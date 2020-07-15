In this article, I analyze and verify the reasons behind the current stock rally and present my own valuation for the company.

"But is he lucky?" asked Napoleon, when he was recommended the name of one of his colonels for promotion.

In business, luck is very important. Fundamental analysis shows Turtle Beach (HEAR) is overpriced by 90%. The stock price was around $5 in March 2020, and currently it is trading at $15.6, a gain of 312% in three months. This rally in stock price is not an outcome of a strategic move by the company, but rather just luck.

Twice now, Turtle Beach was saved from collapse by external factors, which provided a healthy boost in company earnings. First boost in earnings was in 2018, after the launch of "Battle Royale" style games, and the second was in Q1 2020, due to the global lockdown, which boosted the number of active gamers. As per the Q1 earnings report, two reasons are fueling the current surge in stock price of Turtle Beach. First, Q1 2020 earnings exceeded consensus earnings expectations, and the company expects the trend to continue in Q2 2020, and second, management expects a boost in revenue after the launch of next-gen consoles in Q4 2020.

In this article, I have tried to verify these reasons, and built a residual income valuation model based on the outcomes of my research.

Can next-gen video game consoles boost revenue?

As per Wikipedia, Sony sold 87.4 million units of PlayStation 3 in a span of 10 years, an average of 8.74 million units per year. Sales of PS4 were surpassed the sales of PS3 by around 54% (avg. sales of PS4 13.44 million units/year).

It might seem apparent that higher sales of gaming consoles should have led to higher sales of gaming headsets, but the revenue figures of Turtle Beach prove that there is no correlation between the two. The launch of PS4 or Xbox One did not have any positive impact on Turtle Beach's revenue. On the contrary, the net revenue had declined from 2013 to 2017.

The technological leap from PS3 to PS4 was huge; introduction of new features such as 4K resolution gaming, VR gaming, and PlayStation motion control gaming significantly increased the number of installed PS4 hardware around the world. However, same is not the case between PS5, and PS4; PS5 is primarily an improvement in hardware specifications such as faster processor, better graphics, faster storage, and higher resolution support, but no new gaming feature will be introduced. For this reason, I do not expect PS5 to get as much jump in sales over PS4 as PS4 had gotten over PS3. Furthermore, even if there is an influx of gamers buying the PS5 console, how many of those new gamers would be serious enough to buy gaming headsets? Now we can start to see the problem Turtle Beach might face in future.

There is very little chance of increase in active gamer base unless there is another industry disruption similar to the one that occurred in 2018. I expect an organic increase of gamer base due to population growth in the primary markets of the US, and Europe. As per Wikipedia, the US, and Europe add about 4.22 million souls to the earth each year. Assuming that 50% of parents will buy gaming consoles for their children, there will be an addition of 2.1 million gamers/year divided amongst the various gaming platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Wii. Furthermore, the Atari VCS, which will be launched in Q4 2020, adds another player to the market of video game consoles. The availability of multiple gaming platforms, and lack of differentiating factor between generations will result in minimal growth of active gamers around the world.

COVID-19 induced revenue boost

As per Q1 2020 earnings report, COVID-19 induced stay-at-home orders had driven strong demand of peripherals in Q1 2020. Coincidentally, the lockdown happened 24-months after the revenue surge due to launch of 2018 Battle Royale games. According to Turtle Beach, customers either replace or upgrade their peripheral products around 24 months after initial purchase. Combination of these factors resulted in higher than expected Q1 2020 earnings. However, as per the latest investor presentation, the cost of revenue has increased due to unavailability of a smooth supply chain, and difficulty in shipping products internationally.

As the lockdowns are lifted around the world, demand for gaming console headsets will reduce to their pre-COVID levels. However, the supply chain industry, especially international supply chain, may take much longer to normalize back to their pre-COVID levels. Reduced demand for peripherals, and increased transport/warehousing costs after cessation of lockdown means that Q2 2020 earnings may be lower than consensus expectation.

Future disruptions

3D spatial audio, a new technology that will be part of the next-gen consoles, can become an industry disruptor. According to Mark Cerny, the chief architect for PS5's design, the new technology allows the console to simulate an environment with more than 100 different audio sources simultaneously. The effect will be so different that gamers will be able to distinguishably hear individual rain drops in the environment. He announced that the technology will be part of the video game console hardware, and was designed to make it "available for all."

However, Sony announced the launch of their own 3D headsets along with the announcement of PS5, thus I expect certain minimum headset specifications or licensing may be required to make use of the technology. If gamers are unable to enjoy this new technology using their current gaming headsets, they will be forced to upgrade sooner or later. With Turtle Beach's leading market share of the gaming peripheral market in both the US, and Europe, this turn of events could position the company to reach unprecedented sales by 2022.

In the deep dive into PS5's technology, Mark Cerny focussed on possible developments in 3D audio technology. He explained how every individual perceives the same sound differently, and hinted at the possibility of designing 3D audio profiles custom made for an individual's ear. Imagine, sending a photo of your ears to Turtle Beach, and they'll use VR, and AI technologies to develop an audio profile designed for you. Adopting, and implementing this capability would surely propel Turtle Beach into the category of differentiation leadership, which is hard to break, thus ensuring healthy earnings till the IP lasts.

What can management do, and are they doing it?

