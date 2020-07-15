12 Wonderful Blue-Chips I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio

My personal Phoenix portfolio has a 3.2% yield, 13.8% CAGR long-term growth forecast from Morningstar, and is about 8% undervalued. The 5-year probability-weighted expected return is about 14.2% CAGR vs 3.9% CAGR for the broader market.

I buy $500 worth of the DK Daily Blue-Chip Deal each day off the Phoenix Watchlist, while I sit in 25% to 30% cash/bonds waiting patiently for an eventual correction.

But as Chuck Carnevale says "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market." My fellow Dividend King continues to find incredible value in this market and so do I.

We're in the craziest bubble in US history. The highest valuations since the tech bubble are occuring at the same time as the worst economy in 75 years.

People keep asking me why I bother putting new work into the market when we're in what I consider to be the craziest bubble in US history.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $124.80 -23% 25.6 22.5 57% 32% 2021 $163.32 30% 19.6 22.6 20% 33% 2022 $187.06 13% 17.1 18.3 5% 8% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG $142.98 22.4 36% 2.63 2.35

(Sources: Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The market is steadily grinding higher, ignoring a steady drumbeat of bad pandemic and economic news, approaching all-time highs.

S&P Correction Watch

All-Time High 3386 Recent Market High 3232 Current 3211 Distance From High 0.6% Correction Point 2908.8 Distance To Correction 9.4% Distance To All-Time High 5.5%

(Source: Upcoming Dividend Kings Market Valuation & Total Return Profile Tool)

That's despite unemployment being at the highest levels in recorded history, 32.9 million, higher than even March and April when we lost almost 7 million jobs in a single week.

Meanwhile, future expected market returns are rather bleak, about half their historical 7% to 9% CAGR.

S&P 500 Total Return Profile

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (OTC:CAGR) 2020 -32.5% -57.0% -43.2% 2021 -10.9% -7.6% -5.8% 2022 4.4% 1.8% 1.4% 2025 31.8% 5.2% 3.9%

(Source: Upcoming Dividend Kings Market Valuation & Total Return Profile Tool)

However, there is a method to my "madness".

Why It Still Makes Sense To Buy Quality Blue-Chips At Reasonable To Attractive Valuations

(Source: Vanguard)

Research from Vanguard, covering almost 160 years of market history in the US, UK, and Australia, shows that time in the market is far more important than timing the market.

65% to 70% of the time, over 16 decades that spanned all manner of economic conditions and periods of high political, and event-driven uncertainty, investors would have been better off being fully invested, rather than waiting for one of the market's periodic, healthy, and normal pullbacks or declines.

But of course, 30% to 35% of the time, and this could certainly be one of those, investors who retained dry powder for opportunistic buying benefited from stronger future returns.

Dividend Kings Recession/Correction Plan

Principle Why? Buy 1 good deal (or better) Blue-Chip each day. "Time is on your side when you own shares of superior companies" - Peter Lynch Buy small amounts each time ($250/$500) Matching monthly savings rate to daily buys. Alternate between High-Yield and low PEG/fast-growth companies. A balanced approach leads to less "market envy" if one particular strategy is underperforming. Preserving dry powder for inevitable but impossible to predict pullbacks/corrections. Market declines average every 6 months since 1945 and 2009. Storing dry powder in the forms of US Treasury ETFs No permanent risk of capital loss as long as the US government doesn't default. 20% to 30% cash/bond during this recession. Matching monthly savings with daily buys preserves dry powder during a 2-year pandemic. If the S&P 500 suffers a 5+% single-day decline buy an extra company. Pullbacks average 7% decline in a month, then recover new highs a month later. If S&P suffers 10% correction from recent highs buy 2 stocks per day (both high-yield and fast growth) "volatility isn't risk. It's the source of future returns." - Joshua Brown If S&P suffers a 20% bear market buy 3 stocks per day. Bear Markets are rare and generate the best future returns. If S&P suffers a 30% severe bear market buy 4 companies per day. The risk/reward ratios of most companies will be outstanding. If S&P hits -35%, -40%, -45%, etc, from ATH, buy double sized positions in 10 companies. We don't know when bear market lows occur but they trigger the next bull market. Continue buying more aggressively as market opportunities appear until cash/bond allocation is converted to blue-chip stocks. "Think about bonds in terms of protection, not yield...Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market.." - Ben Carlson

