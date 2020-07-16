Management has pursued a strategy of adding depth to its existing portfolio of data centers, which should enhance its sticky relationships with cloud service providers.

REITs come in all shapes, sizes, forms, and serve a multitude of purposes and needs. What I like about REITs is that while the tenants may change, they can still generate steady rent checks as long as the facilities are well-located and are in good condition. In addition, I like that rental payments are considered an operational expense and is often times considered senior to unsecured creditor claims in the event of a bankruptcy.

In addition, industry dynamics also play an important role in evaluating a REIT and the price at which an investor should be willing to pay. The REIT that I’m evaluating today, CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), is a data center REIT that has benefited from the trend of growing interconnectivity, and also the pandemic, as customers shift to work, play, and purchasing at home. In this article, I intend to evaluate the company from a share price performance and fundamental perspective, so let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Differentiated Data Center REIT

CoreSite Realty Corporation operates 21 data centers in eight major communications markets across the United States and generates 70% of its annualized rent from Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Northern Virginia. It provides cloud services, interconnection, and colocation services to more than 1,350 customers and its portfolio spans across more than 4.1 million square feet of data center space.

While many of its data centers peers are expanding their geographical footprints, CoreSite differentiates itself from the crowd by adding depth to its existing concentrated portfolio of network-dense data centers rather than expanding externally. This enables CoreSite to form sticky relationships with cloud service providers and their customers as its highly-connected properties are difficult to replicate and they will always require a presence there. Recently in June, CoreSite began offering on-demand connectivity to Oracle Cloud on its Open Cloud Exchange. This further strengthens the company’s position with large and established cloud providers.

(Source: Company website)

Having a portfolio of highly-connected data centers puts CoreSite in position to benefit from the growing trend of increased device connectivity. According to IoT Analytics, the global number of connected IoT devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% to over 21 billion devices by 2025. Even more impressively, the global end-user spend on IoT solutions is expected to grow at a 39% CAGR to over $1.5 trillion by 2025. This puts CoreSite, with its portfolio of densely networked data centers, in prime position to benefit from this trend.

(Source: IoT Analytics)

Looking at the stock performance, it appears that CoreSite’s share price has been resilient as concerns over the economy are outweighed by the relative immunity of the business model and the perceived incremental benefits of increased digital traffic. Shares are also trading at above the 200-day moving average of $113 and have an RSI score of 49, which indicates that shares are trading at about fair value from a technical standpoint.

(Source: StockCharts)

Digging into the financials, revenue has grown at a solid clip, having increased by 21% since 2017. However, investors should keep in mind that REITs often issue additional equity to fund growth, so what matters more is the growth rate on a revenue per share basis. As seen below, revenue per share has grown just 8.5% since 2017 due to the additional equity issuances. This equates to just an annual CAGR of just 2.75%.

(Source: Created by author based on financials)

Turning to FFO and dividend per share, FFO/share growth has slowed since 2018, after getting a boost from improved operating margins in 2017. Operating margin (calculated as operating income excluding depreciation dividend by revenue) hit 53% in 2017, but has since declined slightly to 51% at present. I see the sizeable FFO boost from 2017 to 2018 as more of a one-time event than the norm.

In addition, while the dividend has been raised at a solid clip, having increased by 18% since 2018, the payout ratio has gotten tight at 95% for the trailing 12 months, as seen below.

(Source: Created by author)

Lastly, it appears that expansion has also come at the expense of increased leverage as net debt to gross assets has steadily trended upwards at 65% at present. Management has indicated that debt-to-annualized adjusted EBITDA is expected to temporarily trend higher than the target of five times leverage in the first half of 2020. I would expect the debt ratios to trend downward as projects are brought online and leases are commenced.

Per management on the last conference call, the company currently has a sales backlog of $17.6M of annualized GAAP rent for signed but not yet commenced leases, equating to 3% of its current annual revenue run-rate. On the last conference call, management estimated a debt-to-EBITDA inclusive of backlog at 4.7, which is generally considered to be a safe level.

(Source: Created by author)

Key Risks

One key risk to the business is that CoreSite does not have a global presence. This could be a headwind as some of its data center tenants have or are expanding their global footprint and may move to another data center provider that does have a global presence for a one-stop shop. This is something investors should be mindful of.

Another key risk is the potential for its cloud provider tenants to build and move to their own data centers. One mitigating factor, however, is that CoreSite’s network-dense data centers are difficult to replicate and are ideal for cloud providers, due to the ready availability of data exchange on its properties.

Investor Takeaway

CoreSite Realty differentiates itself from its peers with a concentrated portfolio of network-dense data centers in eight key markets. The company is in position to ride the wave of increased interconnectivity through the strong anticipated growth of IoT devices over the next decade. While revenue and FFO growth has recently slowed, I would expect it to pick back up when its backlog of signed leases are commenced.

I have a Hold rating on shares at the current price of $120.79 per share as of writing, and a P/FFO ratio of 23.5. I would recommend buying shares at the price of $103, which represents a more attractive entry point at a P/FFO of 20.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.