Ionis (IONS) leads the pack of RNA-based therapy companies in revenue and earnings. Its main revenue generator, Spinraza for SMA (spinal muscular atrophy), generated $565 million in revenue for partner Biogen (BIIB) in Q1 2020, and in turn $66 million in royalties for Ionis. For long-term investors, the key value is the RNA antisense platform, which has already generated well over 20 potential therapies for various disease targets. As more Ionis therapies are approved by the FDA and global regulators, revenue and profits will ramp. The price of Ionis stock currently is quite reasonable, so the right strategy is to buy and hold. There are risks, as usual, but because of the breadth of the pipeline, they are minimal for a pharmaceutical company of Ionis' class. This article will focus on neurological therapies, many of which are partnered with Biogen (BIIB).

Pipeline and Platform Overview

Ionis lists 17 therapies that it believes will be submitted for regulatory approval through 2025, in many cases licensed to partners. Of these, eight are neurological therapies. The brain, central nervous system, and peripheral nerves always have presented special difficulties for pharmacological companies because the blood-brain barrier. Antisense therapies, which are related to RNAi (RNA interference) therapies, can block the creation of undesirable proteins at the cellular level. This allows for treatment of diseases where mutations cause harmful protein production. Many neurological diseases are caused by toxic proteins expressed in various brain regions. Here I will briefly review some of the key therapies that could have NDAs (new drug applications) submitted to the FDA in the next few years.

Source: Ionis Presentation July 14, 2020

Tofersen for SOD1 ALS

ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, popularly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, results from motor neuron degeneration in the brain and ends in paralysis and respiratory failure. This disease has a variety of genetic causes, of which SOD1 mutations are well-understood. There are about 15,000 ALS patients in the U.S. Inherited forms of the disease occur in about 10% of patients, and SOD1 causes about 1 to 2% of cases. That means there are only about 150 to 300 U.S. patients treatable with Tofersen if it gets FDA approval. Data from the Phase 3 study is expected in 2021. Biogen partners on Tofersen. While the initial revenue from Tofersen, and royalties to Ionis, may be minimal, it will serve as proof of concept. In a few years, if all goes well, IONIS-C9Rx, ION363 and ION541, will greatly expand the number of addressable patients. So far Ionis has retained the rights to ION363; the others are licensed to Biogen.

Source: Ionis Presentation July 14, 2020

Tominersen for Huntington's Disease

Leading the Phase 3 clinical trial pack, in terms of likely revenue impact, is Tominersen for Huntington's Disease. This is partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). The trial is fully enrolled, with data expected in 2022. It has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA and EMA. Tominersen it the only late-clinical-stage medicine targeting the cause of Huntington's, as opposed to the symptoms. The Phase 2a study of the drug showed safety and efficacy. It showed strong, sustained reductions in the mutant huntingtin protein that causes the disease. An open-label, long-term extension component of the trial should report data later in 2021. There are about 40,000 symptomatic Huntington's patients currently in the U.S.

I hesitate to project out potential revenue, but based on other drug prices I would not be surprised at a price of $50,000 per year (but insurers would like to pay as little as possible). With 50% penetration of the U.S. market alone, that would generate $2 billion in revenue per year for Roche and perhaps $200 to $300 million in royalties for Ionis, plus potential milestone payments. It will, of course, take time to ramp up sales to hit that number. The global total should be higher, but even companies based in Europe like Roche must price drugs lower in Europe than in the U.S.

ION464 and ION859 for Parkinson's

Biogen is partnered with Ionis to try to treat Parkinson's, for which there's no current therapy for the underlying disease. Parkinson's affects about 10 million people globally, so a successful therapy could be a significant revenue generator. Researchers believe that Parkinson's and other synucleinopathies are related to the accumulation of alpha-syn. However, there may be other factors involved besides alpha-syn accumulation. ION464 is designed to prevent the production of alpha-syn. It's in a Phase 2 study of patients with Multiple System Atrophy. ION859 has a different target, LRRK2. It is in a Phase 2 study, with data expected in 2022.

IONIS-MAPT for Tauopathies

IONIS-MAPT is in trials to treat tauopathies including Alzheimer's. It is licensed to Biogen where it is called BIIB080 and is in a Phase 1/2 study for AD (Alzheimer's). That's a big target, with about 5.5 million people living with AD in the U.S. alone. However, so far, no tau antagonist has done well in late stage clinical trials. But MAPT mutations also cause some forms of FTD (frontotemporal degeneration), another form of dementia. Even if the AD Phase 2 trial fails, IONIS-MAPT may be of value for treating FTD.

Preclinical Medicines

I generally do not project much value into preclinical medicines, but it's important to know that Ionis has an extensive pipeline. About half are already licensed to Biogen, as shown in the slide below, while Ionis retains full rights to about half. While it is possible Ionis will do more licensing as these progress through the pipeline, if they are successful and Ionis can retain ownership, that could be more profitable in the long run than remaining primarily a company that develops and out-licenses drugs.

Ionis Preclinical Therapies and PartnersSource: Ionis Presentation July 14, 2020 (Slide 18)

Cash and Cash Flow

Because it has cash flow from Spinraza royalties, plus ramping Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, plus milestone payments from partners, Ionis is in excellent shape to continue to develop its clinical and preclinical pipeline. Q1 2020 results showed a cash balance of $2.4 billion with about $710 million in debt. In Q1 Ionis repurchased about 1.5 million common stock shares for a total of about $91 million. Cash flow varies from quarter to quarter due to the impact of milestone payments.

Caveats

Although I think the risk to Ionis investors (assuming buying at a reasonable share price) is low, the usual risks apply. Spinraza, Tegsedi and Waylivra all have competition. With such a broad pipeline, negative clinical trial results are bound to come in from time to time. Even when drugs are approved by the FDA, they may not do as well in the market as anticipated. Pricing may become an issue, especially when there is competition. Also note that Ionis owns about 70% of Akcea (AKCA), so risks from that should be factored in.

Conclusion

Readers should note that I have not covered the entire Ionis pipeline in this article, or even the entire neurological pipeline. For a more complete list see the Ionis Pipeline page.

I first bought IONS on Aug. 10, 2017, and have gradually accumulated it to about half my portfolio limit for an individual stock. Depending on the availability of cash, and the other options for use of that cash, I'm likely to accumulate more over time. I believe it's undervalued. Whether anyone else should buy the stock or not depends on their risk appetite and time horizon. I have a very long time horizon.

Because of Ionis having successfully brought three drugs to regulatory approval, and the breadth of its pipeline, I believe it's likely to bring many drugs to market in the next few years. I believe it's highly likely that by the end of this decade Ionis will be a much, much larger company, and no one will be complaining about buying it at the present price, using the close on July 15, 2020, which was $62.95, giving it a market capitalization of $8.6 billion. This compares to a 52-week low of $39.32 and 52-week high of $73.09.

