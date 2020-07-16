In early July, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) (Verizon) was disclosed as a recent buy and here I'll expand upon why I picked up some shares. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, companies across many different industries have been reporting sales and earnings shortfalls and have significantly increased their dependence on external financing. Many institutional investors aren't interested in owning companies that are dependent on an economic recovery, especially when it continues to be slowed by a resurgence in coronavirus cases. A safer bet is to own high-quality companies that can survive and thrive through an entire economic cycle.

Solid Performance

Verizon released first-quarter 2020 earnings, which were pretty healthy on balance. Compared to last year, the increase in EPS stemmed from better operating performance (which even included the COVID-19 impact). While revenue did come down slightly, cost efficiencies allowed the company to post 5% earnings growth on a year-over-year basis.

Second-quarter earnings, however, are anticipated to be down slightly year over year, as this is expected to be the worst reported quarter for all U.S. corporations. Analysts' consensus pegs EPS at $1.15 compared to $1.20 last year, which seems to be a reasonable projection. That being said, management updated 2020 guidance for investors, specifically calling for flat earnings year over year compared to 3% mid-point earnings growth in the beginning of the year. But quite frankly, there aren't many companies out there, including those in telecommunications industry, that can report flat earnings in 2020 compared to 2019. So let's consider this a win.

At the same time, a higher capital expenditure budget is a good vote of confidence. Presently, all major carriers are heavily investing into infrastructure growth to support the 5G roll-out, and Verizon is targeting the largest cities nationwide to maximize its ROI. In fact, Verizon has a history of deploying its capital more effectively compared to other industry majors. One useful metric to consider is return on invested capital [ROIC], which compares net operating profit after tax relative to equity and total debt. In the last five years, Verizon has posted a median ROIC of 11%, about double relative to the 5% average posted by the three other large scale competitors:

Dividend Outlook

Verizon has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years, and it still has plenty of capacity to continue doing so. Other than evaluating the balance sheet, one of the best ways to determine the continuation of a dividend is by looking at free cash flow. Verizon's annualized free cash flow [FCF] has gradually trended higher and now pushes approximately $18 billion on a trailing 12-month basis. Its dividend distribution, on the other hand, comes out to approximately $10 billion. Effectively, the true dividend payout ratio is only 55%, or FCF exceeds the dividend by 80%, which gives the company plenty of room to keep growing its dividend. Moreover, analysts anticipate that earnings will continue growing over the next few years and that EPS will even reach $4.95 by 2022, which would roughly have free cash flow exceeding $20 billion based on a historical conversion rate.

Another way to look at Verizon's dividend is to compare its prevailing yield to the U.S. treasury market. Income-seeking investors have been effectively forced out of ultra-safe treasuries because yields have cratered following Fed intervention, openly stating that they will continue to backstop credit markets. As the 10-Year Treasury Rate has collapsed to only 0.64% to date, Verizon's dividend spread to treasury has spiked to a new high in 2020.

If bondholders cannot find attractive returns, they will often reach for yield in industries that are traditionally considered safe and stable, such as utilities and telecommunications, and specifically operators with very high credit quality.

Balance Sheet

Verizon operates with a very strong balance sheet, in fact, one that is considered industry-leading. Presently, its total debt compared to free cash flow is only 6.7x, which indicates that it has the capacity to repay most of its debt inside of seven years. Certainly, the company wouldn't retire its debt given its effective interest rate is exceedingly low at only ~4%, but this payback calculation proves the point of its creditworthiness.

And to boot, it appears unlikely that its borrowing costs will rise anytime soon with the Fed actively purchasing its bonds. Looking deeper at debt-servicing capacity, Verizon also looks somewhat more healthy even against AT&T (T). More specifically, Verizon's total debt to TTM EBITDA runs about half a turn below AT&T, and has nearly twice as much more room on times interest earned, as shown in the chart below:

Point being, having extra room on the balance sheet gives Verizon more runway to pursue high return capital projects (such as 5G) and/or continue with its periodic dividend increases.

Valuation

Verizon has predictable sales growth, relatively steady margins, and produces consistent cash flows over time. It makes for a situation that doesn't require broad ranging sensitivity analysis and allows for a relatively straightforward discounted cash flow model. Below, annualized revenue growth is only 1%, EBITDA margins are unchanged, and the valuation multiple is kept the same too. Cash flow in excess of dividend distributions has been funneled into 'cash accumulation' within the model, but chances are that management will allocate those excess funds into debt repayment, acquisitions, or some form of incremental capital return, such as dividends (2% dividend raises were modeled).

Using an intermediate time horizon, including the dividend payments over the next three years, produces an IRR of 14% and a total return of 31%. If the multiple swings half a turn lower, the IRR would swing to 10% and the total return to 20%. The latter scenario is equally possible, but in either case, Verizon looks like a decent buy. If investors can manage a purchase below $52 or even $50, the total return potential solidifies beyond double-digits annually.

Bottom Line

Verizon is a phenomenal business trading at a reasonable price, even though shares have only traded down about 10% since the beginning of 2020. Perhaps the reason Verizon hasn't traded lower is because investors recognize its strong earnings quality, high returns on capital, balance sheet strength, and the prospects of double-digit annualized upside. The relative yield to treasury also likely serves as a supporting market dynamic as well. All in, Verizon is an excellent company to consider for one's portfolio, especially if you are looking for a consistently growing stream of dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.