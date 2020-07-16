Michael Pento: I Like Silver, But I Like Gold More

Summary

There were a few analysts who warned back in 2008 that the Federal Reserve's policies would lead to the situation where it is forced to continue printing money, and in reality, does not have an exit plan.

Michael Pento of Pento Portfolio Strategies was one of those analysts.

In today's video, he talks about what's going on in the markets now, how we ended up here, and what he thinks about gold and silver as a solution.