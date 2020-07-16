How To Find A 10% Yield

A recent transaction was dilutive for common equity, but improved the overall risk profile for the preferred equity.

We believe the market allowed these shares to go on sale due to negative adjustments in the expectations for the common equity.

At the right ratio, we would have no problem changing between CIM-A and other preferred shares from CIM.

Shares of CIM-A remain fixed-rate, which is generally more attractive than switching to a floating rate in today's environment.

We rarely go for the exceptionally high dividend yields. However, the weakness in the mortgage REIT sector since mid-March created far more opportunities and we were aggressively taking advantage of them.

While we've shifted our portfolio to a much more defensive position during June, we are still buying a few of the opportunities as they appear.

Brief Discussion

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) takes on some credit risk by owning mortgages that do not contain an agency guarantee. The REIT is internally managed and often traded at a substantial premium to book value prior to March 2020. We traded in the common shares from early April through early June, then walked away with our gain. Currently, we are much more interested in discussing the preferred shares.

Trade Alert: Purchased 500 shares of CIM-A at $19.65

We picked up 500 shares of CIM-A (CIM.PA) at $19.65. Shares of CIM-A have been falling significantly since topping out around June 6th to June 10th (down around 17% or so). During this time the main driver may be the announcement that they secured funding in a deal that involved issuing warrants for common shares.

The move is already reflected in Scott Kennedy's estimates for book value per share. However, there was a strong correlation between the movement in Chimera Investment Corporation common shares and CIM preferred shares. This correlation is not warranted. The downside to the deal was issuing warrants for common shares, but that wouldn't hurt the preferred shares. The preferred shares come out of the deal as winners since the deal gave CIM secured financing that was not mark-to-market. It reduces the risk of CIM getting destroyed, but reduced book value per common share in the process.

The $100k Chart

This purchase is driven by a few factors. We covered our belief on what is currently driving the price. Now we want to get into a comparison of changes throughout the sector. We are doing that using the $100k chart, which shows how much needed to be invested on any given day to have $100k today:

Source: The REIT Forum

The color of the comments on the charts reflects the color of the line. The dark blue line for CIM-A (which also has small Xs to make it stand out) dipped substantially along with CIM common shares. The timing isn’t perfect, as CIM-A actually fell harder than CIM common shares. CIM-A began to recover but was hammered over the last two weeks.

Moving to Annaly Capital Management (NLY) common shares, we see them bouncing up and down during the same period. That means we don’t see a major source of momentum in the sector.

We can see that NLY-D (NLY.PD) has been roughly flat, reflecting the market’s general appetite for fixed-rate preferred shares. However, NLY-F (NLY.PF) sold off a bit as investors shied away from the fixed-to-floating shares.

We’re still keeping a huge cash position, but the recent change in valuation on CIM-A looks pretty nice. Shares have a stripped yield of about 10.26%, which is substantially higher than other fixed-rate shares with similar risk ratings. Further, the 10.26% yield on CIM-A is substantially higher than the yield on MFA-B (MFA.PB), which has a higher risk rating.

To demonstrate that this isn’t simply the case when using NLY, we checked for the same trend using Two Harbors (TWO). The $100k Chart shows the same trend:

Source: The REIT Forum

Again we see that the common shares stabilized over the last few weeks and the trend lower for preferred shares had a materially larger impact on the floating-rate share than the fixed-rate share.

Open Positions

All our open positions in preferred shares, including the newest position, are shown in the table below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Index Cards

The index card is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Trade Confirmation

Our execution is shown below:

Source: Schwab

Conclusion

While we’re keeping a very defensive position overall (cash is now 44.5% of the total portfolio), we’re also watching for opportunities to initiate some positions. The recent major decline in the CIM preferred shares looks like the right kind of opportunity. It appears the market is selling off the CIM preferred shares too hard in response to some weakness for the common shares.

This is the end of the trade alert. Since sending this to subscribers, we purchased preferred shares from one other REIT, which brought our cash allocation down further. However, it is still greater than 40% of the total portfolio.

We would draw investors' attention to the inclusion of the $100k charts. They are very useful in evaluating the trend in recent changes to the share price. They help us to identify potential opportunities or to confirm the opportunities we are considering. A critical aspect in evaluating the very high yield on CIM-A was considering the price movements on other securities which are similar.

Those price movements helped us to confirm that the most likely reason for the weakness in CIM's preferred shares was tied to the weakness in the common shares. Since we believe the weakness on the common shares was driven by the company issuing warrants (rights to buy common stock) at a dilutive value, we don't see it harming the preferred shares. That leads us to believe that the market made a mistake in dropping the CIM preferred shares so much more than other comparable investments.

If you want to find opportunities to catch a high yield like this, you want to be very careful in the process. You want to have a strong thesis for why the market is creating the opportunity and you want to test that thesis prior to opening the position.

