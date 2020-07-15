MPW has greatly outperformed VTR, especially since the pandemic started, and I see no reason that this does not continue.

Hospitals, while being hit hard financially, are still the best asset to own, in my opinion.

I haven't written on Seeking Alpha in quite a long time, instead choosing to focus more on my day job as an operating room nurse. That, along with moving into a new house, has left me understandably busy.

The goal of this article today is to compile some thoughts about the state of the healthcare industry, what it means for investing in the space, and how I would approach investing in the sector going forwards. While I realize the bias that I have when using real-world examples from my own workplace, I think it will help provide color that readers outside of the industry will appreciate.

Unique Challenges

Before this pandemic, most people would have assumed that the biggest issue facing hospitals in a widespread health crisis would be too many patients. For most of the country, excluding the largest population centers such as New York City, Houston, etc., there were markedly fewer patients in the healthcare system. From a May 21st article from Healthcare Finance:

Operating room minutes fell 61% compared to April 2019, which is more than triple the declines seen in March. Discharges fell 30% over that time, while emergency department visits fell 43%. Surgery room volumes saw the biggest declines, which was expected given the halting of elective procedures. Again, the Midwest was the most affected region.

There are many reasons for this, such as shelter-in-place orders, government mandates on reserving a significant amount of beds for COVID-19 patients that did not materialize, patient fear of going to the hospital and contracting the virus, and a severe limit on elective surgeries. Because hospitals had a duty to be prepared for being inundated with patients, staffing expenses had to remain high despite the lack of patients. Supply chain disruptions were probably the biggest challenge to overcome for many hospitals, and I'm sure securing access to Personal Protective Equipment was not cheap either.

All of this taken together means that, for a good chunk of March and April, profit margins imploded. My hospital, in particular, experienced a loss of about $100 million due to the COVID-19 crisis. There are things that can prolong the pain, such as a large second wave (or multiple) of infections, or a shift in insurance payer mix from private to Medicaid as people who are now unemployed lose their benefits (which we have surprisingly not seen yet at our hospital), but the bulk of the financial pain should be over. The quick ramp-up of outpatient and surgical services, which are the main ways that healthcare facilities make a profit, should mean that, while the balance sheet may be covered in red ink, the cash flow statement should be back in black.

How We Can Use This Information

Obviously, the human impact and suffering that has resulted from this crisis are staggering, but I'm sure that many readers out there are also wondering how this affects their portfolio. Here is a selection of some popular and soon to be discussed healthcare companies:

Image from Yahoo Finance

As you can see, the overall performance from March 1st has been disappointing, especially when compared to the tech-heavy broad market outperformance that has seen gains of 6.85% over the same period. However, most of these stock performances are unsurprising when compared to each other due to the way that each of these companies operate. Despite everything that you just read about the financial damage to hospitals, they remain the only healthcare-based investment that I would want to own.

Understandably hammered by the high volatility of the past few months, I have recently had my share of disappointing stock recommendations that, at least in the short term, have been clear losers, such as Hersha Hospitality (HT) and New Residential (NRZ). However, one stock that I was very vocal in telling readers to steer clear of was Ventas (VTR). Yes, the pandemic helped that bear call look good, but there were clear problems that existed back when I wrote the article at the end of January. To summarize, the main problems with Ventas at the time were:

ZERO growth guided for the upcoming year with no clear end in sight for the Senior Housing Operating portfolio struggles.

A (then) 100% payout ratio for the company due to declining earnings means no more foreseeable dividend growth (capped off by a dividend cut).

Net Debt to EBITDA of 5.9x leaves little room for levering up to get out of this problem, and asset sales have been at 7%-plus cap rates lately, indicating poor prices for their dispositions.

Management's inability or unwillingness to explain any of the details about guidance (Since then, they have given guidance, but remain vague)

12.7% of their NNN lease tenants are in real danger of not being able to pay current rents (before pandemic), which makes rent escalators not a guaranteed thing.

Remember, these problems were before the COVID-19 crisis had even appeared, and FFO/share contraction had been occurring since mid-2018. Despite decent performance for their Office and NNN portfolio holdings, their SHOP segment has seen occupancy continue to fall and a same-store cash NOI decrease of -10.4% Y/Y.

Both Trapping Value and I were pointing out that, with a Funds Available for Distribution payout ratio of 100% and a fairly highly levered balance sheet, Ventas would be flirting with cutting their already frozen dividend. For a Seeking Alpha SWAN favorite, this was not a popular opinion. The pandemic just moved up the timeline on the dividend cut from "possible" to "five months later", as they recently reduced the dividend payout by 43%.

One of the reasons that I would rather own Medical Properties Trust's (MPW) portfolio of hospitals than Ventas' portfolio of NNN properties, Office and Senior Housing Operating properties, is due to the concept of moat. For those that are unaware, a financial moat is the ease/difficulty that a competitor can enter your industry. Capital-intensive industries such as heavy manufacturing or airline travel present a big barrier to newcomers. If I wanted to start a business, I cannot afford to buy a small fleet of aircraft, but I could buy/build a senior living home.

Cities and regions do not require multiple different hospitals. There may be two or three, but you would not see local or government funding support for you to go build a bunch of new hospitals in an established and well-functioning health system. Similarly, the amount of manpower expertise and scale required to build out a profitable hospital may prevent you from ever seeing a profit. This is the case where I live, where there are two hospitals, the well-known major one and the smaller one that frequently lays off its workforce and struggles to keep the lights on. Senior housing, on the other hand, is a virtually zero-moat industry by comparison. Massive oversupply has pressured NOI in recent years, and management themselves was guiding for zero growth in NOI in 2020 before the pandemic even started.

The other reason that I prefer MPW is due to the financial strength of their tenant mix. Both MPW and Ventas enjoy having master leases or similar tenant arrangements in their portfolio which add additional protection against poor performance. 93.6% of MPW's portfolio as of Q1 2019 had a master lease or similar arrangement, with a total portfolio tenant rent coverage of 2.7x. Ventas, however, has rent coverages more in line with the sector of 1.3x for 2019. Two of their biggest NNN operators, Brookdale and Holiday, are experiencing less than 1.0x rent coverage, and this represents 12% of Ventas' NOI.

Image from Investor Presentation June 2nd, 2020

So, while hospitals are facing their fair share of financial strain, they are starting from a much better position than Ventas' NNN and SHOP assets. Even if MPW's hospitals run into budget problems, there is a higher likelihood that with their bigger scale, they would be better able to temporarily flex more effectively with measures such as pay cuts or benefit reduction. Senior housing is already cut to the bone for expenses, and pay cuts hit lower wage workers harder than hospital staff.

MPW also recently reported that they had collected 96% of June rent with agreements in place to collect all deferred rent. Management also guided for $1.65 to $1.68 per diluted share for NFFO and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of approximately 5.5x. The low end of that range would provide an NFFO payout ratio of 65.5%, meaning that they are far from financial difficulty and can continue acquiring.

Summary

Taken as a whole, I am not surprised that MPW is outperforming VTR by 20.5% since March 1st. MPW is still a growth machine and has reaffirmed the dividend which sits at 6%, while VTR's recently cut dividend yield is now 5.1%. For growth, safety, and income, my preferred choice is MPW.

As this is getting rather long, I will stop here for now. For the next part in this healthcare series, I want to examine how Medical Office Buildings fit into the investment thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT, NRZ, VOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.