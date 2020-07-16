Given the current administration's plan to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie and end their conservatorships, this paves the way for ending the net worth sweep once and for all.

The Supreme Court has taken the case and can be expected to rule in about a year on various shareholder legal claims against the government.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) have shareholders who have been suing the government since the government entered into the third amendment net worth sweep in 2012 claiming that the government violated numerous laws in many different ways in an effort to get back some value to their investments. The companies themselves are the backbone of the 30-year fixed rate mortgage which is central to housing finance in America. In 2008, Hank Paulson and Dan Jester, in an effort to prevent the subprime housing market based on liar loans from spooking the agency mortgage backed securities market, worked hard to figure out how to prevent a massive financial meltdown of cascading dominos. They decided that they would take over Fannie and Freddie by board consent and use their subsequent discretionary accounting authority at the newly established by law Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to simply write down assets at Fannie and Freddie.

After thoroughly searching the balance sheets of Fannie and Freddie and writing down the value of everything they could, in 2012 it became apparent that the laws of accounting would force massive reversals of these writedowns. The government had done little to nothing to reform Fannie and Freddie in this timeframe and the people in positions of power decided that they would try to kill them and arranged for the net worth sweep to drain them of all of their money. In 2013, Fannie Mae had its most profitable year in history reporting $84B of profit which all went to the government. Lawsuits were filed saying that the government can't just take all the money and must honor the capital structure. These lawsuits have been rolling through many different courts at many different levels ever since with different arguments in each court. This past month, the Supreme Court of the United States of America decided that it would take the case.

Investment Thesis

The current director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Mark Calabria, who started about a year ago, has reversed the course of the conservatorship and has been working with Treasury to put Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on a path to safety and soundness as the law requires. Preventing this from occurring is the third amendment net worth sweep, which was put in place in 2012 to ensure the "GSEs will be wound down and will not be allowed to retain profits, rebuild capital, and return to the market in their prior form." Calabria has talked about ending the net worth sweep being step one of GSE reform. Last year, he started with the Capital Buffer of $45 billion to buy time in the interim as part of the Treasury plan:

Treasury thinks Fannie and Freddie should be recapitalized as promptly as practicable:

The government has laid out a host of options for consideration when recapitalizing Fannie and Freddie:

Craig Phillips wrote the Treasury plan and laid out what he expects. In a scenario where the warrants are exercised, commons are likely worth around $5 for Fannie and Freddie. Preferred convert to commons at a fair valuation. Then the companies are ready for their underwriters JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley to raise money. The preferreds currently trade at 37 cents on the dollar and commons trade around $2.

Investors Unite

Investors Unite wrote a new post analyzing the recent Supreme Court decision to take up the Fannie and Freddie lawsuit Collins v. Mnuchin:

The U.S. Supreme Court wrapped for the year with a pair of decisions that could bode well for ending the government’s Net Worth Sweep of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s earnings and help secure an equitable solution for shareholders in the government sponsored enterprises.

Investors Unite is an organization run by Tim Pagliara, who is a shareholder of Fannie and Freddie, on behalf of the shareholders of Fannie and Freddie:

Investors Unite works to educate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders and lawmakers of the importance of reforming the GSEs in a way that will reimburse shareholders what they are contractually and legally owed, but have not been paid.

Tim Pagliara is a lawyer, and he frequently has public-facing calls with David Thompson, who is one of the lead plaintiff lawyers, and as such, it is always interesting to review what he has to say. As an FYI, it seems like he may attempt to do another public call with David Thompson:

Investors Unite argues that now is a good time for the government to reassess its litigation position:

This is a good time for the government to reassess its litigation position. It has an immediate opportunity to make good on long-stated policy goals even before the Court rules on Collins, which it could next spring. FHFA Director Mark Calabria knows the Sweep, initiated during the Obama Administration in 2012, flies in the face of HERA. Calabria helped draft that statute as a senior congressional aide. He also likely appreciates that the Sweep has undermined HERA’s requirement to restore the GSEs to a safe and sound position and hampered the policy goal of bringing more private capital into the mortgage finance system.

