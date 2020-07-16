A REIT Roadmap For Retirees

So we decided to provide readers with three REIT picks that are yielding 4.8% or higher with above-average total return potential.

We’ve had crashes before. But not because we shut down enormous swaths of the economy.

We’ve had pandemics before, but not ones that have dominated the headlines the way this one has.

Say what you want about 2020.

No, really, say whatever you want. We certainly have, and we’re sure we will again.

Even so, we have to admit that, when it comes to investing, it’s really not that different than any other year.

Before you scroll down to leave a heated comment, I’m not backtracking on previous remarks. I’m still sticking to my story that what we’re experiencing now is unprecedented.

We’ve had pandemics before, but not ones that have dominated the headlines the way this one has.

And we’ve had crashes before. But not because we shut down enormous swaths of the economy – from retail to restaurants to rest and relaxation operations.

Those factors led to the Dow experiencing its three worst point drops ever. As The Balance writes:

“The 2020 stock market crash began on Monday, March 9. The Dow fell 2,013.76 points that day to 23,851.02. It had fallen by 7.79%. What some labeled as Black Monday 2020 was, at that time, the Dow’s worst single-day point drop in U.S. market history. “On March 12, 2020, the Dow fell a record 2,352 points to close at 21,200.62. It was a 9.99% drop, almost a correction in a single day… the sixth-worst percentage drop in history. “On March 16… it lost 2,997.10 points to close at 20,188.52. That day’s point plummet and 12.93% freefall topped the original October 1928 Black Monday slide of 12.82% for one session.”

Yet my statement above still stands.

Source

Fundamentals Still Matter

When it comes to investing – as a retiree or otherwise – 2020 really and truly just isn’t that different from any other year. Here’s why: Making money in the markets remains almost entirely about the combination of:

Quality. Persistence Diversification.

In other words, the investors who are going to come out ahead in 2020 aren’t necessarily the richest or even the smartest any more than those qualities guaranteed success in 2019, 2018, 2017 or any year prior.

Fundamentals still matter. And so it’s the wisest players who will ultimately win out.

I’m not going to claim that every wise player invests in real estate investment trusts. There’s a reason I didn’t say that making money in the markets is actually the combination of four factors.

All the same, REITs can be an exceptionally helpful way of accessing quality, persistence, and diversification. It all begins with understanding what a REIT really is. As described on ireitinvestor.com, it’s:

“… a business structure that makes money by owning or financing property. First legally created in the U.S. through the Real Estate Investment Trust Act of 1960, REITs do not pay any corporate income tax. Instead, these entities must pay out at least 90% of their otherwise taxable income to investors in the form of dividends.”

As a result, they’re often conservatively run, focusing on quality over quantity. That makes them “persistent” stocks. Their prices tend to appreciate over time no matter what dips and dives the market makes in the short term.

And, as the proverbial cherry on top, REITs are an exceptionally diverse group. They range from holding office properties to medical facilities to data centers… and so much more.

The sector is essentially a smörgåsbord of stocks, with some of them almost custom made for retirees.

The Benefits Remain Right There This Year

For those of you who have followed me for a while now, you already know all of this. But for any newbies out there, it’s important to understand that REITs offer:

Liquidity – There are more than 200 traded on U.S. stock exchanges alone, with a combined market cap of more than $1 trillion. Held by institutional and individual investors alike, they can be bought and sold easily as companies or through ETFs and mutual funds.

– There are more than 200 traded on U.S. stock exchanges alone, with a combined market cap of more than $1 trillion. Held by institutional and individual investors alike, they can be bought and sold easily as companies or through ETFs and mutual funds. Dividends – Because of the regulations they operate under – with 90% of their taxable income having to be paid out accordingly – they often offer higher (yet still safe) yields compared to other income-producing stocks.

Because of the regulations they operate under – with 90% of their taxable income having to be paid out accordingly – they often offer higher (yet still safe) yields compared to other income-producing stocks. Growth – REIT shares might not accelerate price wise at rocket speed like some stocks do. But over a 25-year period through January 2019, their compound annual total return was a full percentage point higher than the S&P 500’s.

Naturally, you can boost that advantage even higher by following an approved REIT roadmap: One that helps you navigate around obstacles and avoid unwise exits.

For retirees, the dividends are especially important. They mean additional monthly income to cover expenses and niceties alike.

While every individual’s situation is different – and every year brings its own distinct set of opportunities and challenges alike – the following investments could very well help retirees get where they want to be or stay where they’re comfortably at... through 2020 and beyond.

Source

Each one yields 4.8% or higher and have above-average total return potential. Given the volatility within the retail and office sectors, we also wanted to stay clear of REITs that could become whipsawed.

That being said, let’s now take a closer look at these three REITs for retirees.

What’s Up Doc?

Physicians Realty (DOC) is a pure-play medical office building (MOB) REIT with 268 properties across 31 states. Over the last several years it has evolved into a diversified business model, with no one tenant responsible for more than 6% of annual base rent.

Source: FAST Graphs

In addition, DOC is focused on owning the best MOBs backed by high-quality health systems. The company has best in class investment-grade tenancy (59%) and long-term leases with a weighted average lease term of 7.2 years.

