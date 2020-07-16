Cash Is The 'New' Bond: Unlike Edgar Winter's 'Free Ride'

If the goal is to find “safe” investments with secure income, bonds and, especially, bond funds are not the panacea they once were.

The Great Swan Dive of March 2020 was the “tide” referred to in Warren Buffett’s quote: "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked."

In ancient times (pre-QE #4, or some may say QE Infinity), portfolios were allocated among three or four asset classes: cash, bonds, and stocks, with alternative investments sometimes thrown into the asset allocation mix. Alternative investments could include hedge funds, precious metals, and real estate. The determining factors for asset allocation should be the investor’s age, the investor’s risk profile, their need for income, and the length of time until the investments are considered necessary to be converted into spendable cash. However, with the advent of zero interest rates, these asset categories have been turned upside down, and, unlike what albino rocker Edgar Winter noted in his 1973 hit single, there is no “Free Ride”.

(Source: Wikipedia)

Bonds are IOUs of indebtedness issued by corporations and governments which offer a repayment amount (par or face value), specific date for repayment (maturity) and a specific amount of interest (coupon) to be paid over the life of the indebtedness. As the dollar amount of repayment and the interest income are fixed, the general term used for these investments are “fixed-income”. Bonds originally came with detachable “coupons” which could be separated from the bond certificate and redeemed for the dollar amount stated on the coupon. The picture above shows a $6.25 coupon from a $500 2.5% 30-yr bond dated 1945 and is semi-annual payment #47. Thus, the origin of the phrase “he lived on cutting coupons” when referring to retirees.

Historically, bonds are considered as a “safer” alternative to equities and are usually used for income generation. Bonds are also considered by portfolio constructionists as an offset to equities, used to reduce the overall risk profile of a portfolio. There are many investing clichés concerning bond allocation, such as retirees should have a minimum of 60/40 split bonds to equities and retirees should have bond allocations equal to their age, up to age 100. Bonds come in many flavors and styles, including tax-free municipal bonds, high yield lesser quality corporate bonds, and lower-risk US Treasury bonds. Maturities range from very short-term to 30-year and longer. Some bonds do not pay interest and are sold at discount to the face value (redeemable dollar amount) of the bond at maturity, and are known as zero-coupon bonds. Importantly, bonds can be bought as an individual investment selection or can be bought as a bond mutual fund. Bond funds come in as many favors as there are terms of the underlying bonds in the fund’s portfolio. Usually, bond funds utilize a specific strategy, such as long-term Treasury, short-term munis, high-yield corporate, international sovereign, and zero-coupon.

Most bonds trade like stocks on the bond market, and the market value will fluctuate based on the relationship of the coupon rate and the prevailing competitive interest rate. As prevailing interest rates move up and down, so does the value of individual bonds, usually expressed in $100 pricing denominations. This means a $1,000 face value bond trading at its maturity value would be priced at $100, with the value of a $1,000 being 10 x $100. Bond market pricing reflects current competitive interest rates, and investors demand previously issued bonds to generate newly issued bonds of similar terms and credit quality. Usually, the longer the maturity and the lower the quality, the more interest investors demand from their investment. This is the basic reason higher-risk bonds with longer maturities offer higher coupon rates.

Bond market pricing moves inversely with movements in interest rates. With predetermined interest income, to compensate for higher competitive yields, bond market prices will decline, and vice versa. For example, a 30-yr Treasury bond (CUSIP 912810QN1) issued on Feb 15, 2011 for $100 with a 4.50% yield matures in 2041. With competitive rates for this maturity and principal risk substantially lower that when issued, the current market value of this bond is $168.04, even though the maturity value is still $100. The opposite will be true for a new 20-yr Treasury bond, currently issued at $100 face value with a 1.07% coupon, when competitive interest rates begin to increase.

Individual bonds will redeem the face value upon maturity. Bond mutual funds, however, have no stated maturity and reinvest their maturing principal into additional bonds according to the fund’s investment strategy. There is a complex calculation which can estimate the impact on a bond portfolio value based on interest rate movements and is called the “duration”. Usually expressed in years, it is the estimated increase or decrease in a specific bond portfolio based on changes in competitive rates. Morningstar offers duration calculations on its fund portfolio description page and is an important fundamental risk indicator all bond fund investors should be familiar with. For example, according to the 6/30/20 fund fact sheet, Fidelity Intermediate Municipal Bond Fund (FLTMX) offers a 4.74 duration, an SEC yield of 1.22% (SEC yield is calculated by annualizing the latest distribution), a weighted average bond maturity of 5 years, a weighted average current bond price 13% above its value at maturity, and is selling for $10.72. The duration implies that for each 1.0% rise in competitive rates, FLTMX fund investors should anticipate an NAV decrease of 4.7%. So, in a nutshell, FLTMX offers a 1.2% cash yield with the potential of losing almost 5% for every 1% rise in rates.

