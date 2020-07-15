Those interested in the sector may want to read our recently article on Ferrari's old parent company, Fiat Chrysler.

The performance is even more extraordinary given the company continues to adjust to the increasing and conflicting demands of the public markets, buyers, and ESG policies.

Ferrari's performance throughout the coronavirus downturn is impressive. Ferrari recently sold 10,000 units annually the first time in the automaker's history with an average profit of $94,000 per car.

It's time to "shift gears" toward a more financially solid company: Ferrari N.V. The stronger financials comes with a Ferrari-esque price tag.

There are many impressive business models and brands across the 195 nations currently spanning the globe (since someone will mention it, the U.N. doesn't include Taiwan). Maybe it's the food, or perhaps the wine, but for one reason or another, Italy is home to many luxury brands. In fact, based on a recent analysis by Deloitte, Italy is #1 by number of luxury companies though France wins top honors in sales.

Investors recognize the power of brands but it's easy to forget their magnitude on the bottom line. Here's a quick reminder.

This is the nicest t-shirt I could find within Hyundai's official merchandise online store. It has advanced materials, carries the Jack Nicklaus brand, and costs $38.95. Hyundai sells nice jackets for about $60. All in all, quite reasonable for official gear.

This simple cotton polo does not have the moisture wicking or the other more sophisticated properties of the Hyundai shirt. It's $135.00. A basic t-shirt with a blurry image of a racecar will set you back at least $75 plus shipping. A Ferrari jacket resembles a car payment.

Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:ARGGY), Porsche (OTCPK:VWAPY), Lamborghini (OTCPK:VWAPY), Rolls Royce (OTCPK:BMWYY), and McLaren, among others, are equally proud of their brand but Ferrari is king. It doesn't matter the source; Ferrari is consistently placed at the top of the brand value hierarchy despite its lower production numbers and smaller ownership base.

That brand value permeates into everything Ferrari and is a critical element for valuing the company's present and future. I'll demonstrate.

This is a 1962 Ferrari GTO. It sold for a record-breaking $48.4 million as part of the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and is the most expensive car ever sold at auction.

How does nearly $50 million for an old Italian car make sense? It does if one understands that Ferrari resides at the absolute top of the collector car food chain and the GTO is confidently positioned as the pinnacle of Ferrari. The best of the best always costs a pretty penny (or euro).

If I had to guess, over 90% of new and used Ferrari buyers are familiar with the GTO similar to how most Ford (F) mustang buyers are familiar with the Ford GT. A high percentage of Ferrari owners are also likely cognizant that many Ferraris, not just the GTO, increased in value tremendously over the past decade. No other automaker - not one - has the combination of liquidity, average selling price, and respect Ferrari garners in the collector and exotic car market.

As a result, modern Ferrari's carry prestige that few automobiles can match. From a marketing and design perspective, Ferrari ingeniously ingrains every new car with every drop of its past. People are not buying an aluminum or carbon fiber chassis with a bi-turbo V8 engine and F1-inspired dual clutch transmission, they are buying a piece of Ferrari history.

Before we jump into Ferrari's stock and financial performance, we know questions arise regarding Fiat Chrysler. We just published an in-depth article on the firm for those who want a deep dive on that company and its many brands including Ram, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati.

Ferrari Pre and Post-IPO

Ferrari (RACE) became standalone public company in 2015 after Chrysler's 10% stake and Fiat's (FCAU) majority ownership approved the deal. Prior to that, the Ferrari family generally maintained control since the company's inception in the 1930s. Even during Fiat's ownership, the larger firm never had total voting control and Ferrari remained somewhat independent. Due to never-ending issues at Fiat-Chrysler, Fiat hoped a partial liquidation of Ferrari shares from the IPO would assist in its turnaround efforts.

Ferrari's CEO at the time and the two aforementioned major shareholders were targeting a $9.8 billion initial public offering ("IPO") or $48 to $52 per share.

The IPO priced favorably and began its incredible ascent toward $170. Original shareholders earned well over a 200% gain in a few short years. Let's compare that to the broader market since Ferrari's upward trajectory was in the midst of a strong bull market.