As per company's latest filings, its growth strategy is to grow via acquisitions. Fueled by a massive influx of cash flow after 2018, Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals manufacturer, in Q2 2019 for $12.7 M entirely out of cash reserve. Interestingly, the acquisition deal includes earn-out clauses subject to ROCCAT segment achieving certain revenue thresholds in 2019, and 2020. ROCCAT business segment failed to reach the threshold level in 2019. Further, Turtle Beach has announced spending of $9 M in 2020 for development, and expansion of the ROCCAT brand. Although, it is quite early to predict, but I'd be careful of turning this acquisition into another "Concorde fallacy."

Company valuation

I am a retail investor, and I have valued the company from a minority shareholder's perspective. As Turtle Beach has not paid dividends in the past nor does it intend to pay in the foreseeable future, I have used the residual income method of valuation with a horizon of 5 years as a proxy for the dividend discount model.

The following are key assumptions for my model, and explanations for choosing them.

The gaming headset business has stable revenues, hence growth rate is kept at 5% for the first year reducing to no growth by year 4. Turtle Beach reached a gross margin of 33% in 2019 in their headset segment after years of cost-cutting, and supply chain efficiency improvement. Logistical problems due to worldwide lockdown will bring down the gross margin in 2020. I expect gross margin will reach back to 33% by 2021. Operating expenses were around 78% of the gross profit in 2019. Management's discussion, in 2019 10-K filings, states that the increase in expenses from 2018 levels (64% of gross profit) was due to incremental costs associated with ROCCAT headcount. I expect a reduction in expenses to around 75% of gross profit by 2020, once the ROCCAT business is completely integrated. The acquisition of ROCCAT business contributed $14.4 M revenue in 2019, and the PC peripherals market is poised to grow at around 12- 14% per annum as per Newzoo's 2019-2021 Peripheral Market estimates. In the model, growth rate for ROCCAT segment is assumed to remain steady at 13% for the next 4 years because of the huge potential of expansion into the Asia, and LA markets. The 5-year company Beta calculated by Yahoo Finance is 1.82. I believe that this highly inflates the risk of the company because during the past 5 years the company has gone through major changes such as improving operational efficiency, shifting Hypersound business segment to a licensing model, and diversifying into the PC peripherals business segment. Due to these reasons, I have recalculated the beta using stock returns against the S&P 500 for the past 6 months to better reflect current market reality, the new beta is 0.55. Terminal growth rate for the entire company revenue is calculated to be around 1.26% by combining the revenue weighted growth rates of the headset, and ROCCAT business segments. The current economic recession has reduced the US 10-year bond yield to 0.625%, and the equity risk premium is 6.1%, thus the expected CAPM return is 4%. However, as witnessed after the 2008 GFC, post-crisis, the economy took around 2 years to reach back to its pre-GFC levels. Assuming the same scenario, I have estimated a linear increase in the expected return from Turtle Beach to reach its pre COVID-19 levels of 12% by 2024.

Residual Income Valuation Model

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Net Revenue $234,660 $246,820 $254,652 $259,343 $262,600 $265,898 Rev. Growth -18.34% 5.18% 3.17% 1.84% 1.26% 1.26% Gross Profit $ 78,713 $76,514 $ 84,035 $ 85,583 $ 86,658 $ 87,746 Gross Margin 33.54% 31.00% 33.00% 33.00% 33.00% 33.00% ROCCAT Expansion $ 9,000 Net Income $ 17,944 $ 16,879 $ 21,009 $ 21,396 $ 21,665 $ 21,937 Net Margin 22.80% 22.06% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00% BV Equity $ 63,387 $ 80,266 $101,274 $122,670 $144,335 $166,271 ROE 28.31 21.03 20.74 17.44 15.01 13.19 Beta 2.00 0.55 Expected return 12.52 3.98 5.00 7 10 12.00 Equity Charge $ 7,938 $ 3,195 $ 5,064 $ 8,587 $ 14,433 $ 19,953 Residual income $ 10,006 $ 13,684 $ 15,945 $ 12,809 $ 7,231 $ 1,984 PV on 2020 (beg) $ 13,160 $ 14,463 $ 10,456 $ 4,939 $ 12,612 Sum of PV $ 55,630 BV $ 63,387 Net Equity Value $ 119,017 O/S Shares 14,500,433 Per-share value 8.21

Conclusion

Fundamental analysis reveals that Turtle Beach's share value is $8.21, and the market price is overvalued. The recent increase in share price is because Turtle Beach Q1 2020 earnings exceeded consensus expectations, and because management expects higher sales after next-gen console launches in Q4 2020. However, both reasons are weak supporters for sustaining the current market valuation. Q1 2020 earnings were a surprise, and there is a high chance that Q2 2020 earnings will be lower than consensus expectations. Also, sale of gaming headsets has no correlation to the sales of gaming consoles.

Management's decision to grow via acquisition seems to be the correct strategy. The company pivoted into the PC peripherals industry in 2019 by acquiring ROCCAT. The company has spent $12.7 M for acquisition, and will spend around $9 M in FY 2020 for brand development of ROCCAT. Future growth in revenue from this business segment will depend on successfully capturing markets in the Asian and Latin American regions. The current financial performance of Turtle Beach, and current expectations of future earnings do not support its current share price with huge downside once the revenue growth starts reflecting the growth of active gamer base in the US and Europe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.