I strive not for perfection, but merely a reasonable and prudent strategy, based on the best empirical research of what's worked in the past, and barring an apocalypse, is most likely to work in the future.

While others swing for the fences, trying to day trade their way to quick riches, I am content to, in the words of Charlie Munger, make "consistently not stupid decisions" with my hard-earned savings.

The 12 Wonderful Blue-Chips I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio

Why did I buy these 12 companies in the past three weeks?

Because I've pledged to DK members to buy $500 worth of every Daily Blue-Chip Video recommendation. I believe in these companies enough not just to recommend them (for the reasons explained in the daily videos) but also to put my savings to work alongside our members.

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation List/Research Terminal)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

A good buy is when a company's average historical fair value is offering sufficient margin of safety relative to its quality and risk profile.

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average (speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Currently, all 12 of those companies remain reasonable buys or better.

Here are why I consider them such attractive long-term income growth opportunities in this overvalued market and these uncertain economic times.

Fundamentals Of These 12 Blue-Chips

Average quality score: 9.4/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 50% vs. 69% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 44% vs. 47% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 6.1% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 29% vs. 36% overvalued S&P 500

vs. 36% overvalued S&P 500 Average dividend growth streak: 17.8 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 13.7% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 9.8% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 Average forward P/E: 12.0 vs. 22.4 S&P 500 and Graham/Dodd/Carnevale 15.0 rule of thumb

vs. 22.4 S&P 500 and Graham/Dodd/Carnevale 15.0 rule of thumb Average earnings yield (Chuck Carnevale "essence of valuation"): 8.3% vs. 4.5% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.52 vs. 2.14 historical vs. 2.62 S&P 500

The average return on capital: 125% (79 % Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

(79 , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 116% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +1% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: BBB+ vs. A- average aristocrat (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 28.0% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

Average Market Cap: $41 billion large-cap

Average 5-year total return potential: 6.1% yield + 9.8% CAGR long-term growth +7.1 % CAGR valuation boost = 23.0% CAGR (11% to 35% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 7% to 28% CAGR vs. 1% to 7% S&P 500

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 17.4% CAGR vs. 3.9% S&P 500 (346% more than S&P 500)

These 12 companies represent a near-perfect combination of

safe and generous yield (as seen by modest payout ratios and debt ratios)

from objectively very high-quality companies (as seen by returns on capital and credit ratings)

fast expected growth (53% faster than S&P 500)

low valuations (average DK rating "potentially strong buy")

growth at a reasonable price (low PEG ratios by their historical norms)

exceptional probability-weighted return potential that's more than 4X that of the broader market

We may be in the craziest bubble in US history (relative to economic fundamentals) but that doesn't mean that there isn't, in the words of Chuck Carnevale "incredible values to be found if you know where to look."

How sensible were these 15 collective buys of these 12 companies?

Let's turn to the Dividend Kings Investing Tool for the answer.

This is the new tool I use to ensure that, in the words of Charlie Munger, every DK portfolio buy (including for my retirement portfolio) are "consistently not stupid."

Step 1: Preservation Of Capital

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Sources: Dividend Kings Investing Tool, S&P, University Of St. Petersberg)

These 12 companies score a 6/7 on preservation of capital potential, due to 5% long-term bankruptcy risk.

5-Year Dividend Return Potential

Current Yield 6.1% Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 9.8% Yield On Cost in 5-Years 9.74% Average 5-Year Yield on Cost 7.92% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 39.59% Ratio vs S&P 500 3.58

(Source: Dividend Kings Investing Tool)

Investors like to talk about "playing with house money". Most people mean something like "sell 50% once I've doubled my money so that I have no risk of permanently losing money."

