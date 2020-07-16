These Stocks Are Priced For Perfection - How Much Higher Can They Go Before The Big Fall?

These high-flying stocks are up more than 100% over the past three months. How much higher can they go?

So far, 2020 has given us plenty of surprises, and although it's halfway over, it's felt more like a century with so many world-changing and defining moments.

One of those surprises has been the recovery in the stock market with its "V-shaped" rally so far, despite obvious signs that the COVID-19 crisis is far from over as it continues to slow down the economic recovery. States across the country continue to halt reopening plans, with some even going as far as placing travel restrictions on visitors coming from states that are considered COVID-19 hot spots.

Yet, the stock market keeps chugging along, dumbfounding notorious hedge fund and money managers who have watched from the sidelines during the start of the rally as they warned that it was just a "dead cat bounce" and that the market had further to fall. Fast forward a couple months later and the markets are closing in on pre-pandemic levels, with the NASDAQ taking it one step further with consecutive record-setting days. The index has soared since its March lows (up 55%) and is 8% higher right now than it was before COVID-19 hit.

This article will take a look at five companies who have recently hit record highs and why we believe it's time for investors to start looking to lock in profits, and using those proceeds to start new positions when shares should be considerably lower over the next month or so.

High Flyers

Just about every company saw its share price tank in March, subsequently followed by big gains over the next few months. However, nothing compares to the rise of these high-flying companies who have all more than doubled.

In the past week, shares of Zoom (ZM), Tesla (TSLA), Shopify (SHOP), The Trade Desk (TTD) and Pinduoduo (PDD) have all made 52-week highs. And so far this year, shares of Zoom have soared 283%, Tesla is up 258%, Shopify and Pinduoduo have risen 144% and 133%, respectively, and the Trade Desk is up 66%.

And in just the last three months, shares of these companies have gone complete bonkers as each of them has more than doubled as you can see in the chart below, even with Monday's massive tech selloff.

Data by YCharts

These high-growth companies have benefited from the market's massive rally during this time frame as the indexes have seen double-digit gains and logged some of their best months in decades. In fact, the NASDAQ has soared 30%, the S&P 500 (SPY) has climbed 15%, and the DOW is up more than 11% in just the past three months.

But don't expect the rally to continue like it has, which could spell trouble for these high-flying growth stocks that have massively outperformed the market.

Don't get us wrong, we think each of these companies are fantastic and that they will continue to shine in the years to come. However, current valuations have reached bubble status at a time where the market is volatile and appears to be running out of steam.

That is why we believe it's time for investors to start taking profits before the tide begins to turn. Stocks don't trade in a straight line, and as the saying goes, "what goes up, must come down." Shares of these companies have simply gotten ahead of themselves, and the valuations have reached bubble levels.

Yes, investors in these names have highlighted the right companies to play during the COVID-19 crisis. However, with so few attractive sectors to play and ride out the pandemic, many of these names have become very crowded trades. For those that are new to the term, a crowded trade is the result of investors and traders flocking to a particular stock, which then leads to abnormal price gains and short squeezes (looking at you Tesla). However, with sector rotation likely around the corner, combined with profit taking and shorts jumping in, things typically go south in these scenarios.

Again, we think each of these companies will continue to shine over the coming years. However, current valuations have simply reached bubble levels at the moment. These companies are nearly priced for perfection right now, and any missteps by management will likely send shares cratering as there is no room for error at current levels.

Zoom

Market Cap: $73.4B Current Price: $260.30 Upside: $281 (8%) Downside: $180 (-31%)

Stop us if you've heard this already, but Zoom is zooming. Up nearly 300%, how much higher can it go? We believe shares could still test its 52-week high of $281. However, a sharp pullback will likely take shares back to the $180 range. From current levels, this would represent 8% in upside potential and a decline of 31% in downside potential.

Since the start of the pandemic earlier this year, the adoption of working from home and video conferencing has skyrocketed. Zoom showed just that when it reported first quarter earnings that topped analyst expectations. Revenue climbed to $328.2 million, up 169% year-over-year. However, the biggest news was the company raising its revenue guidance from $910 million (midpoint), to $1.79 billion (midpoint).

