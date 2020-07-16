In the 64 days since I wrote my bullish piece on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), the shares are up about 59% against a gain of 11.6% for the S&P 500. The company has released earnings since then, and so I thought I'd take another look here. In addition, I think a stock that's trading at $16.20 is, by definition, less risky than that same stock trading at $25.65, so I want to review the stock as well. Finally, I'll review the options trade I recommended in the previous article, as I think that trade offers further evidence of the risk-reducing and return-enhancing capacity of put options.

I'll come right to the point here. I think the shares are now reasonably priced, and I'm switching to neutral. I think the history of Greenbrier indicates that this is not a "buy and forget" company, as evidenced by the fact that the shares are trading at approximately the same price now as they did in December of 2004. I've traded this name successfully in the past, and I recommend other investors follow me here. Being disciplined about valuations worked well for me in October of 2019 when I switched from bullish to neutral on the name. That shift helped me avoid a significant loss, and I'm hoping to repeat that success now. If the valuation improves in future, I'll recommend buying again, but for now I think investors should eschew the name. I'll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here remains somewhat perplexing to me. In spite of the fact that revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 5.5% since 2014, net earnings to Greenbrier have dropped at an annualized rate of 7.3%. In my previous piece on the company, I made reference to the fact that this may have much to do with the changing dynamics of the industry, and the switch to the DOT 111 oil tank car. The problem is that the tailwind from the oil tank car upgrade is behind us, and there's nothing on the horizon here that will match the scale of that upgrade. In spite of that, shareholders have been treated fairly well, as evidenced by the fact that dividends have grown at an eye-watering CAGR of about 37% since 2014. The dividend itself is of critical importance, so I want to work out how well covered (or not) it is. If the dividend is very well covered by current and likely future resources, I think the shares will find fairly strong support. The opposite will be true if the dividend coverage is too thin in my estimation.

The Dividend

When I judge whether or not a dividend is safe, I compare the size and timing of future obligations to the amount of both cash on hand and likely future cash. In order to make this comparison easier, I've taken the time to compile a table with what I consider to be the most important financial burdens the company will face over the next several years. Please note that 2024 will be an expensive year for the company, as debts come due. Other than that, though, there aren't that many future obligations.

Source: Latest 10-K

Against these obligations, the company has just over $735 million in cash and equivalents. This alone suggests to me that there's little reason to worry that the dividend will be cut in the next few years. This obviously gives support to the shares, and therefore I think it's worthwhile for investors to buy at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I'm of the view that a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a mediocre company can be a great investment if the price is right. So, price really impacts returns a great deal. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the price of the stock. As my regular readers know by now, I think cheap stocks have the advantage of being potentially lower risk and higher return. They are lower risk because the market may not be surprised by any new bad news, and so the stock won't drop much after a disappointing earnings season, for example. I also think cheap stocks offer higher returns because when a company that the world is pessimistic about suddenly announces positive news, the shares may skyrocket.

I judge the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few key ways. In particular, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow and the like. I want to see the stock trading at a discount to both the market and to its own history. When last I looked in on Greenbrier, the shares were trading at a PE of just under 8. I considered this a great risk-reward trade off. At the moment, the shares are about 27% more expensive on a PE basis, per the graph below. In my view, that's enough to avoid the name. The current PE corresponds to future disappointing stock returns, and that's troublesome in my estimation.

Data by YCharts

Options Update

In my previous article, I recommended selling the September Greenbrier puts with a strike of $12.50. At the time, these were bid-asked at $1.20-1.80. At the moment, they're bid asked at $.15-.40, so I think the trade's worked out fairly well.

Normally, at this point, I'd write something about wanting to repeat success before recommending another short put trade. The problem, in my estimation, is that the premia for strike prices that I'm comfortable with are too low at the moment. For that reason, I have no put option recommendation for you today, dear reader. Sorry. I hope you'll find a way to pull through after hearing this devastating news. If the shares fall in price as I suspect they will, I'll post an update with a specific short put recommendation.

Conclusion

My experiences with Greenbrier have taught me that this is not a "buy and forget" type of stock. I think the fact that the shares are currently priced about the same level they had back in December of 2004 is proof of that. That said, I've found that it's possible to make money with this stock by buying when people seem most pessimistic about it, and by getting out when the crowd becomes optimistic again. I've been successful with this name because I'm always paranoid about taking losses, as losses are far more painful than gains of identical size are pleasurable. For that reason, I think caution is called for yet again, and I think investors would be wise to sell while the shares are relatively expensive. If, as I suspect, the shares drop from current levels, I'll revisit the name again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm currently long the stock, I'll be selling it at the first opportunity. In addition, I'm planning to let the short puts expire worthless.