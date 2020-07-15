The Markets Really Want To Break Out, But Are Stuck (Technically Speaking For July 15)

The Bank of Japan kept rates at -0.1%. It also maintained its yield curve control program to keep long-term rates at 0%.

The Bank of Japan kept rates at -0.1%. They also voted to maintain yield curve control (buying 10-year government bonds to keep long-term rates at 0%). In a contemporaneous release, the bank provided the following analysis of the current Japanese economy (emphasis added):

In this situation, exports and industrial production have declined substantially. Corporate profits and business sentiment have deteriorated, and business fixed investment has been more or less flat. With the continuing impact of COVID-19, the employment and income situation has been weak. Although private consumption has decreased significantly, mainly in services such as eating and drinking as well as accommodations, it has shown signs of a pick-up recently. Housing investment has declined moderately. Meanwhile, public investment has increased moderately.

The report also argued that so long as countries, companies, and individuals continue to implement risk-reduction strategies economic activity will be muted.

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at 25 basis points. They provided the market with very firm forward guidance (emphasis added):

The Governing Council will hold the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the 2 percent inflation target is sustainably achieved. In addition, to reinforce this commitment and keep interest rates low across the yield curve, the Bank is continuing its large-scale asset purchase program at a pace of at least $5 billion per week of Government of Canada bonds. This QE program is making borrowing more affordable for households and businesses and will continue until the recovery is well underway. To support the recovery and achieve the inflation objective, the Bank is prepared to provide further monetary stimulus as needed.

It's impossible to misinterpret this statement: the BOC will keep interest rates low for an extended period of time. Considering the large amount of economic slack caused by the virus, the bank won't be raising rates for a very long time -- as in years.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond published its first CFO survey. Firms are very gun-shy about hiring during the next 18 months:

The average change in hiring is expected to be 0% from June through the end of the year. The report notes (emphasis added):

However, these survey results suggest that the pace of hiring over the next 18 months is insufficient to bring the average firm back to its pre-COVID employment level by the end of 2021.

It's looking increasingly likely that the last two job reports will be outliers.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables. The bulls really needed a day like this. Small-caps rallied strongly: micro-caps gained 4.01%; small-caps advanced 3.71%; mid-caps rose 3.09%. However, larger-cap indexes were less impressive: the SPY was up slightly less than 1% while the QQQ barely moved. The sector performance table explains why large-caps underperformed. Three of the top five gainers account for a small percentage of the SPY. It's odd seeing financials as the third-best gainer considering the losses the sector reported.

Despite the solid performance, the equity indexes are still stuck. Part of the reason is the Treasury market: The IEF started to move higher in mid-June. Prices are now consolidating in a triangle pattern at the top of the IEF's 30-day range. With the exception of the dip lower in early June, the IEF has traded in a narrow range for most of the last month. The TLT started to rally at about the same time and is also consolidating in a triangle pattern at the top of its 30-day range. The TLT has also traded in a narrow range for most of the month.

Let's take a look at the SPY: The SPY is hitting resistance (again) in the lower 320s. Depending on how you're counting, this is either the third or fourth attempt to move through this key level. Small-caps are stuck in the mid-140s. Today they almost made it through this level, but just couldn't break through. Micro-caps are still caught in the upper 80s ... ... while mid-caps are trapped in the lower 180s.

Some analysts will argue that once an average gets stuck at a level "x" number of times, expect a reversal. I don't believe in those types of rules since there are an infinite number of reasons that prices can't get through a certain level. But the fact an index can't make an advance through a price point is in itself an important point to note.

With two trading days left in the week, let's see what happens through Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.