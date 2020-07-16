Our Stalwart European Oil Picks

Oil is not out of the woods yet, with uncertainty around the level of normalised demand, reclosures in the US and the risk of a COVID-19 second wave.

Although the price of oil has rallied recently, there is still a lot of downed capacity in the industry as OPEC tentatively cuts production, and critical end-markets like the US are struggling to emerge into the new normal. Moreover, there are concerns about a second coronavirus wave as well as possible political surprises mainly from Russia, which analysts are pegging as another reason the rally could collapse. Although we are bullish on oil's eventual full recovery, we'd prefer to invest in integrated energy companies with more solid assets from a breakeven standpoint, thus we're focused on assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. We think that markets have assumed too much in way of recovery, where risks to oil in particular could easily materialise during and past the summer as flare-ups and a second wave loom. Below are the picks that we think provide the best exposure to oil in this environment from a combination of balance sheet safety and income proposition, where real cash outflows are necessary for returns to transcend whatever the movements from markets might be.

Our Line-Up

Equinor (EQNR)

When the problem of COVID-19 was first emerging, the company had conducted business continuity measures to deal with a substantially weaker macro environment, with oil particularly at risk due to the lock-downs. Below are the main highlights:

In March, Equinor decided to suspend the share repurchase program, sparing $5 billion till 2022; The company also made dramatic adjustments to the CAPEX and OPEX plans, as well as to the exploration budget, saving $3 billion; The dividend has been halved to yield 5.43%; Equinor raised $5 billion in debt at low rates.

This saved money helps Equinor further contend with the $24.69 billion in total debt, of which most is covered by $12.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Moreover, capital markets are likely still open to the company due to its more tenable breakeven price, where even BP (BP) whose assets are not of as high quality were able to raise capital. Indeed, Equinor can be organic cash-flow neutral before dividends with an average oil price around $25 per barrel for the remaining part of the year.

Q1 results were challenged, but mainly from one-off impairment charges. With Equinor, the Norwegian continental shelf and the Johan Sverdrup oil field in particular are capable of bringing the company through this crisis. Besides the low breakeven price that Johan Sverdrup helps Equinor achieve, it is also a long-lived asset, likely to produce a total of 2.7 billion barrels for the next 50 years. This will be an important driver of their BEP for years to come.

Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LUPEY)

Despite the small market cap, this company is well-positioned to navigate into an uncertain future, thanks to its low BEP. For cash-flow neutrality and, therefore, for deleveraging to be the main mode of equity growth, only a $17 per barrel price is necessary. Even compared to Equinor, this BEP is very low, comparable almost with the BEPs in the most oil-rich Middle Eastern countries. This exceptionally low threshold for cash flow neutrality is made possible by the quality NCS asset base, with a 20% stake in the Johan Sverdrup oil field together with Equinor.

Although Lundin has a low BEP and is in good health with a rather robust balance sheet, the company has made the decision to cut its dividend. During the AGM, the decision was made that it should be halved, but despite the cut the company is still offering a solid ~5% dividend yield. We think that this dividend is entirely sustainable given the partial recovery in oil prices, with margin for payment in case oil falls harshly again.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Widespread second wave coronavirus response measures would once again meaningfully impact the industry. Moreover, demand for oil, despite the presence of offsets, could remain at woefully low levels while OPEC and other countries are surely itching to get production back online. However, the companies chosen have income propositions that can sustain rather low crude oil prices thanks to the Johan Sverdrup exposures. These European E&P businesses are well integrated, and the quality they provide is key for creating a safe oil exposure in times still plagued by uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.