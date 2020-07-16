In spite of a highly indebted capital structure, the company has been consistently reducing the number of its shares outstanding.

The company also has new product launches in the pipeline and an innate ability to generate free cash flow.

Investment Thesis

Despite the global COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have appreciated by more than 25 percent year-to-date as the company successfully continued its international expansion and plans to increase its headcount. As the fast-food industry seems to be handling the coronavirus crisis surprisingly well, I believe the company's shares still trade below their fair value.

Corporate profile

Domino's Pizza is the world's leading pizza delivery and franchise company with operations spreading across more than 90 markets. The company operates three business segments - U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain - representing approximately 34, 6 and 60 percent of total revenue respectively. At the end of 2019, the company had over 13,000 employees.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor presentation

Key insights from the latest quarterly earnings call

Reading through the company's latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the management provided an overview of the COVID-19 crisis measures and reported on its impacts on same-store sales which significantly vary across markets. The company's CEO, Ritch Allison, also announced that Domino's U.S. supply chain centers, corporate stores and franchisees are looking to add more than 10,000 employees.

With still many Americans newly unemployed, we feel privileged to be in a position to offer employment and a career opportunity within the Domino's Pizza system. - Ritch Allison, CEO

During the first quarter of 2020, the company also repurchased and retired approximately 271,000 shares worth approximately $80 million, continuing in the reduction of the number of outstanding shares. Amid a lot of uncertainty in the current economic environment, the management remains confident about the company's long-term prospects.

Financial analysis

Looking at the company's financial statements, the company has an exceptional free cash flow generating ability and profitability (30+ percent ROA) secured partially by a high degree of leverage (almost 300 percent debt-to-capital ratio). Despite high amount of indebtedness (financial debt to EBITDA standing above 5x), the company has sufficient liquidity (current ratio of 1.76) and interest coverage (4.18) to sustainably service its debt.

Valuation

Plugging in Domino's Pizza's financial statement figures into my DCF template, the company's shares look to be slightly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, 13 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, and stable operating earnings margin of 17.6 percent assumption, the model's estimate of intrinsic value of the stock comes at $343. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at $534 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 20x.

Source: Author's own model

Key risks

The fast-food restaurant pizza chain industry is highly competitive and increased competitive pressures might adversely impact the company's operating results.

If the company fails to successfully roll out new stores and sustain positive same-store sales, the operating profits might be negatively affected.

Changes in consumer tastes and preferences could adversely impact the company's business.

Shortages, poisoning, or any interruptions of supply chains might adversely impact the company's operating results.

Increases in food, labor, or other costs might result in weaker bottom-line figures.

The company may face risks of litigation, investigations, enforcement actions, and negative publicity from its customers, franchisees, suppliers, and employees.

Adverse global economic conditions such as earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, virus outbreaks, and others may negatively influence the company's operating results.

The company's considerable indebtedness could adversely impact and limit its ability to plan for or respond to changes in its business.

The bottom line

To sum up, Domino's Pizza appears to be navigating the current situation with caution and confidence. With being number one or two pizza delivery in the world's 15 major markets, the company has a strong position and optimistic outlook amid sales pressure arising from temporary restaurant closures due to the COVID-19 measures. With wisely distributed free cash flow (approximately a third going to dividends and share repurchase programs), constant innovation and new product launches, and an ambition to become the dominant global number one in the pizza fast-food delivery restaurant market, Domino's Pizza is likely to become a quick recoverer of the pandemic and cope with uncertainty well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.