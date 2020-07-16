Which online shopping website is the most widely used in the world, and therefore, where do most e-consumers trust?: Yes, it is Amazon.

The increase in online fraud makes it increasingly preferred to buy from well-known websites, rather than from small shopping websites.

Regarding Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) my bullish sentiment has progressively increased in recent months. I have written several articles in which I have focused on a small item of Amazon’s income "other income," in which revenue derived from online ads is imputed. In my articles I explained the importance that, in my opinion, this type of revenues will have in the future of Amazon.

I have also commented, in another article, how the change in the habits of e-consumers is favoring Amazon to the detriment of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Of course, the worldwide crisis of the Covid-19, and the corresponding worldwide confinement, is doing more for Amazon than any marketing campaign carried out by the company.

There are already enough positive factors in Amazon’s favor to be very optimistic about the future evolution of the stock price.

Well, there is another factor that in my opinion is also contributing to Amazon increasing its role as the undisputed global monopoly of online commerce: fraud in online commerce.

In bank branches it is more and more frequent to receive customer complaints about fraud in online purchases. Most claims are made for online purchases on fraudulent websites. The customer makes the payment by credit card but the merchandise never arrives. In these cases, almost all of these claims are resolved favorably in favor of the customer thanks to the insurance that credit cards, such as Visa (NYSE:V), have incorporated. But the moment of uncertainty facing the customer is considerable, especially in high-value purchases. The fact is that in the face of these unpleasant situations, we always recommend clients to try to buy on well-known websites.

And in fact, the main recommendation that online security experts give to e-consumers is to choose a trustworthy website: Only buy where you have complete confidence.

And which online shopping website is best known worldwide? According to all surveys, it is Amazon.

I call it the “plus of reputation.” Amazon benefits from this "plus" that is greatly favoring it in the world of online shopping. Unlike physical stores, where a complaint or claim can be made directly to the store, while shopping on websites, which are not physical places, shoppers can’t go to any store to complain. In addition, many of these fraudulent websites are located on servers in foreign countries where there are few guarantees of consumer protection.

There are multiple security guarantee certificates that websites can use to give customers trust. This could be a solution as small, unknown websites can give certain guarantees to consumers so that they are not harmed by lack of trust. But there is not yet a sufficiently globally accepted and universally recognizable certificate.

In summary, Amazon increases its position of world dominance in the online shopping sector, and this is reflected in the evolution of its stock price. Currently at $3,150, I think $3,500 will be reached soon.

Online shopping Scams: A growing problem

Online commerce continues to grow at enormous speed, breaking record sales figures year after year. And confinement due to the Covid-19 crisis has accelerated the process of digitizing world trade.

ACI Worldwide Research has recently published that global online commerce sales figures have grown to an incredible 209% over the previous year. Online purchases of sportswear products made through non-contact credit cards made during the third week of April this year have increased 599% over the previous year.

And this increase in volume in digital commerce is being used by cybercriminals to carry out their frauds in the digital sphere.

As you can read in this Forbes article: "How E-Commerce's Explosive Growth Is Attracting Fraud," the increase in online commerce is being used by cybercriminals to carry out different types of scams.

Here you can see the evolution, in recent years, of credit card fraud in the US:

Source: shift processing.com

And unsurprisingly, given this increase in criminal activity in the area of ​​online shopping, consumers are very fearful of online purchases made from unknown websites.

Thus, according to a survey carried out by buySAFE, at least 81% of online shoppers feel fear when shopping.

Therefore, we observe as online commerce sales figures increase, so do the fraudulent actions of those who try to illegally benefit from this increase in global online commerce.

Trust as the main weapon against online shopping fraud

All online shopping fraud experts agree to determine the primary weapon against online shopping fraud: Trust.

What this trust implies is knowing the website where we are buying. The more familiar the web is to us, the less likely we are to experience an online crime.

