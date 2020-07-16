Therefore, the dividend cut was based upon an abundance of conservatism in the face of coronavirus challenges rather than any sign of company trouble.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) began 2016 with proclamations from management that the company needs to thrive when the price received for oil is in the thirty-dollar range. More than any other company, this one has rapidly moved to lower costs. That meant a lot of significant portfolio purchases and sales of projects.

Major sales of projects in any company portfolio make a complete mess of the financial statements until the activity ends. Trying to gather cash flow data, for example, is extremely hard because discontinued items from the sales are moved to the bottom of the cash flow statement, while purchases have not yet contributed to cash flow.

Therefore, comparisons with the past are probably next to meaningless without a fairly lengthy statement of assumptions. Management did recently decrease the dividend again as the coronavirus demand destruction became apparent. But this management has long had a priority of a strong balance sheet no matter what is going on in the industry. Therefore, the dividend cut should have been expected as a reasonable possibility.

The dividend cut had little to do with previous cash flow as the company recorded significant gains on the sales of its portfolio properties. There was always plenty of cash available and a generous credit line (if needed) to pay the dividend. Now, with the portfolio laden with a lot of newer low-cost projects, this management has what it wanted. Therefore, the emphasis going forward will be on company performance.

Murphy Oil management remains opportunistic and far more flexible than many managements I follow. Therefore, investors can expect continuing nightmares trying to compare the past history with the future performance. What is clear is that this company has a long history of far more significant gains on property sales than losses. Mr. Market may see these as a series of one-time events. But this management keeps listening to the market. Opportunistic sales are frequent events at this company. Therefore, there will always be an above-average number of one-time events to drive analysts crazy.

First Quarter

Management reported a valuation allowance that resulted in a non-cash charge of $968 million. Even though most valuation processes use a rolling 12-month oil price (and other commodity price), valuations became so low that the second quarter will probably also feature valuation charges across the industry.

Fortunately, these valuation allowances do not really affect cash flow. The company reported nearly $3 billion of debt and adjusted EBITDA of $287 million. (Note that adjusted EBITDAX which includes exploration expenses was more than $300 million). That means that even with significantly weaker oil prices, the debt was less than 3 times the annualized adjusted EBITDA. There is some hedging for the production to protect against the anticipated worse second quarter. Fortunately, by the time the second quarter is reported, the market will be focused on the recovery from the coronavirus challenges.

Cash generated by operating activities increased to nearly $400 million in the first quarter. Non-cash working capital accounts benefited from the reduced first-quarter activity to release more than $100 million of capital. The previous year (first quarter) was a similar amount in the opposite direction. This type of change in the working capital accounts is a sign of tight fiscal management.

This also means that working capital will expand to reduce cash flow during the economic recovery as operations return to more normal levels. Management did borrow $170 million by using the bank credit line to maintain a strong cash position in the first quarter. However, this is a management that will seek to keep the credit line clear one way or another. Therefore, investors should not expect a material balance on the bank line to persist for a long time.

Murphy is one of the very few companies to report cost by basin. This allows investors to determine if costs are escalating out of control in any one or several basins. In the first quarter, overall lease operating costs climbed due to the expense Gulf of Mexico workover of a well. Otherwise, continuing costs appear to be well under control. Murphy appears to be well on its way to reaching management's long-time goal of being able to thrive when received oil prices are in the $30s.

The Future

Murphy Oil has announced a discovery of oil in Vietnam. This discovery appears to be capable of adding significant low-cost growth to production.

Source: Murphy Oil First Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

It does take a few years for offshore production to actually get to market. Therefore, this discovery is a long-term benefit. In the case of Vietnam, supporting infrastructure will have to be built as this is a relatively new event for the country.

The Vietnam government appears to be both stable and supportive of foreign investment in its reserves. The business environment appears to be far more friendly than one may have expected. Vietnam has never been considered a major oil producer in the world. But the offshore discoveries could change that perception in the coming decade.

Source: Murphy Oil First Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides

The recent return to the Gulf of Mexico by purchasing interests in existing projects was coupled with the expectation of several potential relatively low-cost (for offshore) and lower-risk projects. Murphy Oil actually has a very long history of operating in the Gulf of Mexico. Therefore, the return to the Gulf really did not mark a major change (or departure) from the long-term strategy of the company.

Management had received an offer to sell the properties at the time of the oil spill. The offer was accepted and the company had no Gulf presence for a few years. Now things are closer to the historically normal presence in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Future

Management now has the portfolio that was the goal a few years back. Therefore, a lot of low-cost (and high margin or profit) projects should be the bulk of the portfolio. The highest cost part of the portfolio currently is the Canadian offshore production. Management will either attempt to bring the costs of that project in line with other portfolio projects or management will market the interest in that project for sale. This management generally does not tolerate high costs for any length of time.

In the meantime, significant low-cost growth appears to be the future prospect. As long as costs remain low, the bullish outlook for oil and gas prices probably means that this company would be a major beneficiary of higher commodity pricing. The low costs mean that this company will lead the return to normal industry activity levels.

Low-cost operators tend to generate a lot of cash to invest in growth. Therefore, they tend to grow much faster. The last few years of portfolio shuffling (since roughly 2016) appear to be ending. Going forward, this company will have comparable results without major adjustments for significant discontinued operations.

That should reduce the headache incurred by analysts who have to adjust for all those portfolio changes. A simpler future story will also cause Mr. Market to be more receptive about the excellent future that lies ahead. Therefore, a higher price-earnings and cash-flow multiple are likely to result in the stock price. This stock can be expected to benefit from both that simpler future story as well as the coming industry recovery. It is, therefore, likely to outperform the industry.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Murphy Oil and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.