFa/Ro for July 13 were: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP; Apollo Investment Corp.; Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund; InfraCap MLP ETF; Sunoco LP, whose prices ranged from $8.43 to $23.34.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analysts' targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential.

It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 57 equities and funds discussed in this article were submitted within comments from Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: Adream; AEGISBMD; cdginrich; ChuckyCheese; cpedujd; daltonb; Dividend Athlete; Dividending; Dogstyl; Dudley13; Fundflow; G-HappyGnome; gojuadorai; hermi1; Jack Thursby; jakefountain; kmanseal; kos47; LifeLonMetsFan; minnesota72; NecessityMadeMeDividendInvestor; nyaz; pmbrandt; Prof Ed Re; prudent 576; Rickmurquhart; RUWC; SpikerLexus; TimBandito; toddkaz; tomngraber; wesph15; wildpitcher.

Here is the full pack of 57 July ReFa/Ro (listed alphabetically by ticker symbol)

Source: Readers & YCharts

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dogs photo: networkforgood.com