Though the S&P 500 iShares ETF (SPY) has mostly recovered from the coronavirus-related sell-off in Q1 2020, RACE has gained 221% while SPY has increased in value by a mere 49%. Just like the collector car market, knowing price history is great but we are only concerned with the future. Ferrari is trading at 54.5 times next year's anticipated earnings. Let's review financial trends and the balance sheet to determine if this is a fair valuation.

Operations & Trends

Source: Ferrari Q1 Presentation

A good starting point is revised guidance due to the coronavirus and widespread government lockdowns. In terms of Adjusted EBITDA, a rough metric for pre-tax/pre-interest cash flow, was lowered from a midpoint of €1.405 billion in 2020 to €1.125 billion.

Few years have given Q1 results as much weight as 2020. In Ferrari's case, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were up 7.3% and 1.9%, respectively, excluding a favorable €10 million settlement from a legal dispute.

Source: Ferrari Q1 Presentation

Let's obtain a more nuanced understanding of the 4.9% increase in shipments in Q1 2020 versus Q1 2019 despite the onset of global economic lockdowns.

Source: Ferrari Q1 Presentation

Ferrari launched an unusual number of new models in 2018 and 2019 including the 488 Pista, 488 Pista Spider, and Ferrari Monza. The 488 was far beyond the normal upgrades made to Ferrari's best selling mid-engine V8 line of cars. The 488 was the first Ferrari of its class to sport twin turbocharging. In fact, not since the legendary Ferrari F40 of the 1980s had the firm taken this approach to any of its models. Why the change?

Source

Like Porsche's famous 911 model, Ferrari is adapting to increased environmental regulations across several of its key market. Turbocharging recycles exhaust gases to produce more power. All other things equal, an engine producing 300hp using turbochargers will achieve better fuel efficiency than a naturally aspirated engine. If you've wondered why you've seen everything from Honda's (HMC) compact cars to Ford (F) pickup trucks going turbo, now you know why.

From an enthusiast and engineering perspective (I am reasonably qualified on both although my engineering degree is not mechanical), there is a long list of potential reasons to avoid the better fuel efficiency of turbocharged drive trains. They are more complex, less reliable, generate more heat, require more cooling systems and capacity, and as a trip to the dealer will confirm, significantly more expensive to repair. This is in part why Porsche reserved its turbo model for the top of the range (excluding special editions like the GT2/GT3).

It's also difficult to generate the same predictability and throttle response with a turbocharged engine as one that is "pure" and does not integrate forced induction be it supercharging or turbocharging (or both if you are Volvo, who coincidently received zero JD Power awards in 2019).

A nearly identical argument took place between unwavering followers of the manual transmission versus those believing dual-clutch transmissions (e.g. switching gears using paddles instead of a clutch and shift) that started about 10 years ago. That argument is settled with the dual-clutch automated manually completely dominating the marketplace regardless of automaker. This is why the new Corvette sports a dual-clutch transmission and has yet to announce a manual.

Source

This make shock some, but Ferrari hasn't sold a manual transmission equipped car in nearly 10 years. We mention this because the push toward turbocharging follows a similar path. Through better technology and materials, engineers are able to mitigate almost all the negatives associated with both automated manual transmissions and electric power steering, and will do so again with more environmentally friendly (arguably it's more regulatory friendly than environmental but I digress) electric and turbocharged platforms.

Ferrari's sales and market capitalization have soared as they've embraced new technology while keeping the Ferrari brand and philosophy intact.

Source

Although every other luxury marque has begrudgingly embraced the SUV market, including Aston Martin Lagonda, Lamborghini, Bentley and even Rolls Royce, Ferrari has yet to do so.

No SUVs, electric cars or four-door sedans will wear the Ferrari badge -- ever. Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo

The heretic but nonetheless inevitable Ferrari Purosangue SUV is expected in 2022. Given Porsche sold double the number of SUVs as cars in 2019, it's no secret SUVs are what sells in today's market.

I believe a significant portion of today's 54.5x earnings multiple is due to anticipation around Ferrari's SUV. This a unique opportunity as it greatly expands the opportunity set without stealing sales from other Ferraris. The exception could be the four-door hatchback Ferrari GTC4 Lusso in limited cases.

Source

Even without the SUV, Ferrari's existing lineup has performed well.