While a number of companies are letting employees work from home the rest of the year, many analysts expect this to become a permanent thing. But as our friend Lee Corse would say: "Not so fast my friend."

In a research note last week, Baird analyst William Power, one of the most biggest bulls for Zoom, raised his price target for the videoconferencing company to $300 from $230. However, the most interesting takeaway for us is that the report found that only a single-digit percent of users plan on upgrading and becoming paid customers. With so many options for users, getting those users to stay and become paying customers will be a tough task, in our opinion.

Any future security or privacy concerns could easily send shares crashing back down to earth. Remember when shares tanked after users complained about intruders "Zoombombing" or hacking into meetings? This, of course, has raised flags and questions about the company with organizations saying that they've banned employees from using Zoom due to security concerns. The company hopes to put it all behind them with its recent hiring of Jason Lee as its Chief Information Security Officer. Lee comes to Zoom after stops at Salesforce and Microsoft.

With its IPO last year at $36 per share, shares have soared 625%, and although the company is profitable - something most recent IPOs cannot say - Wall Street will likely continue to value the company on a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio instead of price-to-earnings (P/E).

Still, the numbers are staggering at current levels, even on a forward-looking basis. Zoom currently trades at 43x forward sales (2021) and with a forward P/E of 215. Most high-profile growth stocks trade between 10 and 20 on a P/S ratio, and Zoom's 43X sales is one of the highest in the entire market. Simply put, the company is priced for perfection, and any missteps will certainly cause pain for investors.

Year Revenue (Analyst Estimates) P/S Ratio P/E Ratio 2021 $1.8B 41x 202 2022 $2.3B 33x 170 2023 $3.1B 25x 120 2024 $4.3B 18x 57 2025 $5.5B 13x 42 2026 $6.8B 11x 32

Lastly, according to a report from Transparency Market Research, the global market for videoconferencing is expected to grow to $16 billion by 2030. Yet with analysts projecting revenues to hit $10+ billion by 2030, Zoom has its work cut out for itself as it would need to increase its market share significantly in a space filled with a number of tech giants in Cisco Systems (CSCO), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook's (FB) newly launched Messenger Rooms, on top of other international players as well.

Tesla

Market Cap: $277.7B Current Price: $1,497.06 Upside: $1,700 (13%) Downside: $900-$1,000 (-33% to -40%)

Up nearly 300% this year, shares have gone into Ludicrous mode. The rally has helped Tesla become the world's most valuable automaker as the company is now worth more than Toyota (TM), General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Ferrari (RACE) COMBINED.

So, how much higher can shares go before the momentum shifts in favor of the bears? We believe shares of Tesla could hit $1,700 again (13% upside) on a quick pop, but investors should use that opportunity to cash out as a sharp pullback will likely take shares back in the $900-$1,000 range. From current levels ($1,497), this would represent a decline between 33% and 40%.

Because Tesla is such a battleground stock, wild price swings are common and have become part of the company's history. Right now, the bulls are having their moment, but the bears will be knocking on the door soon.

Part of the rise has been due to overall investor enthusiasm as part of a broader excitement for electric vehicles. Another part is that investors loving Elon Musk's controversial behavior in his "play to dominate" strategy and daring anyone to challenge him. This was noted when Musk openly defied local COVID-19 health orders in order to resume production at Tesla's main car plant in Fremont, California. It also helped that with no sports betting taking place due to COVID-19, many of those players turned to the stock market with Tesla becoming one of the top picks on Robinhood.

Shares also got a lift last month when Musk told employees in an internal memo that it was time to begin volume production of the company's long-promised, all-electric semitrailer truck. This, combined with the company's new factory in China, the arrival of its latest product, the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle and expectations of delivering more than 500,000 vehicles in 2020, has bulls excited more than ever.

But, do the numbers really justify the current valuation? Nope.

Due to COVID-19, most analysts have dropped their forecasts as they see the company delivering just 435,000 vehicles this year, down from 500,000 that Musk had hoped for before the pandemic hit.

