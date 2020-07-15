It's been a strong first half of the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and this has pulled even the worst-performing gold stocks out of the mud, with many of them putting up respectable year-to-date returns. One of these names is Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF), a junior gold producer that's up 70% from 2017 levels during a rising gold (GLD) price environment. Fortunately, the company's operations have turned around, and the gold price has padded the company's margins, which has allowed the company to make some progress on reducing its net debt. However, while things are improving, I prefer to avoid single-asset companies in Tier-1 jurisdictions, especially if they have a habit of over-promising and under-delivering. Therefore, I see Hummingbird as an Avoid above US$0.46, in favor of multi-asset producers with better track records.

Hummingbird Resources released its Q1 production results in April and reported quarterly gold production of 30,300 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $875/oz. While this was an 11% decrease sequentially from the 33,900 ounces produced in Q4, this remains above the trailing-twelve-month average of 28,900 ounces. Also, costs remain below the FY-2019 industry average for the sector, despite a jump sequentially. These satisfactory results, coupled with a higher gold price, helped the company end the quarter with just $26 million in net debt and head into FY-2021 debt-free. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As we can see from the table above, the company processed 339,000 tonnes in Q1, down 8% sequentially from the 367,800 tonnes processed in Q4 2019. However, this was slightly offset by a 3% higher average feed grade of 2.98 grams per tonne gold, which remains above the trailing-twelve-month average of 2.87 grams per tonne gold. Meanwhile, gold recovery rates continue to hover above 93%, slightly below the design of 94%, but more or less in line with the trailing-twelve-month average. These metrics contributed to marginally lower gold production sequentially but a significant improvement from Q1 2019, aided by the addition of a second ball bill in Q3 of last year.

As we can see in the chart above, Hummingbird has seen a significant improvement in operating metrics since Q4 2018, a ghastly quarter that saw less than 18,000 ounces of gold produced and all-in sustaining costs above $1,600/oz. The addition of a second ball mill has been the reason for this improvement as the higher production has helped to push down costs while higher grades have also helped considerably. Based on the Q1 results and minimal impact to operations, the company has reiterated its guidance of 117,000 ounces at the mid-point for FY-2020, with the company well on track to hit this target based on Q1 results. Given that the company managed to pay down US$6 million in debt with an average gold price of $1,568/oz in Q1, Hummingbird should be able to pay down at least $7 million in Q2 even after factoring in hedges, as several producers enjoyed an average gold price of $1,710/oz or higher in Q2.

Unfortunately, overshadowing the solid operating metrics, we finally got news on the company's Dugbe Project in the quarter, a high-grade gold project in Liberia with attractive economics. The company finally received its mineral development agreement with the government of Liberia last year after years of work and $70 million spent on the project, and then announced in June that they're giving ARX Resources an earn-in on the project. The terms are generous, to say the least. Despite an After-Tax NPV (10%) of $337 million at $1,500/oz gold, Hummingbird has announced it's giving 49% of the project away for $10 million, the potential for two board seats, and the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS].

Based on the After-Tax NPV (10%) of $337 million at a gold price $200/oz below spot at the time, the company just gave away $165 million ($337 million x 0.49) in net present value at a very conservative 10% discount rate for only $10 million as well as associated expenditures. This is not an ideal move in the best interest of shareholders, even if the project looked like it would need a partner to develop, given the relatively high upfront capex. Therefore, while Hummingbird seems to be trying to unlock the asset's value, they did it at far too generous a price, especially considering that we're in a rising gold price environment. However, it is possible that the reason for the pivot at Dugbe was the plan to acquire the Kouroussa Project in Guinea, an even higher-grade gold project with 1.18 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 3.08 grams per tonne.

As we learned in June, the company purchased the project for less than $20 million, slightly offsetting the questionable decision to give away half of Dugbe. As we can see in the above map and selected drilling highlights, Kouroussa is a very attractive project, with the potential to produce up to 100,000 ounces of gold per year at all-in sustaining costs below $850/oz. Meanwhile, the upfront capital to move Kouroussa into production is only $90 million, a bill that is more in line with what Hummingbird can handle on its own, as Dugbe was just too much to make work unless the company wanted to be swimming in high-interest debt. Therefore, assuming Kouroussa is as good as it looks on paper, the Dugbe deal could have been a gamble to unlock Dugbe's value while developing Kouroussa. This certainly makes more sense, but it still doesn't excuse the fact that they gave Dugbe away. If this indeed was the plan, I believe they probably could have fought to get a little harder to get more out of the Dugbe earn-in agreement to bolster the balance sheet to help with Kouroussa's development.

While Hummingbird had a solid quarter operationally and remains on track to hit guidance, it was a confusing Q2 with the back-to-back Dugbe earn-in and Kouroussa acquisition news. This will be either end up being a brilliant move by Hummingbird to transform into a 250,000-ounce producer or a terrible move if their due diligence on Kouroussa was sub-par, and this isn't the asset they hoped it was. Therefore, while the improving debt and satisfactory operating metrics are encouraging, as is the fact that we might finally see Dugbe's value unlocked, it's hard to justify an investment in Hummingbird until we get a better look at Kouroussa. Based on this, I see Hummingbird Resources as an Avoid above US$0.46 in favor of multi-asset African producers like Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) with more solid track records. A rising tide in the form of the gold price will lift all boats, but I see other names as lower risk with the same high reward.

