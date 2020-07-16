Second-Quarter Reports: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo

Preparing for a worst-case situation means that the major focus of the banks will be on absorbing the shocks coming from debt defaults and company bankruptcies, which will be substantial.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, stated that this is not a normal recession and, as a consequence, the bank has to be prepared for a worst-case outcome.

Three of the major commercial banks in the United States reported their second-quarter earnings and the two main takeaways related to provisions for loan losses and trading profits.

The report on second-quarter performance of the largest commercial banks will be lumped together this year. The reason for this is that there is little difference in what dominated the results at the three banks, and that all three produced similar stories.

There are two major factors that dominated the results.

First, all three banks took substantial additions to their loan loss reserves.

Secondly, the two banks that produced profits in the second quarter earned a big chunk of their revenues from trading results. The third bank, which lost money for the quarter, does not have a substantial trading function.

Overall Results

In terms of the reserves for loan losses, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) took a $10.47 billion charge to its loan loss reserves; Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) took a $7.9 billion hit; and Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) took a $9.57 billion provision.

JPMorgan and Citigroup generated a large chunk of revenue from trading sources. Wells Fargo that doesn’t have much of a trading presence did not generate a lot of revenue from this source.

JPMorgan earned $4.7 billion in profits in the second quarter; Citigroup made a profit of $1.3 billion; and Wells Fargo recorded a loss for the quarter of $2.4 billion.

Profits from last year totaled $9.2 billion for JPMorgan, just under $5.0 billion for Citigroup, and a profit of $6.2 billion for Wells.

The basic banking business of these three large banks was hit by the decline in interest rates which fundamentally squeezed their net interest margins. For the three, the Financial Times reported that the average net interest margin amounted to 2.1 percent. In the second quarter of 2019, the average net interest margin for the three banks was 2.6 percent.

There is no question that the banks are getting squeezed.

But, JPMorgan and Citigroup are continuing their dividend payments. Wells Fargo, with the loss, is dropping its dividend. Recently, Wells Fargo has been paying $0.51 per quarter and this quarter it will drop its payment to $0.10.

Executives at both JPMorgan and Citigroup still contend that they will be able to maintain their dividend payments in the future.

The Outlook

There is no sugar-coating the future. There is a great deal of uncertainty.

Jamie Dimon, the Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan, indicated that the provisions for loan losses were substantial now, but could be increased even further in the future. He stated,

We don’t know what the future is going to hold. This is not a normal recession,” and added that the bank was “prepared for the worst-case scenario”.

Here the practice is usually to load up provisions early on, so that the banks err on the side of having excessive loan loss reserves. Like the coronavirus pandemic itself, one likes to think that they are being extra cautious so as to avoid embarrassing results later on.

One thing that came out of the announcements is that the commercial banks, at least these three, believe that the economic downturn is going to be deeper and the recovery will take longer than is generally expected. Even one comment was made that, given the economic outlook they have, investors in the stock market are looking overoptimistic.

We read in the New York Times,

“The banks are pessimistic about the course of the recovery,” said Gabriel Chodorow-Reich, associate professor of economics at Harvard University. “The banks don’t see a rapid recovery over the next six months — they see a protracted recession.”

Bad Debt

I think that we need to really listen to these commercial bankers. They are sitting on a debt load. And, notice, there are record levels of debt now in existence in the economy. For example, auto loans, credit-card loans and student loans are all at record levels. It should be noted that corporate debt and government debt are also resting at historical levels.

This is why these large banks are paying so much attention to their loan portfolios and are dramatically beefing up their loan loss provisions.

For example, JPMorgan has set aside a record level of loan loss reserves, around $34 billion. And, Jamie Dimon says that this level could go higher.

Furthermore, the thing is the number of debt defaults and the number of bankruptcies are just starting to pile up. If history is any guide, bankruptcies will start to really take off in this quarter and the next. Then, the bankruptcies will only continue at a high level for two years or more, depending upon the depth and length of the recession.

In other words, this is going to be the main issue of the banks in the upcoming year or more. This is why Mr. Dimon and the other bankers are starting out with substantial allocations to their provisions for loan losses. And, as Mr. Dimon said, they are prepared to continue to add to them depending upon the latest data they have.

Banking In the 2020s

Remember that we have only finished the fourth month of the current recession if it began in February as earlier announced. So, the year-over-year data do not look so bad. For example, JPMorgan grew its loan book by 4 percent year over year. Deposits were up by 25 percent as companies borrowed money or hoarded cash. But, the cash will only drain out as companies running short of cash flow draw their accounts down.

As far as loan and deposit activity is concerned, this should lessen going forward. As far as bankruptcies are concerned, they should accelerate. The banks hope to be able to absorb these tendencies. That is why they have accumulated capital and that is why they have made provisions for loan losses.

Going forward, the most important things are not going to be profits, or cash flow or return on equity. Going forward, we need to look at actual loan chargeoffs, provisions to loan loss reserves and bank capital. Hopefully, the Fed has provided sufficient liquidity so that banks can make adjustments they need during this time period.

And, as far as trading results are concerned, the banks cannot count on these. I know that they have helped JPMorgan and Citi this past quarter, but these are random events and help out only occasionally. The banks are in the position where they have to be prepared to absorb whatever downside they might face. So, these are the things I will be watching for. For the next year or so, banks must survive… they will not be "machines" that generate returns on equity that indicate some kind of sustainable "competitive advantage."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.