For me "playing with house money" means "getting 100% of your investment back in dividends, ensuring you can't lose money AND you still own your shares that are appreciating along with cash flow and dividends".

How long will it take me to potentially recoup my initial investment via dividends alone? 9.5 years, at which point my estimated yield on cost on these companies would be 14.8%.

To some 10 years seems like an eternity to wait, but keep in mind that these companies are incredibly undervalued (12.0 avg PE vs 16.9 historical norm).

So I likely won't have to wait nearly that long to see potentially exceptional total returns.

Probability-Weighted Total Returns

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 23.0% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 11.73% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 34.73% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 7.04% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 27.78% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 17.41% Ratio vs S&P 500 4.42

(Source: Dividend Kings Investing Tool)

The conservative end of the probability-weighted total return expectations for these 12 companies is 7.0% CAGR, which is the S&P 500's 200-year historical return.

Since my long-term plan is for an 80/20 stock/bond portfolio (25% to 30% in this recession) my benchmark isn't the S&P 500, but the iShares Trust - iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK), a 70/30 stock/bond ETF that's as close as I can find to my long-term target asset allocation.

But to provide some context, here's the S&P 500's 5-year analyst consensus return potential.

S&P 500 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The mid-range probability-weighted expected return from the S&P 500 is just 3.9% CAGR because the market is pricing in about 4 years of expected growth at this point.

Putting It All Together

Goal The 12 Companies DK Phoenix & I Bought Why Score Valuation Potentially strong buy 29% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Above-Average B+ average credit rating, 5% long-term bankruptcy risk 6/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 39.6% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11.1% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 17.4% PWR vs 3.9% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 97% Letter Grade A excellent S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investing Tool)

These were just good deals, they are potentially excellent bargains we struck in the last three weeks.

Three weeks during which the market went from merely very overvalued to outrageously so. But as Chuck Carnevale, the Dividend Kings' patron saint of valuation likes to say "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

For final confirmation that these were reasonable and prudent buys, we can turn to the market itself, which over the long-term (10+ years) always, in the words of Ben Graham, correctly "weighs the substance of a company".

Recent Phoenix Buys Total Returns Since 2002 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Are these companies more volatile than average? Yes, 28% annual volatility over the last 15 years vs 26% for the average company. Does that mean periods of intense declines? Absolutely.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

The good thing about more volatile companies is they recover faster once the recession ends. Follow the Financial Crisis these 12 companies tool 40 months to reach new highs, 18 months earlier than the S&P 500.

The point is that no matter how irrational the broader market becomes, something good is always on sale if you know where to look.

Dividend Sensei Real Money Phoenix Portfolio Bucket

(Source: Morningstar) 24% bond/cash allocation not shown

These are all the companies I've been buying since April 4th. Many of these companies have soared, to the point of becoming overvalued.

(Source: Morningstar) 24% bond/cash allocation not shown

Dividend Sensei Phoenix Portfolio Stats

3.2% yield

13.8% CAGR long-term dividend growth forecast (Morningstar)

weighted forward PE: 15.3 vs 16.6 historical & 22.4 S&P 500

weighted valuation: 8% undervalued (Morningstar estimate)

5-year return potential: 3.2% yield + 13.8% CAGR growth + 1.7% CAGR valuation boost = 18.7% CAGR (9% to 29% with 30% margin of error)

probability-weighted expected return: 5% to 23% CAGR

mid-range probability-weighed expected return: 14.2% CAGR vs 3.9% S&P 500

Before anyone starts mirroring my portfolio blindly keep in mind that this is not my entire retirement portfolio, just what I've been buying since April 4th.

(Source: Morningstar)

The sector concentrations are slightly overweight financial and industrials, and outside the DK risk-management guidelines.

