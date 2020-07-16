If we look at the long-term chart of Carnival Corporation (CCL), we can see that shares came right back down to levels we witnessed in late 2001 as well as the Great Recession lows (2008). The price actually dropped further in April of this year to below $8 a share. Some technicians may believe that this meant support was breached, but we would not be so dismissive here. In fact, within a week of printing those multi-year lows, shares were quickly above $12 once more. As we can see from the chart, anything above $12 a share is above long-term support. Therefore, the question then becomes - Is it right to classify a multi-year trend line break which only lasted approximately one week as a breach of support? Considering the trend line break took place over such a short time frame, we would be giving Carnival Corp. the benefit of the doubt here.

Much has been made about the risks on travelling on cruise ships due to how the virus can spread more rapidly in enclosed environments. However the environment has changed with respect to how vaccine efforts are developing. From here on out (until a vaccine comes on the market), we expect to see continuing positive news on this front. Therefore, expect to see really beaten-down sectors like the airline sector as well as the cruise line sector benefit over the long term from this tailwind.

With this in mind, let's go to the company's balance sheet. In the May quarter, $6.88 billion of total cash and short-term investments was reported on the balance sheet. With Carnival presently reporting a market cap of $11.78 billion, shares at present are trading for under 2 times cash, which is dirt-cheap. As we continue down the asset section, we see that goodwill and intangibles of $1.958 billion only make up 3.9% of the company's total assets ($49.818 billion). This is very low and demonstrates that the firm's assets in dollars is essentially made up of its equipment and its cash.

Why is this important? Well, if trading conditions were to deteriorate over the next 12 months or so and Carnival faced a buyout or bankruptcy situation, the firm's tangible assets would be the first port of call for would-be valuers. Carnival presently reports almost $29 billion of liabilities, which means that as of the May quarter this year, $20.83 billion of shareholder equity was present on the balance sheet. Again, when we return to the market cap of $11.78 billion, we see that the present value of the company is over $9 billion higher than what it is trading for on the stock exchange.

If we go to the daily chart, we see that shares actually broke through the down-cycle trend line at the back-end of last month. The price needs to get above this (now resistance area) once more to confirm that the lows are in for this stock. The volume trend at present does not look that favourable. Suffice it to say, traders and investors must be prepared for lower prices here at least in the near term.

To alleviate short-term downside risk, we could stack the odds more in our favour by selling some out of the money cash-secured puts. This gives us the possibility to buy stock sometime in the future, whilst earning passive income while we wait. We only execute this strategy on stocks which we have no problem owning. Carnival is a low-priced stock which is currently trading near its multi-year lows and is trading well below book value. It is a prime candidate for this strategy due to how its high implied volatility has remained elevated in here.

The excellent point about this strategy is the following. The difference between the present market cap and the book value alluded to above, for example, is based off today's share price of over $16 apiece. The price-to-cash multiple at present is also based off the firm's $11.8 billion market cap. The $7.50 puts (more than 50% off the prevailing current share price) in January 2021 are trading for almost $1. This means that if we were put stock on this contract, our cost basis would be close to $6.50 a share, which would be compelling.

To sum up, we like Carnival Corp. at present, although volatility may be with us for a while yet. The cruise line is trading for two times its cash position and has $9 billion more equity than what the market cap is trading at presently. We will look to put this trade on shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.