Source: oberlo.com

Which online shopping website is the most widely used in the world, and therefore, where do most e-consumers trust? Yes, it is Amazon.

Thus, in a survey carried out among more than 2000 US consumers, 89% stated that they preferred to buy products on Amazon rather than on other websites. This is because they trust Amazon.

The trust that Amazon has built with its customers is based on consistent and transparent product experiences. Forbes has famously said, “Amazon has earned our trust by delivering the products we want, on time, intact, in the same branded brown boxes—consistently.”

Finally, the role of trust as the main weapon against fraud can be summarized in this excerpt from an article published in Forbes:

By prioritizing trust over risk scores, e-commerce and online retailers can reduce false positives, friction, and lost sales. Apart from strengthening fraud prediction and prevention, improving user experiences is by far the most important area of any e-commerce strategy today. Having a trust score that continually learns about each customer to reduce transaction delays further and improve accuracy using machine learning is proving effective in thwarting fraud. Trust is the best revenue accelerator there is, and now is the time to enhance e-commerce and online retailing with a more precise approach to completing sales.

How does this "trust" factor impact Amazon's future revenue potential?

We have already determined the importance of e-consumer trust in Amazon, and how this factor is largely responsible for the incredible growth that stock price has experienced in recent years.

But is there any way to assess how this factor contributes to Amazon's current market valuation?

It is really difficult to make an exact evaluation of how this factor contributes to Amazon, since it being a subjective factor is difficult to quantify. In any case, an approximation can be made. As we have previously commented, according to a survey carried out among electronic consumers, 89% affirm that they prefer to buy from Amazon instead of other websites. This preference towards Amazon is based on trust. Based on this, we can conclude that a good part of the future worldwide online sales that will take place in the coming years will be monopolized by Amazon, thanks to the trust that e-consumers have in the company.

In the chart below you can see the online retail sales expectations for the coming years.

Source: eMarketer

For the next 3 years, e-Marketer forecasts a total of $17T of revenue in global online retail sales. Assuming a prudent 10% of this revenue, we can obtain $493B of revenue for the next year 2021. Knowing that in the whole year 2019 Amazon obtained around $279B of revenue, we can see the enormous potential that Amazon has for the coming years.

On the other hand, the company expects a Q2 with a spectacular growth in sales derived from the boost that the confinement is causing by the Covid-19 health crisis.

For the second quarter, the company said it expects net sales to come in between $75 billion and $81 billion, representing year-over-year growth between 18% and 28%.

We believe that the long term steepening of Amazon’s growth curve driven by the acceleration of consumer adoption of ecommerce and enterprise adoption in cloud computing, enabled by the company’s investments in fulfillment and infrastructure, and the associated high returns are likely to drive significant share price outperformance well beyond the current crisis,”

Source: Amazon

Much of this expected increase in online retail sales is justified by the growing trust that e-consumers claim to have in Amazon, not only for regular Amazon shoppers, but also for new shoppers who have had unpleasant experiences with purchases made from fraudulent websites and therefore decide to shop at Amazon from now on. Therefore, we can affirm that "trust" factor has not only been a protagonist in the company’s impressive growth so far, but it will decisively affect future growth.

For all this, as I mentioned previously, the $3,500 stock price will be achieved in the short term. This supposes a growth with respect to the current price of 11.50%, and I am being very cautious, since, as I have commented previously, a growth of the revenues for the Q2 of this year of approximately 25% is expected by the company.

Conclusion

In this article I have tried to explain how "trust" is one of the most important factors in explaining Amazon's incredible rise in global online retail. Consumers look, among the online websites, above all for a website that gives them confidence and where they feel safe when shopping. The increase in online fraud makes it increasingly preferred to buy from well-known websites, rather than from small shopping websites, where the risk of suffering an unfortunate experience is greater.

Therefore, "trust" is another factor that increases consumer loyalty in Amazon and that makes me think that the bull rally in the stock price has not yet come to an end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.