Well, that's an understatement. Calabria not only likely appreciates that the sweep has undermined HERA's requirement, but he has also written a 51-page working paper along with a lawyer who wrote an amicus brief for Investors Unite on behalf of plaintiffs arguing that the net worth sweep violates the law itself.

Investors Unite offers envisions an aggressive timeline for the plan that the administration is currently executing against:

In the fall, they can start by finalizing the proposed capital rules and have the GSEs submit capital restoration plans. In addition, it is time to, once again, officially end the Sweep, tighten regulatory controls on the GSEs for the long haul, and end the conservatorship. This would serve aspiring homeowners, protect taxpayers, and honor legal obligations to shareholders.

That timeline sounds right to me. ACG Analytics expects the final amendment of the preferred stock purchase agreement between this November and January of next year:

Although this is the 10th revision to the plan that has been pushed back religiously for some time, things are finally moving along rapidly with the hiring of all the advisors, Milbank and Houlihan for FHFA and Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan to underwrite the offerings at Fannie and Freddie.

Bhatti Legal Front Advances Nicely

The Bhatti plaintiffs point out that the similar Scotus ruling in Seila Law implies backward-looking relief in presidential cases. First, the plaintiffs quote the Supreme Court's ruling to set the context laying out how FHFA is similarly structured:

Secondly, plaintiffs argue that because the Seila Law remand presupposes the availability of backward-looking relief in presidential removal cases, backward-looking relief is also a possibility here:

In this case, backward-looking relief presumably would be for preferred shareholders par plus damages. In theory, the entire conservatorship could be voided. In that case, Treasury would have to give all the stolen money back to the companies and possibly void the warrants. I doubt that it ever comes to that, and instead, I suspect Treasury officials would prefer to settle the lawsuits and lock in Treasury's ill-gotten gains.

Rule Of Law Guy

In case you missed it, lawyer and Seeking Alpha contributor Rule Of Law Guy put together an analysis of the SCOTUS ruling.

I just wanted to point out that this SCOTUS ruling buys Calabria 5 more months in office to execute this plan than previously anticipated, as well as Calabria presumably being able to settle these lawsuits as a way to prevent Biden from being able to fire him for even longer than that:

This "administration path" may be subject to reversal if there is a Biden administration that takes office in January 2021. Biden has not made any definitive statements regarding Fannie and Freddie. While there are many in the Democrat Party who want to see Fannie's and Freddie's low-income housing mandate supported and expanded, it is unclear whether they will want a privately recapitalized Fannie and Freddie to do this.



It is worth noting that if Director Calabria wishes to serve out as much of his five-year term as possible during a Biden administration, it makes more sense for FHFA to settle with the Collins plaintiffs, which will moot the Collins case before Scotus invalidates the FHFA removal for-cause provision and resist any attempt by the Biden administration to remove him at will. A Biden administration would have to bring its own legal action to remove Calabria in that event, which would take from commencement to exhaustion of appeal well over one year.

Calabria wrote the law here, and it's nice to have him running the show walking around telling everyone at FHFA that they're going to follow the law now. After a decade of FHFA not really following the law at all, it's better late than never.

Summary and Conclusion

I own 9619 FMCCG, 4050 FMCCH, 20064 FMCCI, 10436 FMCCL, 6984 FMCCM, 1651 FMCCN, 5359 FMCCP, 2048 FMCCS, 3825 FMCKP and 5 FNMFO. These are all preferred shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. I don't own any common and expect that these shares convert to common at some point in the next year. Calabria has talked about an equity offering around July of next year. I can't imagine them going out on a road show in March and April if I am still a preferred shareholder at that time. I expect the pro forma financials they'll be advertising will be post conversion. Largely, I expect the heavy lifting to be complete in the next month and a half, where Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan interface with the investment community as part of the deal-making process to figure out how to finalize this capital rule exactly to make this exit from conservatorship possible. Then, with all the paperwork in place, you have a few signatures with big fancy pens between November and January that will set Fannie and Freddie on their irreversible path out of conservatorship absent a major housing collapse or a stock market bust. In other words, that's four to six months for what looks like 100%+ return in the preferred.

Thanks for your time, leave your thoughts in the comments or just say hello if you want to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCG, FMCCH, FMCCI, FMCCL, FMCCM, FMCCN, FMCCP, FMCCS, FMCKP, FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.