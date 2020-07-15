Anyone who has followed my previous work here on Seeking Alpha is probably aware of my feelings toward metal, miners, and monetary policy, in general. As a shareholder who has covered Goldmoney (OTCPK:XAUMF) more than once, I'm also familiar with the investment opportunity in Menē (OTCPK:MENEF). As bullish as I am on Goldmoney long term, I actually believe that Menē could potentially have a higher upside as the consumer market begins to take more notice of the company.

In a lot of ways, Menē is what Goldmoney wanted to be for lower net worth gold investors. As I covered in my last Goldmoney article, allowing lower net worth investors easy access to gold savings was a notion that largely faded away as the regulatory burden of servicing smaller accounts became too harmful to the business. Management did the responsible thing for shareholders rather than make a martyr out of the company by continuing to chase a philosophical initiative. Providing smaller-wealth individuals with precious metals saving vehicle is a noble cause. However, if that cause is, ultimately, detrimental to the business, nobody wins in the long run. In my opinion, Menē appears positioned to pick up where Goldmoney left off from a client standpoint. From an investor perspective, there are a lot of reasons that Menē could, ultimately, be the better play.

First, let's establish that Menē is now the gold supplier for the little guy that Goldmoney wanted to be. As a consumer service, what was attractive about Goldmoney for lower net worth clients was the ability to buy gold over time in smaller quantities. As we have learned over the last 7 months, most of Goldmoney's 1.4 million account holders were smaller net worth or inactive clients. For this clientele, buying full ounces of physical gold with regularity is a difficult ask. Should the price of gold continue to rise, that ask becomes more difficult and infrequent. Menē addresses this problem by allowing lower net worth clients investment-grade metal in smaller quantities without worrying about monthly fee minimums eating away at the value of the product. There is, of course, a trade-off for this and that's a premium on the physical metal.

Physical gold premium

I don't want to conflate what Menē is. It is a gold jewelry company, not a bullion dealer. However, since Menē's consumer product is investment-grade gold, I think we can at least compare what Menē earns in margin compared to other companies that sell small-sized investment gold. I take this view because I believe these companies are likely serving the same kind of customers at this point in time. By selling investment gold as jewelry, Menē is capitalizing on a creative way to get a higher premium on physical metal. The company highlighted an average 20% profit margin on inventory items in the June investor presentation. If we compare a smaller gold quantity purchase with Menē to that of a typical physical bullion dealer, we can see how much better the margin is for Menē simply by selling gold as jewelry.

While I maintain that people who shop for gold bars are potentially the same people who buy from Menē already, it's worth mentioning that gold bullion buyers who do not buy from Menē, currently, should think about doing so. Beyond the beauty one can appreciate from the actual product that Menē offers, the investment jewelry also serves as a viable insurance policy for those who fear future bullion confiscation laws.

The confiscation hedge

It's well known by most precious metal advocates that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102 in 1933. At the time, the order prohibited the public "hoarding" of gold bullion or coins. In the order, there was an exception made for professional industries pertaining to art - jewelry very much being applicable under this exception. This is important because there are some gold investors who worry about the federal government reenacting some sort of ban on physical metal. My personal thoughts on that possibility aside, if gold confiscation is a legitimate concern and history repeats itself, Menē serves as a terrific way to get investment-grade gold while maintaining peace of mind that it likely won't be illegal to own it. In this way, Menē can provide a physical gold buyer with a diversified approach to physical metal buying.

To this point, I believe it's a given that the people who are either customers or investors in Menē are likely already wise to gold as an investment asset. Where I think Menē has far more potential as a business than Goldmoney is with the potential untapped market in North America. As CEO Roy Sebag has pointed out before, there is significantly more appreciation for 24 karat gold jewelry globally than there is in the United States. As the only company really offering this kind of product in the western market, it's largely on Menē to shoulder the education burden of gold jewelry as an investment asset for consumers. Fortunately, there appears to be a growing interest in the product Menē is offering.

US interest in gold jewelry is growing

This isn't a totally scientific approach to forecasting trends and data, let's get that out of the way now. What Google Trends data can provide though is a valuable insight into market sentiment through search history data. If we look at "jewelry" as a search term in the shopping category, we can see the clear seasonal spike in the interest index year after year. That interest plummeted in March when the country became concerned with COVID-19. It has since recovered to back to norms.

Source: Google Trends Data

If we add the word "gold" to the search and compare the index trajectory, we can see the trending interest in gold jewelry is real.

