Since my previous coverage, the Quant Rating of Celanese Corporation (CE) has drifted materially lower, falling from Neutral to Bearish despite stronger-than-expected first-quarter results. The stock had not fully recovered from the months-long decline, and thus, the Momentum Grade is at the D+ level. Next, its growth story was pummeled by softness across the supply chains and sapping demand for one of its key products - acetic acid - so, LTM sales were down ~13.2% and the double-digit revenue decline in 2020 is almost in the cards, and thus, the Growth Grade is D. Moreover, despite poor price performance, CE has not become cheaper on a relative valuation basis and is still valued at a premium to the sector. On the positive side, analysts have become more confident in profits, as the macro environment had become less fickle and more stable and predictable, thanks to the successful COVID-19 containment efforts and reopening of economies across the world, thus the Revisions Grade improved to C-. Another bright spot is that CE is a sector leader regarding margins with its Profitability Grade of A.

In the article, I would like to take a deeper look at the company's financials ahead of its Q2 earnings presentation that is due on July 29 and reassess the dividend strength.

Source: Unsplash

A year full of challenges

Though Celanese is a specialty chemicals company with a complicated and multi-faceted portfolio, its exposure to the cyclical end-markets puts it in a precarious position during the economic downturns, and an around 5.2% contraction in global GDP forecasted by the World Bank in the June report is anything but a tailwind for the company. It goes without saying that a steep decline in sales strains liquidity and complicates dividend coverage. Last year, Celanese's growth story had already been hamstrung by the U.S.-China trade confrontation and its pernicious effects that reverberated through supply chains. The company had not fully recovered when the pandemic emerged.

In fact, Acetate Tow is the only segment that has relative sales stability due to its dependence on the non-cyclical consumer staples sector and, more specifically, packaging and tobacco markets, where acetate tow and flake are used in filters and flexible packaging solutions. However, while in 2019, AT's sales were only slightly down (~2%), it faced a 22% decline in revenue in the first quarter. Another issue is that less-cyclical Acetate Tow has the lowest contribution to the top line, only 8.8% (adjusted for intersegment eliminations), while more volatile Acetyl Chain, the firm's flagship division (Celanese has been allocating most of the capital expenditures to it), is responsible for over half of the sales. In Q1, it reported a 10% decline in revenues. As the demand for paints, coatings, adhesives (you can take a look at my recent article on H.B. Fuller (FUL), where I discuss the adhesives & sealants market), and solvents, the major end-use applications of acetic acid, formaldehyde, ethyl acetate, etc., went south, the selling prices, especially in China, went into a tailspin, while volumes were also not especially strong. Celanese has recently announced increases in selling prices of acetyl intermediates products inclusive of acetic acid. I anticipate that to be a tailwind for the top line in Q3; however, the 2020 revenue outlook is still clouded, and higher selling prices will not be enough to save CE from double-digit sales and EPS contraction anticipated by Wall Street.

Next, Engineered Materials, the second-largest segment, reported revenues 15% lower than in 1Q19. The reasons are quite apparent: the demand for engineering thermoplastics like polyoxymethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene is anything but strong, as clients in the automotive and industrial end-markets have been scrupulously managing inventories amid trade uncertainty and the emerged pandemic, pondering how to save cash. The pace of recovery in demand remains under question.

So, analysts do not believe the gradual return to normal economic activity in the world will prop up CE revenue and revert the trend, as Wall Street is expecting an ~18% decline in 2020 sales and a precipitous ~32% reduction in 2Q20. No coincidence that Celanese's growth metrics, and thus, the Quant Rating are lackluster. But there is always a silver lining.

The dividend is sustainable even amid a perfect storm

The essential staple of CE's dividend growth story is resilient operating and free cash flows backed by efficient opex management. In the wake of a substantially deteriorated macro environment, the company had undertaken clear and consistent actions that, according to the CFO, will help to "generate $300 to $400 million in incremental free cash flow." Though Celanese's revenue is on a downward trend and little can be done to revert that tendency this year, the company remains highly proficient regarding margins and cash management. Its high Profitability Grade is not coincidental - CE still has sector-leading EBIT and EBITDA margins, which are also in line with the company's 5-year averages despite significantly reduced sales, and only the gross margin is slightly weaker. The robust margins backed by opex and cost of sales optimization undergird cash flow and FCF generation and dividend sustainability.

Though sales crept lower dragged down by the weaker demand, its LTM cash flow added up to $1.4 billion, while $996 million were converted into organic free cash flow and covered the dividend ~3.3x. Regarding the dividend, CE has never been too generous. Its dividends paid have always been considerably below organic FCF.

All figures were calculated by the author using raw data from Seeking Alpha

Expectedly, its yield is not bumper, only ~2.8%, but I reckon it is much better to have a relatively conservative dividend policy than to set a too-high bar and then slash DPS during a severe crisis to ward off a cash crunch. But there is one issue - CE had been allocating too much cash to share repurchases, far above its organic FCF. Buybacks are now on pause and rewards coverage looks much better. As the CFO commented:

We remain fully committed to our current cash dividend. Because of the uncertainty ahead, we will look to maintain current liquidity levels before deploying any discretionary free cash flow to share repurchases.

Another matter I would like to highlight is that CE's Last Twelve Months Cash Return on Total Capital, a metric that helps to measure the capital efficiency of highly leveraged companies (unfortunately, CE's balance sheet is not flawless), is above 20%, assuming that its average total capital equals ~$6.94 billion, and LTM cash flow amounted to $1.4 billion. That means the company generated ~$0.2 in the net operating cash flow per every dollar of the total capital contributed by equity and debt investors, even despite the increased level of debt in the first quarter. This is an exceptionally strong result for a specialty chemicals company. For a broader context, a chlor-alkali heavyweight Olin Corporation (OLN), the company I have high hopes for, delivered only ~8% CROTC, while another easily recognizable chemical industry major, Dow Inc. (DOW), delivered about 18.6%. All these point to the fact that CE leadership is highly proficient regarding capital allocation and working capital management.

Final thoughts

Celanese Corporation is coping with a severe economic downturn and a steep reduction in revenue, precisely like most specialty chemicals industry players. The silver lining is that CE had undertaken consistent measures to shore up margins and cash flow conversion. I believe its dividend is strong enough and the possibility of DPS reduction is marginal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.