Back in May, I was bullish on Eldorado Gold (EGO) after the release of the company’s first-quarter results. At that time, gold was trading in the $1700 - $1750 range. Now, gold has settled above $1800 while Eldorado Gold shares have finally managed to get to highs that were reached back in February after the announcement of a new mine plan for Kisladag mine in Turkey. Recently, the company has provided its second-quarter preliminary production results, so it’s high time to check the bullish thesis.

The second quarter was very strong for all Eldorado Gold’s mines. Kisladag increased its gold production from 50,176 ounces in the first quarter to 59,890 in the second quarter. The challenging situation with COVID-19 in Turkey (the country has registered more than 215,000 coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University) had no impact on Eldorado’s Turkish mines. Kisladag’s results show that everything is going according to plan.

Production at the other Turkish mine, Efemcukuru, increased from 23,239 ounces in the first quarter to 26,876 ounces in the second quarter. Efemcukuru is a stable performer which continues to deliver solid results.

Olympias mine in Greece continues to increase its gold production. Olympias is a problematic mine which is plagued by high costs. In the first quarter, Olympias produced 15,182 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1646 per ounce. These levels are extremely high by industry standards so Eldorado Gold needs to decrease costs materially regardless of prevailing gold prices. As Olympias production increased to 17,921 per ounce in the second quarter, investors can hope that the cost situation has improved.

Lamaque mine in Canada also increased its gold production materially compared to first-quarter levels despite the fact that production was restarted only on April 15 after a government-mandated shutdown. Eldorado Gold commented: “Production was higher in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 due to higher grades and an increase in tons mined per day enabled by the recently received Certificate of Authorization from the Quebec Ministry of Environment”. In short, healthy trends at Lamaque stay intact.

The press release did not contain any information about the Skouries mine in Greece which is not surprising given the fact that the Greek government is likely preoccupied with a challenging task of saving what’s left of the tourist season amid the global pandemic. That said, I’d expect to see some comments on this issue in the second quarter report, which is scheduled to be released on July 30 after the market close, or during the subsequent earnings call. In my opinion, it will be hard to make big progress on this front this year due to pandemic, but the outlook for the stalled mine is improving since Greece will certainly need new jobs as it tries to dig its economy out of the hole of the current crisis.

With gold at $1800 per ounce, the outlook for Eldorado Gold is bright. Given the strong operational performance in the second quarter, the company is set to maintain its previous production guidance of 520,000 – 550,000 ounces. The strong gold price will lead to healthy operating cash flows, boosting Eldorado Gold’s cash position and improving its financial flexibility which will come in handy when the company will have to make a decision on the Skouries mine.

In my opinion, gold mining stocks as a group do not reflect the new gold price environment and the perspectives for future gold price upside. Interest rates at developed countries will stay near zero for the foreseeable future while central banks will continue to print money as they try to save economies from the coronavirus shock. This environment is very bullish for gold even if you believe that the world will have a vaccine against the disease by the end of this year (which is a very optimistic scenario – I surely hope that it is realized in practice!).

For long-term holders, Eldorado Gold shares remain a solid option. For speculative traders, a move above recent highs will likely create an opportunity to play momentum.

