Investors in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) have known for quite some time that Q2 was going to be a disaster. It was forced to close its only park that's normally open year round before the end of Q1, and the scheduled openings of most of its parks for Q2 were postponed until June. Most of those parks failed to re-open before July, and many still remain closed.

With the parks closed, Cedar Fair burns a lot of cash. CFO Brian Witherow discussed this at length on the Q1 conference call:

...our business model affords us the opportunity to quickly reduce expenses across the board, including costs we generally consider to be fixed during normal operations. ... First, we eliminated nearly all of our seasonal and part-time labor costs until restrictions are lifted, and we're prepared to reopen our parks. We announced salary reductions across the board, including a 40% reduction for the CEO, a 25% reduction for all other Senior Executives, a 25% salary deferral for all other salaried full-time employees and a 25% reduction in scheduled hours for our full-time hourly employees. We suspended all advertising and marketing expenses. We suspended cash fees for our Board of Directors. ... ...we now anticipate spending $85 million to $100 million on capital investments in calendar year 2020, the majority of which will be spent by the end of the second quarter. We have purposefully kept our full-time employees on the payroll and not aggressively pursued furloughs or layoffs as we believe this leaves us in the best position to reopen our parks as efficiently and effectively as possible once restrictions are lifted. ...we estimate our average cash burn rate going forward will be between $30 million to $40 million per month through the end of 2020. ...Once given the green lights to reopen our parks, startup costs to do so would push this monthly burn rate up.

The Distribution

The longer it takes to reopen its parks, the greater the amount of cash being burned, and the more interest expense the company will incur as it draws down its revolver. Is Cedar Fair about to face bankruptcy? I doubt it, but there is another issue to address.

The price of the Units (Cedar Fair, as a limited partnership, trades units instead of shares) was under some pressure a year ago when things were going well and the company was setting attendance records. At that time, the company was paying a $3.70 distribution (as a limited partnership, the holders of the units get paid a distribution rather than a dividend), a distribution that had been growing at 4% per year. Even in that environment, the units were only trading in the low $50s, the yield was ~7%. That growing distribution was one of the major reasons to own the equity.

The distribution has been suspended, and it will take some time before it can get back to the $3.74 annual rate it was paying at the start of the year. In fact, as a condition to obtaining $1 billion of senior secured notes at 5.5%, the company is now subject to several restrictions, including the payment of distributions through the end of 2021. Without that distribution, it's a far less attractive investment, and in order to restore it, the company will have to draw visitors - lots of visitors - to its parks.

Unhappy Visitors

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, was one of Cedar Fair's parks that has had its opening delayed until this past weekend, and is the company's busiest park during the four-month period ending with the Labor Day weekend. Cedar Point

bills itself as the Roller Coaster Capital of the World, and since I have an equity stake in the company, I was anxious to find out how limited attendance and social distancing would work with its famous coasters once the park finally opened. I can't say that I was surprised to find out that some visitors were disappointed.

Cedar Fair had already announced that special protocols would be put in place, but it was unclear how social distancing would be maintained on its top coasters. A keyword search on "Cedar Point" for recent news items included the following titles:

The new rules included purchasing tickets in advance (no tickets are to be sold at the entrance), timed entry, no person with a fever above 100.4 will be admitted, wearing masks is required in most areas of the park (including on the rides), maintaining social distancing, no smoking, etc., all of which might have been manageable. Unfortunately, there were also limited passes for the top rides. While these passes were free, they were on a first come, first served basis, and if one wasn't admitted to the park early in the morning, the tickets were gone.

Investors probably already knew that only season passholders would be allowed to schedule their visit the first two days the park was open, but it was somewhat surprising to find out that the company was also limiting total visitors to 20% of capacity (approximately 10,000-12,000 per day). And even with those limits, one article noted the following:

Cedar Point announced a new rule for several rides amid the COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions the amusement park has implemented in its reopening, and many are unhappy about it. Guests who are looking to ride Steel Vengeance, Maverick or Millennium Force will be required to have Access Passes, which can be obtained at the ride entrances. The passes will work as a ticket with designated times for guests to ride, due to the high demand and limited capacity.

