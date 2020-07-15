Wells Fargo (WFC) is the epitome of a distressed and out of favor investment. It is interesting to see the dichotomy of Wells now versus during the Global Financial Crisis, in that it has shifted from a true leader to a laggard. With that said, the value proposition has rarely been better than what currently exists with the stock for the long-term investor. Short-term headwinds will not last forever, and underneath the clouds, there is a very real and promising business that can be bought at a steep discount.

Wells has been in an incredibly challenging situation in that it is dealing with an asset cap and is in the penalty box with the regulator, made 10 times worse by a pandemic/lockdown inspired recession. This has prevented the company from being able to take the steps it needs to for both reducing expenses and growing assets, to help offset the erosion in net interest margins. Expenses were never cut in the same way that they were at other banks because they were still in growth mode until the regulatory issues came about. Finally, the company feels ready to tackle the challenge and the opportunity is huge, with about $10 billion in potential expense savings opportunities on an annual basis. Management flagged normalized expenses of $54 billion being brought down to $44 billion. That is no joke and the market will eventually appreciate that. These actions take time, so we will see short-term noise, but there is nothing structurally about Wells that should prevent it from achieving these goals.

On July 14th, Wells Fargo had a very tough second quarter, posting a net loss of $2.4B or ($.66) per share. Net interest income of $9.88B was down from $11.3B in the first quarter and $12.095B a year ago. Non-interest income of $7.956B was up from $6.405B in Q1 but down from $9.5B YoY. Wells had a strong quarter with mortgage origination, which should continue into the third, as margins and volumes are quite high. Total revenue of $17.836B was up slightly from $17.717B in Q1 but down materially from $21.584B a year ago. The provision expense was massive at $9.534B, up from $4.005B in Q1 and $503MM a year ago. Non-interest expense of $14.551B was up from $13.049B in Q1 and $13.440B a year ago. The most notable part of that increase was due to operating losses of $755MM on higher customer remediation and legal accruals, which continue to plague the bank. There were also hundreds of millions of costs associated with COVID-19 measures in that, so I would not look at it as an ongoing baseline. The bank cut the dividend to $.1 per quarter, from $.51 per quarter previously, to conserve capital.

Wells Fargo ended the quarter with a strong CET1 ratio of 10.9%, which is 1.9%, or $23.7B, above the regulatory minimum. That should give investors a sense of security given the substantial loan loss reserves already taken and the halting of stock buybacks, along with a reduced dividend payout. At the end of the quarter, WFC had unencumbered sources of liquidity totaling $511B, and the LCR was 129%, 29% over the minimum. Average loans outstanding increased slightly, but the total average loan yield dropped quite markedly with the decline in interest rates. Total period-end loans were down 7% QoQ. Average deposits were up to $1.386T, and the average deposit cost decreased to .17%, down quite a bit from .52% in Q1. Consumer loans were down $20.1 billion or 5% sequentially. The bank reclassified $10.4 billion of mortgage loans to held-for-sale status and saw reduced card spending and auto originations. Wells also tightened credit standards to reflect the current economic environment. Many of these actions were to manage the constraints of the asset cap. Management pointed out that in the auto business, spreads on new originations improved to their highest levels since 2016. Commercial and Industrial loans (C&I) declined $54.9 billion or 14% from Q1, largely due to paydowns of revolving loans following the rampant first quarter draws during the market turbulence. Average deposits grew 9% YoY and 4% QoQ, with non-interest bearing deposits up 18%, and interest-bearing deposits declining by 1%.

Commercial criticized assets increased $13.3 billion or 53% from Q1, with C&I up $7.2 billion and CRE up $6.1 billion. Non-accrual loans increased $1.4 billion from Q1. 75% of commercial non-accrual loans were current interest and principal as of the end of the second quarter. Oil and gas, along with real estate and construction seem to be the most challenging areas as of right now, along with retail and recreation. Shopping centers, hotels, and motels are all having a tough time right now, so Wells will be busy servicing and managing these exposures. Commercial real estate criticized assets were up $6.1 billion or 140% from Q1, driven by the same sectors with the addition of office buildings. Oil and gas loans only account for 1% of total loans outstanding, with $12.6 billion outstanding at the end of the quarter. The $8.4 billion increase in the allowance for credit losses, included $6.4 billion for commercial loans and $2 billion for consumer loans. The allowance coverage for total loans was 2.19%, up 100 basis points from Q1, with the largest increases across commercial loans, junior lien mortgages, and credit cards.

While there is a lot of concern about commercial real estate, I thought CFO John Shrewsberry did a great job in outlining the difference between CMBS structures and bank loans. He talked about CMBS structures being non-recourse, so the only alternative to payments is realizing on the collateral. This is relevant because as of June, 13% of CMBS is not current. On the bank loans to commercial real estate, there are lower loan to values and more sponsorship. Lower leverage should significantly reduce bank losses relative to CMBS.

Wells Fargo ended the quarter with total common stockholders' equity of $159.3 billion. Even a simple 10% ROE (Wells has earned far higher) gets you to low-end normalized earnings of $16 billion on a $100 billion market capitalization. Any improvement in the outlook and interest rates could see Wells earnings well in excess of $20 billion again, especially as these cost savings shine through. Think of Wells trading at 10 times the targeted cost saving alone. Remember, this is not a super complicated business either. Wells doesn't have the same investment banking exposure, which would have helped it during this environment, but generally leads to higher valuation in more normal conditions. I think Wells has the chance to double over the next 3 years. A lifting of the asset cap would be a major catalyst, but I think the announcement of expense savings of that size is really important too. It is messy short-term, but that is why we have the opportunity that we have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.