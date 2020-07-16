This production decline is material to the second-quarter production report of Hess. It is probably not material for Exxon Mobil.

Hess Corporation's (HES) operating partner Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced that the partnership had a temporary operating issue as part of the production startup for the joint venture. This operating issue has caused production to drop at the platform located offshore Guyana. That production issue due to a compressor malfunction has now been restored.

Production was one-third of what it was at the beginning of May. The share of production accorded to Hess has dropped accordingly. But this is not a reserve issue. Nor is this a permanent problem. However, the stock weakened on the news and that may provide an opportunity for investors to consider investing in a decent growth story.

This platform was the first to begin production offshore Guyana. As such, the partners really had a very minimal picture of what startup would look like. Once they actually begin operations on these platforms, the startup procedures are likely to go more smoothly. This issue is not as material for Exxon Mobil, the operator, as it is for the far smaller Hess. Instead of the platform heading towards a projected production volume of 120,000 BOED, it is now in the 25K to 30K range until the issue is resolved.

The news of the startup challenge could cause the price of Hess to wobble a little. The startup issue introduces some uncertainty into future production and the next platform startup. But this issue will not detract from the fact that another platform is due in fiscal year 2021 that will again raise the partnership production significantly.

In fact, the long-term trajectory of this stock is likely to be determined by the continuing announcements of more discoveries by the partnership. If those announcements were to come to a permanent end tomorrow, Hess is still very likely to increase the company production from the partnership production growth for several years.

This large project is one of the few projects that will continue through the latest oil price crash. Exploration may be limited for the time being. But the continuing of the expansion of infrastructure to bring more discoveries online to produce will continue. Therefore, Hess is likely to be one of the few companies in the industry that will periodically update on significant future production increases while the recovery from the coronavirus challenges unfolds.

Guyana now has its own line because that production number will very quickly dominate the growth plans of this company. The second-quarter Guyana production will definitely drop from the first quarter. However, production growth should resume during the third quarter to provide a boost to production for the fiscal year.

Hess had rapidly increased Bakken production in the hope of providing some cash flow to aid in the cash needed for the partnership with Exxon Mobil. However, the latest price drop put a stop to much of that plan for the time being.

But the available credit and cash position appear more than sufficient to get the company to the point where the partnership turns cash-flow positive. Should Hess unexpectedly need more cash, then the shares of the midstream company are available to be sold to raise cash.

The cash flow may not grow quite as smoothly as shown above due to the decline in oil prices from the coronavirus. The next year or two could be interesting because we really do not know much about the recovery now underway. But the low costs of the joint venture should ensure that the long-term cash flow growth will most likely be met.

Most likely, the materials and equipment needed to be ordered to meet the first production noted in the lower quarter. About the only thing that could be delayed is more exploration wells. Right now there have been enough discoveries to keep this project busy for years. Any delays in ordering another platform or planning more infrastructure would most likely affect a production increase 3 to 5 years in the future.

Because of these timelines, Hess made sure they had a lot of money and more than adequate credit to keep up with a large project like this joint venture. Probably by some time in 2023 (hopefully by next year) this project will generate more cash than is needed to continue to bring oil production online and explore for more discoveries. At that point, Hess will focus on increasing Bakken production and other projects.

The offshore partnership has low enough costs and the volume is significant enough to lower the overall reported quarterly corporate breakeven. In fact, the discoveries may be large enough compared to the current production of Hess to make the company a potential takeover candidate in the future. The discoveries already reported should allow Hess to at least triple its production over the next decade. Any more discoveries should lead to robust growth in the following decade.

Conclusion

Now that the initial production for the project has been reported, the cash flow from that production should enable the gradual increase in the rate at which production is added. Any project like this joint venture has a goal to become cash-flow positive so that the joint venture finances itself. The relatively large discoveries should ensure that positive joint venture cash flow happens sooner rather than later.

The Hess share of the joint venture will allow the company to borrow whatever money is needed to get to that positive cash flow. Giant discoveries like this one tend to be very profitable.

This is one project that will continue through a low price environment fostered by the coronavirus demand destruction. An extended recovery could slow down exploration. But there are already enough discoveries to keep this joint venture busy for years.

The joint venture may decide at some point to add a natural gas processing plant as well as a liquefaction facility. There may also be the need for electric plants that run on natural gas in the future. Even a refinery may make good business sense depending upon the goals and objectives of the partnership.

Right now, cash flow will grow faster than production because the low joint venture costs should widen the netback margin that Hess reports. That cash-flow growth should at least allow Hess an above-average cash-flow multiple until the market sees an end to the growth of this joint venture. As long as the joint venture reports potential future growth, the stock of Hess will be an industry growth stock. It may be one of the few industry stocks that are worth holding for the long term.