Another article noted:

A new rule by Cedar Point, to help maintain social distancing - left some guests furious on Saturday. It was because of COVID-19 restrictions that season ticket holders say they're not getting their money's worth at Cedar Point. Some say they only have access to a few rides in one day. ...[one visitor told the writer of the article...] she wanted a refund at Cedar Point after a bad experience on Saturday, "So we felt like it was pointless, we just wanted our money back." But guest services told them that was not going to happen, so they had to settle for a few passes that pushed them to the front of the line on a few rides. ...it was a huge disappointment from the minute she realized some of the main attractions weren't operating and even with a season pass she couldn't ride all the rides she wanted to. "You guys are opening the park as if we're going to be able to ride rides but the majority of the good rides are closed. Like the Dragster was closed, Steel Vengeance was closed this morning. They opened it up, and there is a three-hour wait right now. That's with the little green ticket. I can't even get it because they've passed them all out," ... ...the Cedar Point Manager told her it's not their fault that the coronavirus happened, and she says it's not the fault of the customers either.

What happened to the phrase "The customer is always right"? I certainly hope that the above manager was misquoted, but whether or not that was the case, the alleged exchange points to a serious flaw in the company's ability to manage customer expectations.

..."So basically if you're scheduled to come to Cedar Point at 10 AM you better run to whatever ride you want to get on to get one of those green access things." [Customers also noted] even fast passes [a premium option] won't get you to the front of the line. ...

Perhaps some of this can be attributed to employees and guests getting used to the new system, but what will happen once they try moving attendance up to 30, 40, or 50 percent of capacity? And, if all of this doesn't lead to a disappointing experience, the park now closes at 8:00 PM. While the early closings are to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfecting of various areas of the park, there are additional revenue implications to implementing these protocols.

Other Revenue Implications

Several years ago the former CEO Matt Ouimet had introduced nightly laser-light shows. It was a low-cost attraction to separate visitors from more of their cash by inducing them to extend their stay and consume additional food and beverages. I'm speculating that there has been a very substantial impact on food and beverage sales beyond the decline tied to lower attendance, i.e., one directly tied to shorter stays and earlier closing time. Since those items are buried in a major revenue component for Cedar Fair, I can't be very precise as to the amount of lost revenue.

What we do know is that the food and beverage sales are aggregated with merchandise and games revenue. Together, these three sub-categories comprised 32% of Cedar Fair revenues last year. Based on management's focus on food and beverage sales, it's likely that these make up most of that 32%. As noted, that line item takes a hit from the lower attendance and earlier closing time, but there is also the timed entry into the park to consider. If a visitor is unable to enter the park early in the day, why have lunch at the park?

Many Parks Remain Closed

As poorly as the Cedar Point opening went over this past weekend, the silver lining was that the park was allowed to open. That's probably better than the situation with Carowinds, Canada's Wonderland, Cedar Point Shores, Kings Dominion, Knott's Berry Farm and Great America, all of which remain closed. Meanwhile, Dorney Park which is a combination waterpark and amusement park on a single ticket, also opened its gates, but hasn't opened the waterpark portion.

Whether the price goes lower, as I believe it will, remains to be seen.

Regardless, since we already know that Q2 had to be a disaster, I'm looking forward to an update on the outlook for the remainder of 2020. If the past years' Q2 report timing is any indication of the release this year, we could learn more when Q2 results are reported during the first week in August. At that time we could also find out more about how bad the performance was since the end of June, the cash burn rate, and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

Until then, I see nothing to justify a move of the equity price higher, other than the announcement and widespread availability of a vaccine to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

Additional disclosure: While long, I have been selling on share price pops and buying back on retracement. Can see it breaking below $20 this year before beginning to move higher. For those with a multi-year time horizon and a great deal of patience, the rewards could be substantial.