These have resulted in very stable and predictable earnings.

DOC has demonstrated higher and more consistent per-share cash flow growth relative to its closest peers. Annual funds available for distribution per share growth between 2Q19-1Q20 was:

13% for DOC

-1% for Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

(HR) -1% for Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

Also, Physician’s Realty focuses on essential medicine. So its investment-grade tenants have kept its rent collection levels high during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also maintains an investment-grade balance sheet with near-term liquidity that far exceeds expected uses. And it has no meaningful term debt due until 2023.

It’s because of this balance sheet discipline that we consider DOC a perfect retiree pick. As viewed below, we maintain a Buy rating on it.

We expect this 5.4%-yielding REIT could generate annual returns of around 18%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Investing for the Long Run

W.P. Carey (WPC) is a leading net lease REIT with 1,215 properties amounting to 141 million square feet. Most of these are located in the U.S., with 34% in Europe.

Similar to DOC, WPC offers durable earnings supported by leases that average 10.7 years.

Source: FAST Graphs

We also like WPC because of its less-aggressive exposure in retail at just 22%. And most of that is in Europe, with one of its tenants being Germany’s Hellweg, a do-it-yourself chain.

We also like the company’s focus on mission-critical properties, like the 30 distribution facilities leased to Advance Auto Parts (APP).

As of Q1-20, its portfolio was 98.8% occupied. And 99% of its leases have contractual rent increases, including 62% linked to CPI (the Consumer Price Index).

This provides WPC with lasting rent growth that produces steady:

Contractual same-store growth (averaging 1.8%)

Dividend growth (increased every year since going public in 1998)

WPC is rated BBB by S&P and has maintained a conservative leverage profile. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is 5.6x.

Meanwhile, its net debt/enterprise value is 38%, and its weighted average interest rate is 3.2%.

The company completed investments totaling $2.1 billion since the beginning of 2018. And capital investment projects have become a more meaningful part of its investment activity, with:

Astellas - completed January 2020 ($52 million)

Fresenius – expected completion 2020 ($68 million)

American Axle & Manufacturing – expected completion 2021 ($55 million).

WPC’s yield is 6.2%, and we consider shares attractive as they’re trading 7% below our Fair Value target of $72. Using the FAST Graph forecasting tool below, we can see its forward-looking total return potential is an annualized 18.6%.

We consider this REIT a perfect retiree pick, and one deserving of sleep-well-at-night (SWAN) status.

Source: FAST Graphs

We Call This REIT the “Steady Eddie” Pick

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) is a single-tenant industrial REIT. Specializing in owning high-quality properties, it offers a specific emphasis on logistics.

MRN’s portfolio consists of 118 properties spread across 31 states, with a focus on major seaports, ports, and airports. Like WPC and DOC, many of its tenants are investment-grade with longer-duration leases.

Source: FAST Graphs

More specifically, about 81% of MNR’s rental revenue comes from investment-grade tenants. These include:

Amazon

Anheuser-Busch

Beam Suntory

Cardinal Health

Coca-Cola

FedEx

Home Depot

International Paper

Magna

National Oilwell

Shaw Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Siemens

Toyota

United Technologies.

The company’s weighted average lease maturity is 7.3 years, which provides it with predictable revenue that supports stable dividends. It has grown its gross revenue at an average annual rate of 20% over the past five years. And its AFFO per share has increased an average annual 11% during the same period.

Again, we decided not to include retail in this retiree-focused article. However, MNR deserves to be here because of its focus on leasing to customers that want to lease modern industrial distribution centers.

As a result of the pandemic, new e-commerce supply projections are even higher. And MNR’s vast FedEx (NYSE:FDX) holdings represent an integral part of the growing e-commerce ecosystem. (Around 50% of its ABR is generated by that one company.)

MNR’s portfolio is also the “youngest” in the industrial REIT sector, with a weighted average building age of 9.4 years. This means its occupancy is the highest (99.4%), giving it very stable revenue streams.

Impressively, MNR has maintained or increased its dividend for 28 years in a row.

Shares have bounced back over the last few weeks. However, we maintain a solid Buy rating on MNR, as we consider its dividend stable – with a yield of 4.8% – and an appealing growth estimates of 10% for 2021.

We also like the stock’s strong insider ownership (~6%) and above-average ESG policies (as shown on page 35 of its investor presentation).

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

I hope you enjoyed reading this article. Just so you know, I plan to write at least one retiree-focused article each week going forward.

My mother, who is now retired, insists that I honor that tradition in an effort to educate those who are either entering or navigating this wonderful stage of life.

Always remember that “REIT” fits very easily into “REtIremenT,” and you should be off to a good start.

“Time is more valuable than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time.” – Jim Rohn

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

We Can Help You "Put REITs in Retirement" At iREIT, we’re committed to assisting pre-retirees and retires navigate the REIT sector. As part of this commitment, we decided to provide our readers with a 20% discount to our service and we will also be included a copy of my book, The Intelligent REIT Investor. Don’t miss out on the opportunity as we are limiting the 20% discount to our first 100 new members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC, MNR, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.