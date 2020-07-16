I don't think Alcoa should be assessed solely on how it is performing today. The world is always going to need aluminum.

Investors who are looking for a beaten-down stock with the potential to outperform the market in the next 12 to 18 months should now consider Alcoa (AA). The aluminum giant hasn’t performed as well as the broader market, nor its peers on a year-to-date basis, but I’ve always liked the stock on the assumption that the company would benefit from U.S. infrastructure investments. It’s a matter of when, not if.

As such, with the stock down about 40% YTD, I’ve always believed Alcoa’s valuation was significantly below where the company’s execution could take it. Alcoa has been reducing its reliance on some traditional smelting operations while it is boosting capabilities in higher-margin businesses. It just needed some time. After Wednesday’s Q2 top- and bottom-line beat and the resulting 9% surge in the stock in the after-hours session, patient bulls are being rewarded.

The question is, can the company sustain this level? And if so, what’s the reasonable multiple to apply to these shares to attain broader market premiums?

A Not So Surprising Second Quarter

Although very little was expected in this quarter, Alcoa demonstrated that its long-term fundamentals were intact – posting not only a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss, but revenue beat Street expectations. This is despite achieving lower sales. For the quarter, Alcoa lost $197 million, or $1.06 per share, which was significantly better than the year-ago quarter when the loss came to $402 million, or $2.17 per share. On an adjusted basis, when taking out one-time gains and costs, the loss was just $4 million, or a penny per share which beat Street estimates by 21 cents.

Second-quarter revenue declined to $2.15 billion from $2.71 billion a year ago and down 10% from the first quarter. This was mainly due to lower aluminum and alumina prices. Nonetheless, the revenue total was still ahead of the $2.11 billion the Street was looking for. The company benefited from increased volume in overall third-party aluminum shipments, which rose 9% on a sequential basis. On an absolute basis, Q2 third-party alumina shipments rose about 2% from Q1. The management cited continued progress and re-opening of the Aluminerie de Bécancour smelter.

"Despite challenging market conditions, our team has lowered production costs, increased output, maintained stable shipments, and improved our balance sheet," Chief Executive Roy Harvey said in a statement. "We continued to make progress in executing our strategic actions and 2020 programs, and we finished the quarter with a cash balance of nearly one billion dollars.”

In terms of its cost-cutting goals and restructuring efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic, the management said it made progress on its ongoing asset review in preparation for potential sales. Alcoa’s liquidity has risen significantly after completing the sale of $750 million worth of bonds on Monday, at a 5.5% coupon rate. Notably, that rate was lower than any of its previous debt issuance, which suggests incremental costs savings which are not yet factored into the valuation.

Buying Itself More Time to Execute

As I said above, these numbers weren’t much of a surprise, given that Alcoa had pre-announced its results last week. What was a surprise, however, is the degree to which the company has somewhat fortified its balance sheet. Its cash balance increased to $965 million in the second quarter, a sequential increase of $136 million. Notably, of $750 million of bonds it has secured at 5.5% interest rate, these won’t come due until 2027. One of the company’s main execution goals was to boost its cash balance.

The aluminum giant has now achieved that in a span of two weeks, which is significant for several reasons. As with many commodity industries, there is often little differentiation between products among various vendors. And the base aluminum commodity business that Alcoa relies on is no different. Of note, benchmark aluminum prices are still down about 7% year to date, owing to the virus shutdown of automakers and other users of the metal.

It’s for these reasons, among others, Alcoa has been taking cost-cutting measures that include curtailing one of its U.S. smelters. As such, the cyclical nature of the business makes Alcoa susceptible to the peaks and troughs of the aluminum price swings. Thus, making its revenue and projects less dependable. But with better liquidity, Alcoa has given investors a reason to believe in the long term and not succumb to near-term price swings - whether in aluminum or its stock price.

Investor Takeaway

For the reasons above, namely improved cash balance, Alcoa kept its 2020 shipment outlook for bauxite, alumina and aluminum unchanged. Alcoa expects improved results for its aluminum business, calling for alumina shipments of 13.6 million to 13.7 million tons, while aluminum shipments are expected to be between 2.9 million and 3 million metric tons. To be sure, these figures assume year-over-year declines. But on the other hand, they are much higher than what the management previously anticipated back in Q1.

In other words, Alcoa, which should remain free-cash-flow positive, is showing more confidence about its business relative to the industry. The fact that both the bottom and top lines improved sequentially implies that the worst might be over. I think patience is still the best play here. And I don't think Alcoa should be assessed solely on how it is performing today. The world is always going to need aluminum. As such, Alcoa’s stock is worth slightly more than the tangible book value on its balance sheet. When applying a reasonable multiple of 12 to fiscal 2021 estimates, these shares could reach $15 to $17 in the next 12 to 18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.