My past SA articles predicted Ford was a poor investment, and the shares have slowly but steadily trended lower for years.

Ford was struggling before the pandemic, and there are reasons to believe the company faces long-term headwinds.

Over the years, I’ve provided articles outlining my glum view of Ford’s (F) prospects. My perspective proved accurate long before the dawn of COVID-19. For over half a decade, shareholders witnessed a slow decline in the stock.

Today opinions differ on the industry's outlook. Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) executives predict a V-shaped recovery for auto sales lasting into 2022, and JP Morgan concurs. Meanwhile, automotive analyst Daniel Harrison’s best-case scenario has negative impacts from coronavirus stretching out for four to five years.

There is no doubt the pandemic had a negative impact on Ford. Production plants closed as automobile sales plunged. A dividend cut followed, and the stock plummeted; however, an argument can be made that much of that is behind us.

Just today, it was reported the first edition of the Ford Bronco sold out. According to Credit Suisse, should sales of that vehicle reach 125,000 units, $1 billion would be added to the company’s North American operations. Furthermore, knowing the shares trade below book value is a reasonable argument that now is the time to buy.

Unfortunately, short-term trends do not necessarily point to solid investment outcomes. Think of due diligence as scaling a forbidding mountain with a goal to survey the distant horizon.

My view is of a long-term negative trend.

This Trend Ain’t Your Friend

Forgive me for providing three consecutive charts, but a picture is supposedly worth a thousand words. These “pictures” provide a succinct view of where Ford has been, and a likely path of where Ford is going.

Source: CARSALESBASE/chart by Author

Source: CARSALESBASE/chart by Author

Source: CARSALESBASE/chart by Author

Lest you think Ford’s share of sales in China declined due to an expansion of the overall market, think again. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the company experienced a drop in sales of roughly 12%, 54% and 39%, respectively.

USMCA Will Increase Production Costs

When I investigated the effect the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will have on auto manufacturers, I did so with a degree of trepidation. Foremost, I do not want my conclusion to be perceived as political in nature. Furthermore, I realized the sources I reviewed could be tilted due to an author's possible political bias.

After perusing a variety of sources, I discovered a survey of automobile industry executives. Conducted by LevaData, the survey revealed 41% of those executives predict USMCA will increase production costs by 10% while 24% see costs increasing by 20% or more.

Beginning in 2020, USMCA will require that 30% of work performed on passenger vehicles be by employees making a minimum of $16 per hour. The percentage will rise to 40% of workers in 2023. Considering the average Mexican production worker earns $2.60 an hour, this represents a significant increase in costs. However, there are some ameliorating factors.

How much are production costs expected to increase?

Source: LEVADATA

Projected Impact On Consumer Prices

Source: LEVADATA

It’s The Economy, Stupid

Let me hasten to state, I’m not calling you stupid. That is a James Carville quote, meant to focus on the weight economic conditions have on election outcomes. Nonetheless, the economy weighs heavily on car sales, and the state of the economy is reflected in the number of loans in forbearance.

At the end of May, accounts in forbearance, deferred payments or another form of relief, totaled 106 million. That number is almost three times as high as at the end of April. The number of auto loans in arrears doubled during that time period to 7.3 million.

I will not dwell on this topic, as the SA community is a savvy bunch. However, there are the unemployed, those fearing a job loss, and folks that returned to work but are digging themselves out of a financial hole. According to recent data from the Federal Reserve, household debt increased by 3.9% in Q1 of 2020. None of this bodes well for automobile sales.

COVID-19 Is A Drag On Prospects

I’m not referring to the guy that has twice as many clothing options as you and me. I’m claiming COVID-19 is creating a serious drag on everything automobile-related. Let us ask ourselves these questions:

Nationwide lockdowns resulted in fewer miles driven. Going to the mall? Driving to the local restaurant? Heading to the beach?

Will the work at home trend result in fewer miles driven?

The slower the odometer turns, the less the need for a new car, and car usage is down.

Daily active vehicles

Source: arity

Distance per daily active vehicle

Will Ford slash prices, reducing profits to spur sales?

Will consumers opt for used cars from car rental companies?

Will Ford experience additional plant shutdowns?

What is the cost to protect workers from the coronavirus?

Will automakers from China and India provide additional competition?

Hertz Hurts

In an average year, the rental car industry provides at least 10% of annual new car sales. Look to Hertz (HTZ) to assess where that industry stands. To comprehend where companies like Hertz are headed, you must understand that two-thirds of revenues flow from airport locations. Consequently, the rental car industry will not thrive until the airline industry revives.

If projections by Moody’s are accurate, 2021 will see air travel 35% to 55% below 2019 levels. Their forecasts have the airlines recovering no sooner than 2023.

The second largest revenue stream for Hertz-like companies are customers driving a rental following an accident; however, Americans aren’t driving as much, and the consequence is fewer accidents.

"Avis Budget said it expects its fleet in the Americas will be reduced by 20% by the end of June, compared to a year earlier." CNN commentary

The flood of used rental cars coming into the market provides a reasonable alternative for those seeking another vehicle. Furthermore, the trend could reduce the value of trade-ins. Lower trade-in values are a double negative as they increase the end cost of a new vehicle while affecting lease costs. Lease rates incorporate the value of the car at the end of the lease.

The Times They Are A-Changin

In late 2018, in my article, The Many Long-Term Problems With An Investment In Ford Or GM, I worked to provide readers with my perspective on the automobile industry. In that piece, I provided a dozen reasons why I had a negative view of Ford and General Motors (GM). I encourage readers to peruse that article, as most of those concerns remain relevant. However, I lifted this chart from that piece, as I consider it quite telling.

Debt And Valuation

The S&P currently rates Ford BBB-/stable, Fitch rates the company BBB/negative. Last September, Moody's lowered its rating to Ba1/stable.

As I type these words, Ford sells for $6.74 a share. The average 12-month price target of 16 analysts is $7.82. The average price target of the 3 analysts rating the firm over the last 30 days is $7.07.

My Perspective

Imagine an F-150, mired to the axles in mud, spinning its wheels. In my opinion, that’s Ford the business. Yes, there are positives in view; however, the overall picture is not heartening.

The country is in a recession. Even if we experience a V-shaped recovery, there are many consumers that will be playing a game of financial catch-up. Rental car companies, representing a double-digit share of the automobile industries sales, are filing for bankruptcy while their cars sit in rows, undriven.

COVID-19 has consumers driving fewer miles, and there are trends that may cause that phenomenon to continue once the pandemic subsides. Furthermore, USMCA will likely add to manufacturing costs. That means higher prices or slimmer margins (likely a combination of the two).

Yes, I am aware that there are those that will shun mass transit and car sharing, but is that enough to offset the negatives?

I am also aware that Ford trades below book value. I will posit, however, that valuation alone does not make a stock an investment. I seek companies with long-term growth prospects. I invest in companies with some sort of competitive advantage. I do not observe this in Ford.

Consequently, I rate Ford a HOLD.

While I can envision the stock as a trade, I do not consider it an investment.

One Last Word

I hope to continue providing articles to SA readers. If you found this article of value, I would greatly appreciate your following me (above near the title) and/or pressing “Like this article” just below. This will aid me greatly in continuing to write for SA. Best of luck in your investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.