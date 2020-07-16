Dollar Value Continues To Fall

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is committed at this time to err on the side of monetary ease to keep the US economic situation from getting worse, not helping the value.

This decline is coming because of United States weakness and not because the US is moving rates reflecting its strength.

It now takes more than $1.14 to buy one euro and it looks as if the value of the dollar will continue to decline in the near future.

The value of the US dollar continues to weaken.

Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, it cost more than $1.1445 to acquire one euro and the US Dollar Index (DXY) fell to 95.85.

These numbers compare with a $1.1240 price of the euro on June 29 of this year with the US Dollar Index at 97.50 and a price of $1.0280 for the euro on March 19 with the US dollar index at 102.80 on that date.

The basic reason for the decline in the value of the dollar seems to be a major loss in confidence in the US and the US leadership.

As I have been writing since last fall, the United States dollar has lost its allure as a “haven asset.” There has been a net outflow of dollars throughout this time.

This net outflow let up in March and April when, due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a shortage of US dollars. This shortage was apparently satisfied by swaps served up by the Federal Reserve in its March and April efforts to supply liquidity to financial markets, not just in the United States.

The use of this swap facility has dropped back significantly in recent weeks and the net outflow of funds has declined.

Other Contributing Factors

Two other factors appear to be contributing to the decline in the value of the dollar. These factors have been emphasized by Eva Szalay and Colby Smith in the Financial Times.

The first of these factors seems to be that the opening up of the US economy to spur on the economic recovery of the country has fallen way short as the steady increase in Covid-19 cases has shown steady increases.

In other areas of the world, for example in the European Union, economies are opening up and appear to be moving on in better shape than what is being experienced in the United States. As other countries are now expected to grow relatively faster than the United States, the dollar will continue to weaken.

The second factor is the political one. The support for Donald Trump seems to be falling in the polls and this is some evidence that the government of the United States is not doing well.

Szalay and Smith state, “Mr. Trump continues to trail Mr. Biden by about 20 points in betting markets, amid broad dissatisfaction over his handling of the pandemic.” Whether or not you agree with this interpretation, the fact is that there is broad indication that confidence in this president has dropped to very low levels and this will impact what the president does over the next few months and what he will be able to do in the face of declining support.

The State Of The Economy

The thing that still hangs over most of these discussions about the future is the future path of the economic recovery. The US stock market, for example, still seems to be hanging onto the idea that the recovery will be V-shaped and will return to previous levels of activity in 2021.

Others, including myself, see the economic recovery taking a longer time, with a deeper trough. As I have been writing over the past several weeks, a lot is going to be dependent upon what happens to debt defaults and bankruptcies on whether or not the US economy experiences a solvency crisis.

Debt levels in most sectors of the US debt market are at record levels. Defaults and bankruptcies have just started to rise. In most periods of financial disruption, defaults and bankruptcies are lagging indicators.

The larger companies that are going under right now are the ones that were experiencing financial problems before the current recession began. The real wave of defaults and bankruptcies will come later.

The severity of this shakeout will determine, I believe, the ultimate depth and length of the ongoing recession. As readers of this blog know, I think that defaults and bankruptcies will rise very significantly and this will result in an extended recession. We are not close to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Especially, if there is a second wave of the pandemic.

Dollar To Continue To Decline

The value of the US dollar will, therefore, continue to decline.

And, the falling value of the dollar will not help exports at this time, although that is what Mr. Trump has always wanted.

This decline in the value of the dollar is not coming because of the strength of the United States, it is coming because of the weakness of the United States. Traders and investors don’t want the dollar as much as they used to want the dollar.

Furthermore, there is nothing coming up in the near future that leads me to believe that the conditions will change. The United States took a long time to get itself in this position. It is going to take some time, I believe, for the United States to get itself out of this position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.