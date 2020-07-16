Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) recently provided its order and delivery numbers for June. We analyzed those numbers and observed that order inflow flatlined while deliveries showed an uptick. The publication of the June report also marks the end of the first half of 2020 for Airbus and it has been one that likely will be remembered.

Source: Luchtvaartnieuws

In this analysis, we widen the focus a bit to see how the first half of 2020 stacks against last year as it gives good insight on where the differences have been made this year and last year. We will do that for the order side of the equation, but also for deliveries and look a bit deeper into values and program specifics. This should give you a feel of the severity of the current crisis and how that's already impacted jet makers such as Airbus while the coming months will be extremely challenging as well.

Airbus: Orders up

Figure 1: Airbus H1 2020 order and delivery overview (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For this analysis, we used the newly-developed Airbus KPI Monitor which we have made available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum. It’s packed with information, so we will go through it and expand where needed. The year-over-year changes can be roughly divided into an order component and a delivery component.

First we look at the order component, which does not just include order inflows but also cancellations. The gross orders column shows us that year-to-date Airbus saw order inflow of 365 units. At the same time, we do see that out of six months, Airbus was unable to log orders for three months. In February and March, we saw COVID-19 spreading faster, but that did not directly result in lower gross order inflow as AerCap (AER) placed an order with Airbus for 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft and an unidentified customer, likely Delta Air Lines (DAL), placed an order for 10 Airbus A350-900s.

Also in April, Airbus saw order inflow, but from that order placed by Avalon we do know it has delivery dates set in 2027. So, while there was order activity it's also true that the impact of the pandemic already was starting to become visible for Airbus on the order side of the equation and in May and June the stress on the industry was clear as there were no orders booked. Just looking at the order inflow we see that the order inflow lacked consistency in the first six months of the year.

The gross order change shows us where the differences are being made compared to last year and those signs are not promising. Airbus started the year on a strong note with 296 gross orders as Air Lease Corporation (ALC), CALC and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) placed big orders with the European jet maker. February through May showed that even though orders were quite low, year-over-year there barely was any difference between a year as we have it now (with a pandemic) and last year (without any pandemic). That's surprising to say the least as we are continuously reading on how order inflow is drying up. June is a different story as order inflow fell by 145 units year-over-year. You could say that this clearly shows the impact of the pandemic, but the side note to be placed here is that in June last year Airbus launched the XLR variant of its Airbus A321neo during the Paris Airshow. The Paris Airshow is hosted every other year in June, while the Farnborough International Airshow is hosted in July. Were it not for the airshow this year to be cancelled, we would have had the Farnborough Airshow along with its associated order inflows in July. While clearly the year-over-year lead that Airbus had is tapering, it really is too early to attribute that to the pandemic, though I wouldn’t be surprised if going forward that tapering will accelerate. In essence, for the first half of the year Airbus sees a 152 increase in gross orders but that's fully attributable to the first month of the year offset by the month of June.

Source: NRC

What might be most surprising to many are the relative low numbers of cancellations. In January, those cancellations were driven by Avianca, while in March they were driven mostly by Avalon and LATAM. The connection to the pandemic here is not evident, because these contract terminations are from airlines that already were facing financial pressures or simply positioning themselves as anticipated (even before the pandemic). Last year, cancellations for the first six months were driven by the demise of Germania, busted growth ambitions of Etihad Airways and the demise of the Airbus A380. All with all, cancellations were 58 units lower in the first half of 2020 and that shows that while there are views that there's an unprecedented cancellation rate, for Airbus this is not quite true. In the current state of the industry, many customers will not outward cancel orders but defer them where possible, and the numbers show exactly that.

Combining gross orders and cancellations, we see net orders at 298 units, which is 210 units high compared to last year. That's primarily driven by higher gross orders for 70% and for 30% by lower cancellations. Is it a sign of strength? Not necessarily as we also need to admit that Airbus saw a big realignment in the order book last year that drove cancellations, and this year the order growth really is realized by one single month of strong order inflow. I have little doubt that as the year progresses, we will see that year-over-year lead fade and turn into order declines. Overall, what stands is that there's a surprising improvement in net order activity. Net order value stood at $15B for the first half of 2020, marking a $14.7B improvement.

On a program basis, that improvement was driven by higher order inflows for the Airbus A220 and Airbus A320neo while cancellations for the Airbus A350 and Airbus A380 were lower compared to last year.

Airbus: Deliveries down

Where the pain really shows is on delivery level. Airbus was able to show just one month of year-over-year increase in deliveries and that was in February. That likely has to do with Airbus pushing out many aircraft in December, leaving the company with the month of January to restart production and increase its inventory levels again leading to January productions being delivered late in the month or even in the subsequent month.

In February, Airbus’ plant in China shuttered temporarily and at the time it was considered a non event by some of my readers, but it essentially became the starting point of Airbus assembly facilities around the globe temporarily shutting down one by one. Once assembly sites re-opened, the production rates were throttled back significantly, leading to delivery volumes to fall by 193 units, signaling a 50% drop. Unsurprisingly, the Airbus A320 and Airbus A350 which were supposed to be the company’s main growth vehicles accounted for 85% of the drop in deliveries. The current production rates leave no doubt that the year-over-year decrease in deliveries will widen as we march toward the end of 2020. The only positive to note is that according to the current planning the declines should start to taper somewhat.

If we look at the year-to-date numbers we conclude that the $12.7B delivery value shows a $13.9B decline in deliveries.

Conclusion

Combining the orders and delivery values what we can conclude is that year-over-year orders were up $14.7B while deliveries were down $13.9B, meaning that the combined value shows a year-over-year increase of >$800 million. Admittedly, that number does not capture all dynamics and those dynamics are that net orders are up helped by a strong January month this year and high cancellation numbers last year while deliveries are slashed in half. While orders and cancellations are being eyeballed in the context of the pandemic, what we see is that gross orders are higher year-over-year while cancellations are lower and deliveries are facing the unprecedented pressure of the pandemic.

This also does make sense since currently orders are being renegotiated and are leading to deferrals instead of cancellations, and with the uncertainty regarding the overall recovery there's little appetite for airlines and lessors to commit to buying aircraft.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF, AER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.