In addition, during the Great Swan Dive of late March 2020, FLTMX price declined from a peak of $10.92 on 3/9/2020 to $9.78 on 3/20/2020, or a decline of 10.4%. The decline was caused by investors' fear that credit markets would freeze up and bond liquidity would evaporate. After the Federal Reserve stepped in and announced its support to the bond market through open-market purchases, FLTMX value rebounded to a current price of $10.72.

Reviewing Vanguard Intermediate Term Treasury Bond ETF (VGIT) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is quite revealing. The weighted maturity for VGIT is 6 years, while the portfolio targets holding bonds with maturities of 3 years to 10 years. The weighted maturity for TLT is 25 years and targets bonds in the 20+ years category. VGIT offers a current cash yield of 0.4% and has a duration of 5.3. This implies that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the price of the fund should decline by 5.3%. TLT offers a current cash yield of 1.4% and has a duration of 18.6. This implies that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the price of the fund should decline by a whopping 18.6%. The weighted average bond price in VGIT’s portfolio is $110, and $133 in TLT’s portfolio, vs. a maturity value of $100.

As shown by the examples above, bond funds currently offer muted cash income and are not as “safe” as many investors might believe from both market liquidity fears and rising interest rates. If the goal is to find “safe” investments with income, bonds and especially bond funds are not the panacea they once were. Interestingly, a recent SA article offered FLTMX as an “alternative” to money market accounts, which I believe sets investors up to exchange one of the safest investments for one with substantially more downside risk.

For my investing style, under the current fundamentals of extremely low interest rates and the potential for additional liquidity jitters, most bonds no longer qualify as providing both safety and income. In addition, real yields (interest income minus inflation) are in the negative range for most bond maturities.

Morningstar offered an interesting article recently titled "How To Find Yield Without Getting Burned", which is a great primer comparing various bond fund strategies. Below is a table from the article outlining current SEC yields and annual returns for various short-term fixed-income alternatives. The table below is titled “Lower-risk Investments For Yield”.

Note: SEC yield is the annualized yield based on the most recent distribution. Standard deviation measures volatility and is the variation from the mean, with the lower the number the better. Sharpe Ratio is a calculation of risk-adjusted returns, with the higher the better.

Based on current income, downside risk, and most duration calculations, most bonds and bond funds no longer qualify as either safe or income-oriented.

In my personal portfolio management style, after my positions in ultra-short-term bond funds PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINT) and JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) collapsed at the end of March, I have reassessed these holdings. In addition, I reevaluated my laddered holdings of date specific BulletShares bond ETFs, such as the Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) and the Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN). These also declined in value during the Great Swan Dive of last March. While they have all recovered to pre-Great Swan Dive valuations, I think these qualify as great example of Mr. Warren Buffett’s quote: “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked.” And boy, did the tide go out the end of March 2020. I reduced my holdings of each of these investments, but they still have a place in my portfolio, just at much lower exposures.

I believe the risks to principal in bond funds outweighs the rewards of their current puny income. I am diligently researching FDIC-insured high yield savings accounts, such as Marcus Online by Goldman Sachs (GS), to find both safety (FDIC insured) and income yield of 1.0% and higher. The Marcus account is named after GS founder Marcus Goldman. Marcus Online currently offers a 1.05% yield vs. 1-yr CDs at 0.15% and my money market account yielding an ultra-amazingly low 0.01%. I am looking to park funds in this new account that will not be needed for a minimum of 12 months and that will be invested back into the bond market once the risk/rewards for bond investing returns to “normal”. Unlike Edgar Winter’s 1974 anthem “Free Ride”, in investing there are no free rides.

Addendum: Edgar Winter released his “Free Ride” anthem as a single in 1973 and as part of the initial album of the Edgar Winter Group, “They Only Come Out at Night”, in the spring of 1974. The 45-rpm version is slightly different than that on the album, with a brighter guitar track at the open (only on the left channel) and adds harmonics and a fuzz base. Written by Dan Hartman and produced by Rick Derringer, the single is rumored to feature Hartman on lead guitar, while the album version lists Ronnie Montrose as lead. The album version is the one most chosen by classic rock stations, with the 45-rpm version harder to find. For your listening enjoyment, here is a YouTube link to the 45-rpm single version of "Free Ride".

Author’s Note: Please review the disclosures found on my SA profile page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSCM, BSCN, MINT, JPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.