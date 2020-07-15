Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) reported earnings of $0.63 in the first quarter of 2020, down 18% from the last quarter of 2019. The earnings decline was mostly attributable to a hike in provision expense amid the COVID-19 pandemic. WABC’s earnings will likely remain subdued in the last three quarters of the year mostly because of a dip in net interest margin. WABC’s funding cost has limited room to decline, which makes the margin quite sensitive to interest rate cuts. Moreover, WABC will likely book some more provisions for credit losses, which will pressurize earnings in the last three quarters of the year. On the other hand, subdued growth in earning assets will likely limit the earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 14% year-over-year to $2.56 per share in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests an upside that is not high enough to compensate for WABC’s riskiness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WABC.

Consumer Installment Loans, Energy and Consumer Securities to Drive Credit Costs

WABC reported a provision expense of $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, versus nil provision expense throughout 2019. The net provision expense for the last three quarters of the year will likely decline from the first quarter but remain positive. WABC has material exposure to consumer installment loans, which will likely drive provision expense in the year ahead. As mentioned in the first quarter’s earnings release, the management expected an increase in unemployment to result in higher credit-related losses, particularly consumer installment loans. According to details given in the first quarter’s 10-Q filing, consumer installment loans made up 5.8% of total earning assets as of March 31, 2020.

WABC’s loans have been decreasing for years with the result that the company’s securities balance is now almost four times as big as loans. Therefore, a large portion of credit risk comes from the corporate securities WABC holds. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, energy securities made up 1.8% of total earning assets and restaurants and other consumer cyclical securities made up another 1.8% of total earning assets as of March 31, 2020. Moreover, WABC operates in California, which adds to the credit risk because the state is one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the country. In light of the recent surge in cases, California has shut down bars, restaurants, etc. this week, according to news reports. Considering these factors, I’m expecting WABC to post a provision expense of $6.3 million in 2020.

Sticky Funding Cost to Pressurize Earnings

Non-interest bearing deposits made up 45% of total funds as of March 31, 2020. Due to the large proportion of non-interest bearing deposits in total funds, WABC’s average cost of funds was just 4bps in 2019. Consequently, the average funding cost has little room to move down in a declining interest rate environment. The downward stickiness of funding cost makes the net interest margin, NIM, highly susceptible to interest rate cuts. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, the results of a simulation conducted by the management show that a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 8% over twelve months, provided the balance sheet stays static. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 23bps in 2020, as shown in the table below.

I’m expecting some growth in earning assets to partially offset the adverse impact of interest rate decline on net interest income. However, I’m expecting the earning asset growth to be subdued in the year ahead due to the pandemic. The demand for credit from corporations, which is the main focus area of WABC, is likely to remain low due to the slowdown in business activity. Apart from corporate securities, WABC focuses on mortgage-backed securities, which are likely to fare well in a low-interest-rate environment. Overall, I’m expecting WABC’s earning assets to increase by 2.2% by the end of this year from the end of 2019. Further, I’m expecting loans to continue to decline this year in line with the historical trend. The following table shows my estimates for loans, total earning assets, and other balance sheet items.

I’m expecting the NIM compression and slight increase in earning assets to reduce net interest income by 4% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 14%

The NIM compression and positive net provision expense in the last three quarters of the year will likely pressurize earnings. Further, the management expects non-interest income to decline for an uncertain period given the decline in economic activity occurring due to COVID-19, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. On the other hand, low growth in earning assets will likely limit the earnings decline. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 14% year-over-year to $2.56 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Year-End Target Price Suggests a Limited Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book-value multiple, or P/B, to value WABC. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.38 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $26.7 gives a target price of $63.5 for December 2020. This price target suggests an 11.7% upside from the closing price for July 15, 2020. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the price upside, the stock also offers a modest dividend yield of 2.9%, provided WABC maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.41 per share. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 64%, which is in line with WABC’s historical trend. Moreover, WABC has a strong capital position that minimizes the need to cut dividends. The company reported a common equity tier I capital ratio of 15.16% as of March 31, 2020, versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%.

Stock Price Upside Not High Enough for Risks

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are still unknown, which pose risks for WABC’s earnings and valuation. Furthermore, WABC has some exposure to energy and consumer cyclical sector corporate securities, which exacerbate the riskiness. Additionally, the company’s exposure to consumer installment loans increases the company’s credit risk. Moreover, WABC is based in California, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic. The price upside suggested by the year-end target price is not high enough to compensate for the company’s elevated risk level. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on WABC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to conduct their own due diligence, and consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.