The Jobs Picture Improves As The Economy Slowly Reopens

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

Employment figures have been dismal for the past few months. As shelter-in-place orders are slowing being lifted and people return to work, one would expect the employment picture to brighten. The June jobs report showed the economy added 4.8 million new jobs:

US employers added 4.8m new jobs in June and the unemployment rate dropped to 11.1 per cent, as the economic rebound from the initial coronavirus shock gathered pace last month before lockdowns began to be reimposed. The fall in jobless rate from 13.3 per cent in May was better than expected but was based on data collected in the second week of last month - predating a spike in infections that has hit several large US states since then and caused some authorities to restore restrictions on activity. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job gains were broad-based, with leisure and hospitality recovering 2.1m positions, retail restoring 740,000 people on payroll, and manufacturing adding 356,000 jobs.

For years, the thesis held that President Trump had to both keep America safe and grow jobs in order to get re-elected. The pandemic has changed the narrative. Until there is a vaccine, the U.S. economy may not recover anytime soon. The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise, and President Trump recently implied Americans may have to learn to live with the pandemic. Helping Americans co-existent with COVID-19 could be considered a win for the President come November.

Leisure and hospitality jobs rose by 2.1 million or 21%. Employment in food services and drinking places rose by 1.5 million over the past month, which followed a 1.5 million gain in May; employment is down by about 3.1 million since February. The sector has been one of the hardest hit by social distancing and shelter-in-place policies. Leisure and hospitality employment, in general, is showing signs of life. However, the need for social distancing after the economy reopens could make it difficult to replace all of the jobs lost during the pandemic.

Retail employment rose by 740,000, which followed a gain of 372,000 in May. Several retailers temporary closed physical locations in March to help stem the spread of the pandemic. They are slowing reopening stores, spurring gains in employment activity. Education and health services employment increased by 568,000, yet is well below February's employment level. Offices for dentists, physicians and other healthcare practitioners are opening up, so jobs are rising in those sectors.

Manufacturing jobs increased by 356,000, yet is down over 750,000 since February. Job increases pursuant to durable goods and motor vehicles parts components spurred the manufacturing sector. After the economy reopens, I anticipate consumers to focus on essential items rather than durable goods; this could create long-term headwinds for manufacturing jobs.

Unemployment Falls To 11.1 Percent

The unemployment rate during the month was 11.1 percent, down from 13.3 percent in May and 14.7 percent in April. Throughout the Trump administration and for much of the Obama years, the unemployment rate was lower than the 5.0 percent mark usually considered full employment. Unemployment that low usually triggers runaway inflation. However, heightened inflation never materialized, allowing the Federal Reserve to maintain low rates. Now, the Fed wants to keep the economy from spiraling into another deep recession.

The economy could go through fits and starts until a vaccine is discovered to effectively treat the coronavirus. Moderna's (MRNA) experimental vaccine reportedly produced antibodies to the coronavirus in patients it tested in a phase 1 trial. The trial results provide hope on treating the pandemic. The economy and millions of workers are dependent upon it. After all, consumer spending has buoyed GDP growth for several years. If the consumer remains weak, then the economy could face recessionary pressures regardless of more Fed stimulus.

The labor participation rate was 61.5 percent, up from 60.8 percent in April. It has not been consistently below 63.0 percent since the Carter administration. There were 100.3 million civilians not in the labor force, up from 95.9 million in the year earlier period. This many people outside the workforce could explain the worker angst and social unrest we are witnessing throughout the country. The economy will eventually reopen, yet the number of people outside the labor force could still be high in comparison to historic levels. This sounds foreboding for the economy.

Financial Markets Will Likely Remain Elevated

The Dow Jones (DIA) is up over 45% from its March lows when the knock-on effects of the coronavirus began to materialize. The Fed promised to provide liquidity to the bond market to ensure credit would continue to flow to corporations. This helped arrest the free fall in financial markets. Several retailers have since tapped the credit markets to shore up liquidity while stores have been temporarily closed. Highly indebted firms like General Electric (GE) have also raised debt to keep their operations afloat.

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, recently warned on uncertainties regarding a potential economic recovery:

Jay Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, has warned Congress of "significant uncertainty" surrounding the "timing and strength" of the US economic recovery, after some encouraging data stoked hopes of a swift exit from the recession triggered by the pandemic. In prepared remarks to the Senate banking committee, Mr Powell struck a cautious tone about America's economic prospects, in line with most Fed officials' expectations that they will have to keep interest rates close to zero until at least the end of 2022.

I was bearish on the economy prior to the pandemic. Millions of consumers could pull back on the purse strings, causing the economy to stay compressed. Oil prices have bounced from their $10 low in April, and industrial production picked up in June. I believe the economy's vital signs could continue to improve as the economy slowly reopens. Monetary stimulus will likely continue until the economy fully reopens or the unemployment picture markedly improves. The prospects of more stimulus will likely buoy financial markets and keep animal spirits alive.

Conclusion

I expect financial markets to remain volatile over the next few months. Poor corporate earnings could be offset more monetary stimulus and positive news about potential vaccines. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly indebted names that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.