On a forward-looking basis, Tesla trades at 7.2x forward sales (2021) and has a forward P/E of 124. Looking at estimates over the next five years, Tesla's stock price isn't cheap as the P/E ratio doesn't drop below 45. This shows just how high expectations are for the company over the coming years. For Tesla to continue to reach revenue estimates, the company will need to record at least a 20% compound annual growth rate. Just like Zoom, Tesla is nearly priced for perfection, and any missteps will have significant impact on the share price.

Year Revenue (Analyst Estimates) P/S Ratio P/E Ratio 2021 $38.8B 7.2x 124 2022 $51.4B 5.4x 72 2023 $55.8B 4.9x 55 2024 $62.2B 4.4x 46 2025 $70.1B 3.9x 45

Possible downside includes another secondary offering in the likely near future which would dilute shareholders even more. At the same time, given the recent share price appreciation, the company would not have to offer a lot of shares (1-2 million) in order to raise a significant amount of capital for the company's growth plans. However, the fact the company has already done a secondary offering earlier this year, despite telling analysts on the conference call that the company wouldn't need to do it, gives us some worries.

"We're spending money, I think, efficiently, and we're not artificially limiting our progress," Musk told analysts. "And then, despite all that, we are still generating positive cash. So in light of that, it doesn't make sense to raise money because we expect to generate cash despite this growth level." ⁠- Elon Musk

Lastly, the company earned the worst score among the 32 major vehicle brands in J.D. Power's 2020 Initial Quality Study, which was released in June, because of various problems reported by owners. According to the report, Tesla's cars and SUVs had 250 problems per 100 vehicles, compared with an industry average of 166. Problems included paint defects, poor fit of body panels, trunks and hoods that were hard to open and close, too much wind noise in the interior, squeaks and rattles.

S&P Inclusion?

A potential catalyst going forward includes the possibility of Tesla getting included into the S&P 500 if the company can report a profitable quarter. In order to qualify, companies must report four consecutive quarters of profitability. However, as of right now, most analysts surveyed by FactSet estimate that Tesla will report a loss of $294 million in the period, compared with a $387 million loss they had predicted back in May. However, analyst Brian Johnson at Barclays thinks Tesla might eke out a surprise profit ($42 million) with the help of $300 million in tax credits.

Whether Tesla makes it or not, we believe the recent price surge has been due to investors assuming the company will be included. That means that most funds will have already gotten in due to anticipation, which means there shouldn't be much of a price bump if the company does end up being included. On the other hand, if the S&P decides to delay TSLA inclusion, shares will certainly take a hit.

Shopify

Market Cap: $115.7B Current Price: $968.75 Upside: $1,000 (3%) Downside: $750 (-23%)

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. With online shopping going ballistic with stay-at-home restrictions due to COVID-19, Shopify has benefited from the shift online as shares have surged nearly 300% since the start of the pandemic.

So, what is Shopify exactly? It's a Canadian e-commerce company that helps traditional retailers (brick-and-mortar) go online. The company provides tools to help organizations and has attracted one million businesses in more than 175 countries.

For investors who missed out on Amazon's (AMZN) massive run over the past decade, many are hoping they can get those same results with Shopify. While the e-commerce company does have a great story and opportunity, do the numbers make sense?

Not really. The huge run has come too far and too fast.

On a forward-looking basis, Shopify trades at 40x forward sales (2021) and has a staggering forward P/E of 1,426. No matter how you look at it, the company is crazy expensive. And according to an article in Barron's, Shopify is the most richly valued large-cap company outside of the biotech sector. Talk about being priced for perfection and investors having astronomical expectations. At current valuation, the company has no room for error - at all.

Year Revenue (Analyst Estimates) P/S Ratio P/E Ratio 2021 $2.9B 40x 1,426 2022 $4.3B 27x 633 2023 $5.2B 22x 264 2024 $6.6B 18x 145 2025 $10.5B 11x 61

So, how much higher can shares go before the momentum shifts in favor of the bears? We believe shares of Shopify could bounce back to $1,000 (3% upside), before a sharp pullback brings shares back in the $750 range. From current levels ($969), this would represent a decline of 23%.

