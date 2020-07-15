Of all the adjustments versus the S&P 500, the one I am most curious about is how Coca-Cola passed the Catholic values screen but Pepsi didn't.

This article takes a brief look at the top three exclusions and top two overweights in each of these three sectors.

The main exclusions are in the healthcare, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, where many names are excluded and remaining names overweight to maintain sector weights equaling the S&P 500's.

This ETF makes it a priority to track the S&P 500 as closely as possible, while excluding businesses deemed incompatible with Catholic values of life, peace, and justice.

Judging by the percentage of assets in faith-based ETFs, relative to the percentages of Americans who are religiously observant, it seems obvious that a large percentage of even relatively religious Americans do not see the need to limit their ETF purchases to those aligning with their religious beliefs. While I understand a large share of faith-based asset management is done as separately managed accounts buying stocks and bonds directly, ETFs do provide a cost effective way to ensure that, say, a board of bishops has checked all the stocks in your fund for you. That is why I wanted to write this brief focus article on the largest US-listed faith-based ETF: the Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values Index ETF (CATH). As described on CATH's website, CATH aims to track the S&P 500 as closely as possible while screening out companies "perceived to be inconsistent with Catholic values as set out by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, including screens for weaponry and child labor". In order to minimise tracking error, CATH maintains the same sector weights as the S&P 500 by allocating the weight of any excluded name in one sector to non-excluded names in that same sector. In this article, I will show how closely CATH has tracked the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and show the top three exclusions, and top two overweights, in each of the three most affected sectors: healthcare, industrials, and consumer staples. I will not go into any depth on WHY these names were excluded or included, but rather highlight them, so that you can look into whichever ones you are interested in.

First, the relative performance chart. Since its launch in 2016, CATH has tracked SPY very closely, as advertised. The roughly 1% underperformance over 4 years could mostly be accounted for by CATH's higher expense ratio of 0.29%/year, which many might consider a reasonable charge for the monitoring and screening.

CATH's assets have also steadily grown year by year since its 2016 launch.

Healthcare Companies CATH Excludes Vs Overweights

Healthcare may be the sector where the Catholic Church touches the most politically charged controversies in contemporary America, due to its roles in issues like abortion, euthanasia, and stem cells. Without going into any company's involvement in any of these controversies, the top three healthcare companies excluded by CATH are:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

And the top two healthcare companies that pass CATH's screen, and so get an overweight, are:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

All five names have seen reasonably good long-term dividend growth, so this screen doesn't seem to affect the dividend growth factor in this sector.

Industrials Companies CATH Excludes Vs Overweights

The "industrials" sector actually includes many different industries, and the ones most likely to trip a modern Catholic values screens would be those involved in military and defense industries. The top three industrial names excluded from CATH all seem to have this military angle:

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Boeing (BA)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX)

By contrast, the top two industrial companies included (and so, overweighted) in CATH are railroads and a product conglomerate:

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)

3M (MMM)

Of these five names, BA has probably received the most media attention around its 737 MAX jets' involvement in two fatal crashes, but BA also posted the strongest dividend growth of these five names over the past decade. Of the other four, UNP and MMM seem to have similar dividend growth histories as HON and Raytheon (with the chart below apparently adjusted for the ticker change).

Consumer Staples Companies CATH Excludes Vs Overweights

The consumer staples sector contains many "household names", and I would bet a large percentage of Catholics, who may be very devout but not have time to read company reports, might be surprised to see the following three as the top CATH exclusions in this sector:

Procter & Gamble (PG)

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

Walmart Inc. (WMT)

By contrast, the top two consumer staples that pass the Catholic values screen, and so get an overweight, are:

Coca-Cola (KO)

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

I'm sure, of all the names in this article, the biggest question readers are likely to ask is why CATH included KO but not PEP. From a dividend growth angle, as in other sectors, there doesn't seem to be anything gained or lost between the excluded vs included names:

Conclusion

CATH seems clearly aimed at religiously serious investors, likely including many Catholic charities, pensions, and trust funds with the aim of replicating S&P 500 returns as closely as possible, while excluding objectionable businesses. Overall, it seems to have done a good job of doing what it says on the packaging, though hopefully this article has inspired some curiosity for investors who would like to understand what these exclusions and adjustments are on a company by company basis. The close tracking shows that in-sector substitution can work well as a method of tracking an index, while investing only in the companies in that sector that best meet a certain set of values. Given that CATH excludes only about 50 of the 500 names in the S&P 500, CATH's impact on investment portfolios is unlikely to be significant either financially or in terms of financial impact, but is hopefully a step in the right direction for those who care to look inside, see why a company was excluded, and follow up on that finding.