Source: Ferrari Q1 Presentation

Despite an 88.7% decrease in Chinese/HK/Taiwan sales, strong momentum elsewhere enabled Ferrari to increase unit shipments in Q1 2020 compared to 2019.

Source: Ferrari Q1 Filing

Net revenue fell slightly to €932 million in Q1 with proportional compression in margins. Ferrari generated €0.90 per share in diluted earnings for Q1 or a year-over-year decline of 5%.

Impressively, Ferrari recently increased its dividend to €1.13 per share or 8% growth from the previous year.

Ferrari's Balance Sheet

Liquidity is critical during any crisis and Ferrari's €1,230 billion at the end of Q1 was further improved in April by another €350 million in undrawn capacity on its credit lines.

Source: Ferrari Q1 Presentation

Keep in mind that Ferrari's asset base is €5.57 billion with net equity of €3.43 billion. Ferrari has enough liquid assets to handle both the remaining 2020 and 2021 maturities. When we first looked at Ferrari's financials, we expected the €500 million bond issuance due in 2021 to be refinanced as soon as credit markets normalize.

Ferrari beat us to the punch and successfully offered €650 million in medium-term debt due 2025 in May at a mere 1.50%. The notes were placed at 98.898% of par and were more than five times oversubscribed. Whatever doubt investors had about Ferrari's ability to raise capital was extinguished with this overwhelming vote of confidence.

Ferrari's BBB+ credit rating and low leverage gives it sufficient cushion to remain investment grade through any foreseeable challenges.

Source: Ferrari Q1 Presentation

Ferrari's debt debt over the trailing year's EBITDA has improved from 1.6x in the year of it's IPO to 1.0x more recently. The debt attached to automotive manufacturing division is very conservative at 0.3x. Both of those figures include Q1 2020. The dividend and share repurchase program may be under stress until sales in each major region stabilize. If our conservative expectations are realized, Ferrari is setup well for a credit rating upgrade in the next 12 to 24 months.

Guidance & Valuation

Despite lowering guidance, the Ferrari announced an increase in its dividend by nearly 10% in April. Automotive free cash flow is expected to be positive but minimal at €100 million to €200 million for 2020. This makes sense given the automakers employee support program, lower than expected sales, and unexpected costs. Earnings per share ("EPS") was lowered sharply from nearly €4.0 per share to €2.4 to €3.1. Given the coronavirus related challenges throughout North America, we believe incorporating the bottom of this guidance is prudent. Based on this year's adjusted figures, that puts Ferrari's current forward earnings multiple at 65x. That metric alone would cause us to unequivocally avoid RACE but there is more to the story.

As long-term investors, let's incorporate 2021, 2022, and 2023's anticipated earnings. 2021 should see similar results to 2019 or €3.7 per share. This compensates for a weaker global economy but also pent up demand from 2020 when older buyers in many nations were wholly uninterested in visiting a dealership.

We think 2022 could see 2020's original midpoint guidance of €3.925 plus €0.50 to €1.0 per share in additional earnings from the new SUV. 2023 is realistically the first full year that the existing car lineup will be "firing on all cylinders" coupled with significant SUV sales. This is difficult to estimate, but based on the early years of Porsche and other higher end car makers expanding into the SUV market, we think €6.50 per share in diluted earnings is reasonable if not conservative. With several years of SUV growth still in the bank at that point, we think Ferrari can still earn and maintain a healthy multiple premium over most of its peers.

Based on our 2022 and 2023 estimates, Ferrari trades at approximately 33x and 24x diluted earnings per share, respectively. These are much more palatable than the current forward 12-month multiple in the 55-65x range.

Source

WER reserves target entry points for subscribers. We created three levels of entry points based on risk tolerance and varying discount rates of our 2023 guidance. We think a 20x multiple after incorporating conservative estimates of the first 12 months of SUV sales is a good starting point for more aggressive investors.

We were pleasantly surprised to see the top of our recommended price range within striking distance of the current share price. I, WER's lead portfolio manager, currently have exposure to Honda, Ford, Tata Motors (TTM), and Aston Martin and our firm will continue to closely follow the dynamic and global automotive sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARGGY, TTM, HMC, F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.