Shares have struggled the past few days as shares closed down 1% on Friday despite the markets rocking big gains. Then, on Monday, shares dropped more than 100 points in the afternoon to close with a decline of 6% on the day. It seems as though shares have reached their peak as investors start to take profits in what has become a very volatile market lately.

Shopify is making great strides as evident with its recent partnership with Walmart (WMT). The deal will allow both companies to introduce a channel to enable Shopify merchants to offer products on Walmart.com. However, it's likely that merchants won't be able to do so until the end of the year. This should be a great tailwind going forward as the company looks to show accelerating sales growth after seeing top-line growth decelerate over the past three years. Wall Street currently forecasts top-line growth of 38% this year, down from 47% last year, 59% in 2018, and 73% in 2017.

Think about this for a moment. As of right now, even with Monday's big decline, Shopify is still valued more than Target (NYSE:TGT), Kroger (NYSE:KR), and Walgreens COMBINED. The three retailers are expected to bring in a combined $355 billion in sales this year, compared to $2.9 billion for Shopify.

Right now, the valuation is severely stretched, and a big pullback is likely on the way as shorts look to get some revenge after getting burned so far this year.

The Trade Desk

Market Cap: $19.8B Current Price: $430.63 Upside: $450 (5%) Downside: $325 (-25%)

Expensive, but worth it?

For those that are new to The Trade Desk, the company provides a self-service platform that allows ad buyers to manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams across various advertising formats, including display, video, social and devices (connected TV, etc.).

In its most recent quarter, the company beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue came in at $160.7 million (+32% Y/Y), compared to estimates of $157.6 million. Earnings per share ("EPS") came in at $0.90, easily surpassing estimates of 41 cents.

However, there are still questions that will need to be answered on the next earnings report as the company, like most organizations, pulled its guidance for the full year.

On a forward-looking basis, TTD trades at 21x forward sales (2021) and has a forward P/E of 105. Looking at estimates over the next five years, TTD's stock price isn't cheap as the P/E ratio doesn't drop below 30. This shows just how high expectations are for the company over the coming years.

Year Revenue (Analyst Estimates) P/S Ratio P/E Ratio 2021 $939.4M 21x 105 2022 $1.2B 17x 83 2023 $1.5B 14x 51 2024 $1.7B 12x 39 2025 $2.1B 10x 31

The company is currently on track to deliver a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 17% over the next five years. However, with a price-to-sales ratio between 10x and 20x over the next five years, investors will be expecting CAGR to be a lot higher than that in order to continue receiving a premium valuation. Most high growth stocks that trade in this range are usually growing 50% year over year with CAGR up in the 25%+ range.

The company is also going through some turnover at the moment as several notable employees have stepped down. In May, it was announced that Vivian Yang was stepping down as TTD's Chief Legal Officer, and this past week, the company announced that Brian Stempeck, TTD's Chief Strategy Officer would be leaving on Sept. 1.

TTD is still in a nice spot as advertising continues to shift away from linear TV and into digital formats where ads can be more targeted and their impact can be better measured. We feel Jeff Green is an incredible CEO and is doing great things for the company. However, we believe shares have overextended themselves at the moment and that investors currently sitting on the fence should wait to jump in as shares should test the $350 range over the next couple of weeks, and perhaps even sooner depending on how the market goes.

Pinduoduo

Market Cap: $105.7B Current Price: $88.28 Upside: $92.50 (5%) Downside: $70 (-20%)

Shares fell hard after hitting a 52-week high (98.96) last week. The stock jumped in the early going, but selling pressure continued throughout the day. Shares ended up closing down 6.5% and on heavy volume. Total trading volume was 23.6 million, the second highest on record and was well above the 10-day average of 10.7 million.