Like "jewelry" as a search term, "gold jewelry" has annual peaks during the holiday shopping season. However, unlike "jewelry" by itself, interest in "gold jewelry" has spiked back up near holiday season levels during the spring and summer months of 2020. This is highly irregular. The monthly index numbers over the last 16 years show outperformance in Q2 of this year as well as an incredible July pace approaching the month's halfway point.

Year Q2 Average Index July Index 2020 67 85* 2019 62 63 2018 60 61 2017 59 62 2016 59 59 2015 51 52 2014 53 52 2013 53 53 2012 58 62 2011 55 61 2010 55 52 2009 54 60 2008 54 53 2007 53 57 2006 54 53 2005 60 56 2004 63 76

Source: Google Trends Data

The interest index for gold jewelry in May and June topped 70 each month. And with a 3-month average of 67, 2020 was the strongest Q2 for gold jewelry as a Google search topic for the entirety of the available data. In addition to this interest spike in gold jewelry, we can also see related topics and queries that are experiencing breakouts in search interest.

Source: Google Trends data, "gold jewelry" related topics and queries

It shouldn't go unnoticed that jewelry competitors Pandora (OTCPK:PNDZF) and Kay showed up as breakout search items in relation to "gold jewelry" and Menē didn't. This is almost certainly due to differences in marketing spend efforts and the infancy of Menē as a company. What is of considerable interest to me is that investment gold and grams as a unit of measurement are also breaking out. Each of these things should help Menē acquire visibility and potential clientele.

Disrupting the jewelry industry

As I alluded above, to really hit a critical mass in western markets, Menē is going to have to educate new jewelry leads on the benefits of buying investment-grade jewelry as opposed to the jewelry from less expensive, low melt-weight competitors. We can see from the investor deck that, to this point, the company has relied on media coverage and word of mouth from existing customers to grow the business. This is a great way to keep marketing costs down but it makes expansion a slow grind.

KPIs vs. Gold

The investor deck highlights several metrics to judge growth. One that I think is very strong is the year over year change in returning customers as a percentage of sales. That number jumped from 46% in Q4-18 to 61% in Q4-19. This is important because customer acquisition for Menē is fundamentally different from that of other jewelry companies. A strong bounce in brand loyalty numbers such as this is a great sign.

Source: Menē, June investor presentation

To add some additional context to the company's own KPIs from June, we can compare the performance in average order value and production output to the price of gold.

Average Order USD Production Output Avg Gold Price/oz Q4-18 417.02 228.2 $1,227 Q4-19 908.59 363.7 $1,482 YoY Change +118% +59% +21%

This shows just how strong demand has been for Mene's jewelry. The demand of the product has been robust even while the price of the product has increased 21% year over year.

Valuation

The way the company should be valued is up to individual interpretation. If you value it like a typical consumer discretionary jeweler, you could say it's expensive.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I'm not surely valuing the company this way is the correct approach for two reasons. First, I don't think a typical Menē customer is the same person who buys jewelry from Signet brands like Kay or Zales. This is a customer who is likely more aware of material value of jewelry. Ultimately, Menē is going to want to convert the Zales buyer to a Menē buyer. This brings us to reason number two.

I don't value this company like a typical jeweler because the vision is completely different. This is a jewelry market participant aimed at disruption. In a lot of ways, it's more like a growth stock. And if you view it that way as well, it becomes a very interesting speculative buy. According to the company, the addressable market for jewelry on a global scale is nearly a billion dollars per day. Menē is an insurgent in that space with a tiny market cap and the potential for a very high reward.

Risk Factors

This is a name that I do think is on the riskier side. There is quite a bit at play. We have metal price volatility and a global pandemic that could act as deterrents for potential customers. Though early accounts from COVID-19 show strong interest in gold jewelry despite economic uncertainty, it doesn't mean that gold jewelry will, ultimately, take flight over a sustained period the way the company and its investors might hope.

Summary

Though the stock does trade a bit high from a traditional value investor's perspective, if you view the company as a growth stock, it's easier to justify buying Menē shares at today's pricing. As stated, there is a bit of risk involved with this name. Buying Menē is buying a concept. The concept is one that hinges on brand loyalty, organic growth, and a radical shift in western market jewelry purchasing behavior. That's probably not a bet most US investors would make. But fortune favors the bold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MENEF, XAUMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. Do your own research. Goldmoney owns approximately 36% of Menē.