(Source: Morningstar)

Most of these companies are either high-yield or cyclical, which represents stock types not suitable for everyone.

(Source: Morningstar) 24% cash/bond allocation not shown

44% of the portfolio is tilted towards value stocks, because in a bubble that's where the best opportunities lie.

But overall this portfolio is also 20% in growth stocks because even in a bubble you can find fast-growers at a good price.

DK Phoenix and I are alternating between fast-growers and high-yield blue-chips each day, to keep a relatively good mix of styles.

This portfolio is targeting dividend growth, quality, and somewhat equal weighting, for most of the companies. The average market cap is $56 billion, 59% smaller than the $137 billion average market cap of the S&P 500.

So size is also working to my advantage.

Current Valuations On My Phoenix Portfolio

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation List/Research Terminal)

green = potentially good buy or better

blue = potentially reasonable buy

yellow = hold

red = potential sell/trim

My Overall Phoenix Portfolio Quality & Fundamentals

Average quality score: 9.8/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 55% vs. 64% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 41% vs. 45% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

Average yield: 3.7% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.3% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 14% vs. 36% overvalued S&P 500

Average dividend growth streak: 18.6 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 10.6% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 10.7% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500

CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 Average forward P/E: 17.5 vs. 22.4 S&P 500

vs. 22.4 S&P 500 Average earnings yield: 5.7% vs. 4.5%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.94 vs. 2.26 historical vs. 2.62 S&P 500

1.94 vs. 2.26 historical vs. 2.62 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 109% (85 % Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

(85 , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 113% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +4% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: A- vs. A- average aristocrat (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 25.8% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

Average 5-year total return potential: 3.7% yield + 10.6% CAGR long-term growth + 3.0% CAGR valuation boost = 17.3% CAGR (8% to 27% CAGR with 30% margin of error)

Average Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 5% to 21% CAGR vs. 1% to 7% S&P 500

Average Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 13.1% CAGR vs. 3.9% S&P 500 (233% more than S&P 500)

Here is how the average company in my personal Phoenix portfolio scores on the DK Investment Decision Tool.

Goal DS Phoenix Portfolio Why Score Valuation Potentially good buy 14% undervalued 4.00 Preservation Of Capital Excellent A- average credit rating, 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 7.00 Return Of Capital Exceptional 24.6% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11.1% S&P 500 10.00 Return On Capital Exceptional 13.1% PWR vs 3.9% S&P 500 10.00 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ exceptional S&P 73% = C (market-average)

Bottom Line: It's Always A Great Time To Buy Quality Companies At Reasonable To Great Prices...Even During The Craziest Bubble In History

I'm not a market timer, gambler, or Dave Portnoy disciple hoping and praying to find a "greater fool" to offload my overpriced momentum stock onto.

I'm a disciplined, patient, and fundamentals focused long-term income growth investor, who is daily putting my savings to work alongside our members.

Why do I keep buying stock every day?

because I have the discretionary savings

because there are always great blue-chip deals available

because time is the most critical and valuable ally income investors have to compound wealth and income

Is a correction coming at some point? Absolutely.

Will I and every Dividend King member who heeds our daily caution against rampant and dangerous speculation profit when it does? Absolutely.

How important is it to know exactly when the correction is starting, how long it will last, or how bad it will get? Not at all.

(Source: AZ quotes)

Whenever the correction comes, for whatever reason, I am sitting on a large pile of cash/bonds waiting to seize the opportunity for even better daily blue-chip buys.

Let the gamblers, market timers, and get rich quick speculators play their games, and pray to the market gods that their luck holds.

Prudent and disciplined investors make their own luck, through a focus on quality first and prudent valuation & risk management always.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APOG, CSL, ANTM, EPD, MO, PRU, PBA, BXP, AVGO, LHX, BTI, MGRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns APOG, CSL, ANTM, EPD, MO, PRU, PBA, BXP, AVGO, LHX, BTI, and MGRC in our portfolios.