Still, out of all the stocks we are covering in this article, PDD has the most "normal" valuation compared to the rest. On a forward-looking basis, PDD trades at 9.7x forward sales (2021) and has a forward P/E of 138. However, when looking into 2022 and 2023, the stock becomes fairly reasonable, considering the company is on track to deliver a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 18% over the next five years.

Year Revenue (Analyst Estimates) P/S Ratio P/E Ratio 2021 $10.9B 9.7x 138 2022 $14.4B 7.4x 50 2023 $17.1B 6.2x 27 2024 $21.7B 4.9x 14 2025 $24.6B 4.3x

So, what does Pinduoduo do? This Chinese e-commerce company operates in the world's second largest economy and is growing faster than major rivals Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). What makes PDD different than most e-commerce players is its "social shopping" model that encourages group buying. For example, when a user selects an item to purchase, they can then choose to participate in group buying to help lower the cost. This encourages buyers to share links on social media with family and friends and promotes the company at the same time.

However, due to increasing tensions between the U.S. and China, investors seem to be moving away from Chinese names at the moment. In fact, U.S. President Donald Trump isn't even focused on a possible phase two trade deal with China, saying the relationship between the countries is "severely damaged" due to the COVID-19.

We believe these factors, the stock running up to high and too fast along with ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, will allow shares to fall back to the $65-$70 level, which would be a great place for investors to start accumulating shares.

Conclusion

The current sky-high valuations for these companies are based on what investors expect to happen over the next 5-10 years. In today's market, and with things changing so fast and drastically, these estimates are simply guesses at best in our opinion. Just look at what analysts have done over the years on these stocks, or any stocks for that matter. Depending on the sector and company, some price targets end up getting cut in half, while others see price targets doubled.

Here's just one of many examples. Just in the past four months, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, one of the most bullish analysts on Tesla, has had price targets of $800, $1,000, $1,250 and now, recently, $2,000 on the company. Do you honestly believe analysts can predict what will happen 5-10 years from now when they can barely keep up with what is going on in 2020?

Overall, the market doesn't have a lot of upside in our opinion. The NASDAQ just hit a record high and is trading higher than it was pre-COVID-19 days. Yes, some tech companies have benefited as stay at home plays and should be rewarded, but not everyone. And with the potential for another wave hitting the U.S. on top of rioters, tensions with China and the presidential election this year, the market is going to continue to have a lot of volatility. And with indexes at record or near-record highs, there's not a lot of upside left to keep the rally going in what has become the most expensive U.S. stock market in two decades.

July 13, 2020 One Year Ago Dow Jones Industrial Average 22.58 18.81 NASDAQ 100 Index 34.05 25.25 S&P 500 Index 27.95 23.30

Source: Wall Street Journal

Source: CNBC

Like we've stated before, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a big disconnect between Main Street and Wall Street. With more than 18 million people still receiving unemployment benefits, of which the $600 federal bonus will be ending at the end of the month, the real pain hasn't been felt yet as people continue to get extensions and deferrals to pay rent and other loans. We can't forget about impending layoff notices that are starting to pour in as well from across several industries (travel, etc.).

Yet with everything going on, the stock market continues to climb higher. To date, the S&P 500 has risen 15% over the past three months, and April and May have been some of the best months for U.S. stocks since 1987.

The S&P 500 now trades at 27.9 times projected earnings, the loftiest level in nearly two decades, and we all know how that ended. As we head into the earnings season, earnings for the S&P 500 are expected to decline by 44%, the worst drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, when profits fell 67%.

And according to an article on CNBC, the Nasdaq 100 has pushed more than 22% above its 200-day average, making it the most extreme spread since the dot-com bubble in 2000. The S&P tech sector has also returned to its peak price-to-sales ratio from the dot-com bubble March 2000 tech-bubble market top.

Source: CNBC

The market has priced for a perfect V-shaped recovery, but we all know the pandemic is far from over. COVID-19 is a true wildcard, and sooner or later, it's going to catch up with the market. We believe an impending 10% correction is coming to the market (10%), and these high-flying stocks will be the ones that will be hit the hardest, which is why we expect a drop between 20% and 40% in these names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA, SHOP, TTD, PDD, ZM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.