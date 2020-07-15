Article Thesis

Wells Fargo (WFC) reported second-quarter results that were significantly worse than expected. To top things off, the banking giant also announced that its dividend would be reduced by 80% going forward. A dividend cut later this year was expected, but it was not clear that this would happen during July, and most analysts were not expecting a cut this steep.

What does this mean for shareholders? Is the bank in major trouble? For very long-term oriented investors, Wells Fargo could be worthy of a closer look right here, I believe, as the future outlook is not an overly bad one.

Wells Fargo's Second Quarter: How Bad Was It?

Wells Fargo reported its second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning, announcing that it lost $0.66 on a per-share basis during the quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the results that were posted by peers such as JPMorgan (JPM) and Citigroup (C), which both beat estimates easily.

What was the reason for Wells Fargo's much weaker performance compared to other major banks? There are a couple of factors that played a role. Let's take a closer look.

First, Wells Fargo does not have a trading business that is comparable in size to that of JPMorgan. This was a headwind for Wells Fargo, as the volatility in financial markets resulted in a great trading environment. This allowed JPMorgan to report one of the best-ever quarters for the business unit, which helped tremendously in beating estimates. Wells Fargo, on the other hand, without a similarly-sized trading unit, was not able to profit from the volatility in financial markets to the same degree. To some degree, the weaker performance of Wells Fargo can thus be explained by differences in the respective business model, as Wells Fargo's more lending-centered focus did not pay off during these very volatile times.

Another factor that plays a role in Wells Fargo's weak profitability was that the company did not benefit from PPP loans to the same degree that other banks did. Wells Fargo processed loans just like its peers, but unlike JPMorgan and Citi, Wells Fargo did not keep the profits. A couple of days ago, it was reported that Wells Fargo donated the $400 million in PPP-related profits that it had generated during the quarter. Based on a share count of ~4.1 billion, this donation alone impacted per-share profits by $0.10 for the quarter.

The most important factor for the weak bottom line number, however, was Wells Fargo's decision regarding its provisions for loan losses. The company reported provisions for loan losses of $9.5 billion during the second quarter, whereas JPMorgan added $8.8 billion and Citigroup added $5.6 billion to their provisions, respectively.

This comes despite the fact that Wells Fargo has the smallest asset base among these three banks. Wells Fargo thus was more conservative with its provisions compared to its peers. Wells Fargo has a quite large exposure to California, where Wells Fargo is the second-biggest lender. California has seen its infection count rise substantially over the last couple of weeks, and recent rollbacks of some reopening moves could hurt the economy in the state to an above-average degree. Wells Fargo's above-average provisions may thus be partially explained by this exposure, but this alone likely cannot explain why Wells Fargo puts more money to provisions than JPMorgan, which has a much larger asset base, and also a bigger loan base ($1.0 trillion for JPM versus $970 billion for Wells Fargo).

It thus looks like Wells Fargo's provisions during the second quarter was on the high end compared to what peers did, and it would seem logical that this above-average provisioning will not be maintained endlessly. In fact, it would seem more likely that provisions will fall to a level that is in-line with that of Wells Fargo's peers in the future. Lower provisioning in coming quarters will result in higher profitability, all else equal.

Things Should Improve, And The Valuation Is Very Low

From now on, things thus look better for Wells Fargo, I believe. The economic backdrop is improving, as most lockdowns have ended, while housing markets, employment, etc. are trending upwards again. At the same time, thanks to Wells Fargo's huge provisions build in Q2, provisions during H2 will likely be much lower. Combined with the improvements in the economy, this could result in significantly better results during the remainder of the year, compared to Q2. The dividend has now been cut, and there won't be any additional dividend cut in the future, so it looks like things can/will get better going forward. So, if Q2 likely was the trough for Wells Fargo, does this make its shares a buy? It depends. Investors that want a very well-run bank with strong results and few headwinds may favor JPMorgan or Bank of America (BAC) over Wells Fargo, and that surely would not be a bad choice.

But for those that are investing with a multi-year horizon and that want the best value, Wells Fargo could still be a good choice.

Wells Fargo trades at the lowest price to book multiple among its peers, being valued at just 61% of book value. To some degree, this is justified due to its below-average return on equity. But it should be noted that, coming out of the financial crisis, Wells Fargo actually was the best performer on an ROE basis:

Wells Fargo has been one of the best-run banks in the country for a long time, and its peer-leading ROE was the result of that. Its profitability problems, and correspondingly lower ROE, only emerged in recent years, mainly due to the additional expenses for clearing up its accounting scandal. I believe that the bank will be able to leave this scandal behind it at some point in the future, and once the asset cap gets lifted, Wells Fargo should be able to grow its business once again. Once that happens, profitability should improve, and ROE should get back to more "normal" levels. If that happens over the next five years, it would not be surprising to see Wells Fargo's valuation expand substantially, with its price to book ratio possibly rising to above 1 once again. For someone who buys now, at around 0.6 times book value, there thus is a lot of potential upside over the coming years, although gains are of course not guaranteed.

Analysts are forecasting EPS of $3.70 in 2022, with an 8% long-term EPS growth rate on top of that. If this estimate is close to what Wells Fargo can earn in reality, there could be significant upside even in a time frame of 2-3 years. Put a 10 times earnings multiple on profits of $3.70, and Wells Fargo's shares could be changing hands for $37 in two years. This, of course, compares quite favorably to the current share price in the low $20s.

Takeaway

Is Wells Fargo a risk-less investment? It is not, and there are lower-risk picks in the industry for sure. Does the dividend cut hurt? It does, of course, as investors are now getting a yield of less than 2%. But is Wells Fargo doomed? We believe the answer is no -- the company had a very bad Q2, but things are looking better going forward.

A couple of years from now, once the pandemic and the accounting scandal have passed, Wells Fargo could be back at pre-crisis profitability levels, and those that buy right here would be happy about sizable returns in that scenario. For long-term oriented investors, Wells Fargo thus looks like it is worthy of a closer look at the current bombed-out valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, C, BAC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.