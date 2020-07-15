A lot of that is down to lockdown and the pandemic, but what is notable is the failure of online sales to compensate.

Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY, OTCPK:BBRYF) is a British-based luxury clothing and accessories brand. It just gave a trading update on Q1 which was horrible. This bodes unfavourably for stocks like itself which are in the luxury market but not at the very high end e.g. Tapestry (TPR). It also bodes poorly for those heavily exposed to travel retail e.g. Rémy-Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF, OTCPK:REMYY), although that is less of a surprise.

There were a number of elements in the announcement of relevance to Burberry shareholders, such as a round of job cuts. But what I want to focus on here is the sales underperformance during the period. To set this is context, COVID-19 is an unusual event and the widespread lockdowns seen in response to it are unprecedented in modern times. Consumers have been belt-tightening, which can affect discretionary spending such as that on luxury goods. However, I think Burberry's sales fall contains the seeds for a future strategic rethink, not just for the company but also for similar luxury retailers.

Burberry had Some Advantages in the Pandemic

Although the pandemic came on fairly fast and was not specifically expected, the company went into it with a number of advantages.

First, Burberry has a large business in mainland China, the first place the virus was observed and the first place to lockdown. Indeed, Burberry was reopening stores in China before markets like the U.K. that had not even gone into lockdown. At that point, in mid-March, it was reportedly expecting a 30% decline in fourth quarter sales. It has a big store network in the country, and Chinese shoppers in mainland China and elsewhere contribute two-fifths of its revenue. So, the company ought to have had data on the impact of the virus and lockdown well in advance of it spreading beyond mainland China at scale and ought already to have been working out possible amelioration strategies.

Secondly, the lockdown led to a lot of people at home with more time on their hands than usual, some of which was spent looking at goods online. Rafts of digital marketers have seen significant sales upticks during lockdowns. Burberry is supposed to be excellent at engaging its target customers online, for example, using limited-edition releases on a monthly social media campaign to drive sales in China. Although some luxury purchases clearly benefit from an instore environment - which is why companies like Burberry invest so heavily in physical real estate in expensive areas - its digital savvy should have helped it take advantage of people having more time online and looking for a piece of escape in their daily lives during a challenging time.

Yet - Burberry's Sales are Down Almost Half

In the 13-week period ending June, the company reported comparable retail sales revenue down by 45%.

The pain was unevenly spread. Asia Pacific was down 10% on the quarter but returned to growth in June. However, some of that growth may be consumers from China and South Korea shopping in their own home market when normally they would shop abroad but are currently precluded from doing so by travel restrictions.

But Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa declined around 75%, and the Americas declined 70%. Both regions were said to improve in June but those are still very large drops in sales.

In its May update, the company had said, "we currently have 50% of our store network closed and we expect our first quarter (to end June 2020) to be severely impacted with store closures likely to be at or near peak for most of the quarter."

Indeed, as the company had predicted, the first quarter was severely impacted. That is not a surprise but what must be a worry for shareholders in Burberry is that the company is so reliant on physical stores for sales.

Burberry's Online Underperformance

Previously, Burberry has touted how well its digital sales channels perform. It is seen by many as a leader in the way it uses its digital presence, for example, hosting a live-streamed tour of its Shanghai store with a fashion "influencer". It has spent at least a massive 60% of its marketing budget on digital channels for almost a decade already.

Just in May, the company's CEO said:

Burberry had found new ways to strengthen its connection with consumers, drawing on its digital leadership. The company achieved double-digit growth in followers and engagement on social media platforms, including through the crisis."

But guess what? That supposed digital lead seems to have done little to stop sales falling off a cliff when the physical store estate has been closed during the pandemic. Up to half the stores were closed and sales were down by almost half. That is a rough approximation, as, for example, some stores doubtless have much higher sales productivity than others. But nonetheless, as a rough line correlation, it makes it sound as if the digital element to Burberry's offering did little to cushion the blow of falling shop sales.

Why This Matters for Burberry

Having spent years investing in and touting its digital investment and capabilities, Burberry seems to have failed to convert "influencers", "likes", "engagement" and other such soft metrics into online sales. At a time when it is looking to cut costs, store rationalisations will doubtless be in the mix. But its latest sales figures show just how dependent the company is on physical retailers to make the actual sales rather than demonstrating an impressive capability for online sales.

Conclusion: More Trouble Ahead

For shareholders in luxury brands which aren't the super expensive "must-haves" like Hermès or Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY), the Burberry numbers will be a cause for concern. Sales have not held up without stores open, despite years of heavy investment in digital marketing and online sales channels. A fundamental rethink in marketing strategy and sales channels may not happen - too much is invested in digital already to admit its poor return on investment against the basics of sales conversion, in my opinion - but it is clear that physical real estate is more important than was maybe realized before the pandemic.

