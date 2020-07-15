The recovery is likely to be unsteady, but Fastenal is well-leveraged to short-cycle manufacturing markets that should be among the first to recover later in 2020 and into 2021.

As investors start looking past Covid-19, this is a pretty good time to be leveraged to manufacturing, and Fastenal (FAST) shareholders are benefitting. Industrials have modestly outperformed the S&P over the past three months, and those names more leveraged to short-cycle manufacturing are doing even better, with Fastenal up more than 25% and Parker Hannifin (PH) and Rockwell (ROK) both up around 30%.

Given the rising expectations that have accompanied these stock moves (the Street has gone from expecting a mid-single-digit revenue decline for Fastenal in 2020 to low-to-mid single-digit growth), I’m not sure how much gas is in the tank. I’ve been consistently bullish on short-cycle industrial end-markets as the preferred way to play the post-Covid-19 recovery, but that’s looking more and more like the consensus view now. With valuation providing no safety net here, I’d be careful about pressing my luck, though I fully acknowledge that Fastenal is an incredibly well-run industrial name and still very well-leveraged to a short-cycle recovery in late 2020 and into 2021.

A Stronger Than Expected Quarter On Less-Bad Manufacturing And Strong Safety

Fastenal’s practice of reporting monthly sales figures takes some of the surprise out of results, but Fastenal nevertheless beat expectations; expectations that I would note moved higher throughout the quarter and that ultimately beat post-Q1 expectations by more than 40%.

Revenue rose more than 10% on an average daily sales basis, beating expectations by a few percentage points. Fastener sales declined 16% with weakness across many light and heavy manufacturing end-markets, but that was more than offset by 116% growth in sales of sanitation and safety products.

While the greater mix of safety/sanitation had a negative impact on gross margin (which declined 240bp), the impact wasn’t as bad as feared as was offset by lower activity levels in lower-margin businesses like OnSite. Fastenal didn’t do quite as good of a job, relative to expectations, at the operating expense line, but operating income nevertheless rose by 15%, driving a $0.05/share beat.

When I mentioned in my last piece on Fastenal that it looked as though manufacturing was holding up better than expected, some readers took exception to that … but that has proven to largely be the case. The second quarter certainly wasn’t a good quarter for manufacturing, with Fastenal seeing a 9% decline in sales to manufacturing customers, but that was a lot better than feared three months ago. The reported 8% decline in June manufacturing sales doesn’t look great next to the 4% decline in May, but that was against a challenging comp last year (up 8.7%; though May 2019 was also a tough comp).

Where Do We Go From Here?

Fastenal management is usually fairly cautious with guidance, and I see that in this quarter’s commentary. Management’s call that the surge in spending safety/sanitation is likely over seems accurate to me (and consistent with commentary from MSC Industrial (MSM)), but this business isn’t going to fall off a cliff either – expected growth of 10% to 15% in the third quarter would still be a welcome addition.

Given the less powerful contribution from safety/sanitation, and ongoing challenges in the economy, I think it is entirely reasonable to expect a sequential revenue decline in both Q3’20 and Q4’20. I expect short-cycle manufacturing-intensive markets to start recovering toward the end of 2020, but current conditions are still challenging (sales to manufacturing customers down 8% in June, with fastener sales down 11%) and I believe manufacturing customers will be very careful about building any inventory ahead of hard evidence of improving demand.

While I do think Fastenal is past the worst with its manufacturing customers, I’m not so confident with the non-residential business. Non-residential construction activity has remained pretty solid, but I don’t see the backlog being replenished and I think there has been a heightened sense of urgency to finish some of these projects that has led to misleading (or at least unsustainable) near-term trends. One “but” here is that Fastenal can still gain share in this market, and I’m not looking for non-resi to collapse; while I’m not bullish on overall non-residential activity in 2021, I think select plays (like Trane (TT) and maybe Fastenal) can still do well.

The Outlook

I believe the bearish scenarios that were being floated for many manufacturing sub-sectors three months ago are now largely off the table, though I don’t ignore the risk that this recent surge in Covid-19 case counts could drive a new round of shutdowns. While I had expected, and still do expect, pretty weak manufacturing numbers for the second and third quarters of 2020, I think many shorter-cycle markets (including autos and “general industrial”) will start seeing improvements before the end of 2020. That should drive improving demand for Fastenal’s fasteners, as well as other product categories like tools, cutting tools, welding supplies, and material handling products.

With Wall Street whipsawing between doom-and-gloom panic and perhaps now a little excessive optimism, expectations for Fastenal’s 2020 performance have moved around a lot. I do see some risk that mid-single-digit growth for 2020 could be a touch optimistic, but I think 2021 will be a healthier year for Fastenal. Perhaps paradoxically, this will likely depress free cash flow in 2020 since Fastenal won’t get as big of a boost from working capital, but this will work itself out in later years.

The changes to my model move my long-term revenue growth estimate from around the “mid-5%” range closer to 6%, with a free cash flow growth rate that is still in the 8% to 9% area. I am also expecting a stronger operating margin and EBITDA in 2020 and 2021.

The Bottom Line

Talking about valuation with Fastenal is almost pointless, as these shares have long enjoyed a premium above and beyond what would normally seem reasonable relative to the growth and margins. Not that that has hurt the shares any – the shares have roughly doubled the returns of the industrial group over the past decade, and I’m not a fan of selling something just because it looks expensive. That said, I’m not sure this rally in stocks more leveraged to short-cycle manufacturing can continue at this pace, and so I’d at least consider some protective stops here for investors with more of a short-term trading focus.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.