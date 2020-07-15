I stay bullish on GS, but only modestly so - and less than some market participants seem to be in the current financial services earnings week.

Despite a couple of rough patches in PE investments and M&A, Goldman dropped the mic on earnings day. Some growth figures looked like typos.

JPMorgan and Citi had already given a taste of what the second quarter would be like for Goldman Sachs: very strong.

The writing was on the wall. After JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported unprecedented strength in their institutional businesses, it was evident that the king of corporate banking and trading would drop the mic on its own earnings day.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) delivered record-breaking numbers that flew way above analysts' heads and past their conservative expectations. In a "season of firsts" across the economy and the markets (sometimes good milestones, often bad ones), the bank reported:

second highest quarterly net revenues

record quarterly investment banking net revenues

highest quarterly FICC net revenues in 9 years

highest quarterly equities net revenues in 11 years

Credit: ImpactAlpha

Solid across the board

It is interesting to note that Goldman has been on a mission to "weed out weak performers and readjust its product portfolio", which includes pointing its business model in the direction of consumer products like Marcus and Apple Card (NASDAQ:AAPL) and targeting small-to-mid sized enterprise clients. Yet, it was the "good ol' Goldman Sachs" that showed most strength in the second quarter and insulated it from exposure to weak consumer activity.

Despite some private equity losses that led to an 18% YOY decline in asset management revenues and lack of traction in the smaller M&A and advisory sub-segment, the bank's quarter was very strong. Volatility was a friend this time and led to trading revenues shooting to the sky: YOY growth of 149% in fixed income (this is not a typo) and 46% in equities. Finally, a set of numbers to rival JPMorgan's results, after Citi failed to do so.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings slides

I should add a disclaimer to these figures. It seems reasonable to me that market revenues got a boost from a highly atypical period marked by the global pandemic and its implications. Fees should scale down quite a bit and normalize at lower levels, as JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon reminded analysts during his bank's earnings call, on July 13. Yet, it must be encouraging for Goldman investors to see the company perform so well when it mattered most.

On the investment banking side, the need by corporations to raise liquidity amid market uncertainty led to underwriting fees more than doubling YOY. Even if unfavorable movements in credit spreads led to a wipeout in corporate lending, the chart below shows how IB revenues ballooned compared to the previous quarter and year. Worth noting, however, Goldman Sachs reported a significant decrease in backlog across advisory and underwriting, suggesting that quite a bit of future revenues must have been pulled into the second quarter.

Source: earnings slide

Cautiously optimistic

The second quarter was phenomenal for Goldman Sachs, even if deterioration in the economic outlook led to a sizable provision for credit losses that cut deep into the bank's margins and earnings. It does not surprise me, therefore, that GS marched ahead of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) on earnings day, after already rising 4% on Monday.

But I remain cautious in my optimism towards this company and stock. Much of what Goldman Sachs was able to deliver this time seems to have been driven by unusual circumstances that may not repeat, even in the near term. In fact, I would not be surprised to see some reversion to the mean in third quarter results, a consequence of banking and market activity cooling down.

I don't currently invest in GS. If I did, I would need to be comfortable with the bank's longer-term prospects. That includes Goldman's gradual transformation away from lumpy, fee-based, large-sized institutional services to more predictable and diversified "Main Street" businesses, as well as the underserved mid-tier market.

For this reason, I stay bullish GS, but only modestly so - and less than some market participants seem to be in the current financial services earnings week.

