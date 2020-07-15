A closer look through Seeking Alpha's quantitative filters reveals that 2020 has been a particularly good year for the retailer so far.

When I did my assessment of the off-price retail space, Big Lots did not seem particularly compelling.

A couple of weeks ago, I ran my usual quantitative screen through the off-price retail space. This is one of my standard approaches to assess whether peers within a sector have been performing well on a few categories that I find very important: (1) growth opportunities, (2) efficiency, (3) cash conversion and (4) balance sheet robustness.

I concluded that Ross Stores (ROST) had some of the best fundamentals, while Big Lots (BIG) failed to impress me much. Interestingly, however, the latter has been the best performing of the four large off-price retail stocks in 2020, while the former has been the worst. Maybe there is something that the market sees in the space that I do not.

To help shed some light on the matter, I turned to Seeking Alpha's quantitative toolbox.

Credit: Big Lots

Seeking Alpha presents the other side

Right out of the gate, it struck me that BIG is ranked number eight out of 440 names within a "catch all" consumer discretionary space, according to Seeking Alpha. Among the other off-price retailers that I have faced off against Big Lots, TJX Companies (TJX) comes in at a very distant 199th place, while ROST and Burlington Stores (BURL) fall even further behind.

A quick look at the color scheme below (dark green is best, red is worst) shows that Big Lots stands out in a couple of categories: momentum and EPS revisions. The former is easily noticeable just by looking at the share price graph: BIG has more than tripled since hitting bottom in mid-March. Regarding the latter, an outstanding fiscal 1Q20 earnings report, news about same-day delivery and a positive second quarter earnings warning have certainly helped. Projected 2020 EPS has skyrocketed from $2.80 as recently as May to $6.40 today.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Two other metrics catch my attention. First, dividend yield of 2.7% is certainly enticing, especially in a zero-rate environment such as the current -- although payments have not increased since early 2018. The fact that (1) the retailer had yet to tap into its $700 million revolving credit facility as of late June and (2) financial performance has been superb lately suggests that the dividend payments are likely not at significant risk.

The second piece is valuation. Although share price has already shot through the roof this year, Seeking Alpha still rates Big Lots' value a B+. This is the case because fundamentals have roughly followed the increase in equity value. I question, however, how prudent it is to use 2020 earnings metrics to draw conclusions about fair valuation. As the chart below depicts, next-year P/E looks substantially richer than this year's multiple -- although none seem particularly high compared to the peer group.

Data by YCharts

Key takeaway

From the information above, I draw one key conclusion. Although I could be right in my skepticism towards BIG, the caution is primarily justified by longer-term trends that reflect a pre-pandemic environment. For example, Big Lots' five-year average revenue growth rate of less than 1% through 2019 is very much inconsistent with the company's position in this atypical 2020.

Therefore, I reason that BIG might be worth a closer look. Momentum is on its side, while price and yield still seem attractive. In the off-price retail space, maybe ROST and TJX are in better company than I previously assumed.

Beating the market by a mile TJX has been a key contributor to my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth's returns since inception, but certainly not the most important one. Other mega-cap names have been responsible for an even larger portion of the portfolio's gains, which have been better than the S&P 500 by a mile (see graph below). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TJX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.