Casino REITs: The House Always Wins

Risks remain, however, as these long-term leases are only as safe as the tenant's ability to pay. The pandemic has stretched some major operators to the brink.

Critically, casino REITs operate under a long-term, triple-net lease structure, leaving most of the financial and operational risk - both on the upside and the downside - to their tenants.

Despite the temporary closure of many gaming properties across the country, rent collection has been spotless since the start of the pandemic and dividends have been essentially untouched.

Double down: Casino REITs have nearly doubled from their lows in late March when the sector was off by as much as 60% amid fears of significant operator distress.

Ready to roll the dice? Casino REITs aren't the gamble that may appear on the surface. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, casino REITs have actually outperformed the broader REIT sector.

REIT Rankings: Casino & Gaming

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Casino & Gaming REIT Sector Overview

Ready to roll the dice? Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, casino REITs have actually outperformed the broader REIT sector in 2020. One of the newest REIT sectors, within the Hoya Capital Casino REIT Index, we track the three casino REITs which account for roughly $21 billion in market value: VICI Properties (VICI), Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), and MGM Growth Properties (MGP). Together, these three REITs own more than a third of all commercial casino and gaming properties in the United States and comprise roughly 1-2% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs.

Welcome to Sin City. "Headquartered" in Las Vegas, Nevada, gambling is one of the most highly-regulated industries in the United States. Until 1980s, commercial casinos were prohibited outside of "The Strip," leaving the lucrative gaming business to Native American tribes, who were largely exempt from state prohibitions. The last 40 years have seen a wave of legalization of commercial casinos as states increasingly realized the "tax goldmine" they were sitting on. Tax revenue from gaming, for instance, represents nearly a quarter of state tax revenues collected by Pennsylvania and sizable percentages of tax revenues from New York, Nevada, and New Jersey, among others. Twenty-five states now permit commercial casinos and these three REITs own properties in 19 of these states.

Casino REITs aren't the gamble that may appear on the surface. Critically, casino REITs lease properties to tenants under an ultra-long-term (15-25 year) triple-net lease structure, leaving most of the financial and operational risk - both on the upside and the downside - to their tenants. Like a ground lease, triple-net leases result in long-term, high-margin, relatively predictable income streams, and as a result, the sector is viewed as more "bond-like" than other REIT sectors. With these bond-like lease characteristics, naturally, comes a higher level of sensitivity to movements in interest rates and relatively more muted sensitivity to movements in the broader equity market. Long-term, triple-net leases are only as safe as the tenant's ability to pay, however, and the pandemic has stretched some major operators to the brink.

Better known to gamblers as "the house," this tenant list includes the largest gaming operators in the world including Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM Resorts (MGM), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Churchill Downs (CHDN), Eldorado Resorts (ERI), Penn National Gaming (PENN), Boyd Gaming (BYD), Twin River Worldwide (TRWH), and Century Casinos (CNTY). Among these REITs, VICI Properties has heavy exposure to Caesars, Penn National, and Century Casinos while Gaming and Leisure Properties has exposure to Penn National, Boyd Gaming, and Eldorado Resorts. MGM Growth Properties leases all of its properties to MGM Resorts.

One of the newest REIT sectors, casino REITs emerged in a fashion similar to many hotel REITs as "spinoffs" designed to separate the capital-intensive real estate business from the operationally-intensive property management business. GLPI went public in 2013 as the product of a corporate spin-off from Penn National and now owns a 46-property portfolio of largely regional casinos. Three years later, MGP was spun out in 2016 by MGM Resorts International and now owns a 17-property portfolio of largely "destination" casinos with revenue streams that include a relatively more diversified mix that includes lodging, hospitality, and event revenues. VICI was formed in 2018 as part of the bankruptcy reorganization of Caesars Entertainment and owns a 29-property portfolio of both regional and destination casinos.

Casino REITs own 92 of the roughly 450 commercial casinos in the United States, one of the highest concentrations of REIT-ownership within any property sector. Supply growth is limited due to regulatory and economic barriers to entry as most states require one of a fixed quantity of gaming licenses to operate gambling facilities. A relatively high-yielding sector that blends attributes from each of the net lease, hotel, and healthcare REIT sectors, casino REITs operate with some of the highest margin profiles due to the triple-net structure, but are also highly dependent on the economic success of their tenants - which are relatively few in number - many of whom have a mixed track record littered with reorganizations and bankruptcies.

While casino REITs comprise less than 2% of the broad-based indexes, these REITs are included in the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL), which includes not only these three casino REIT common shares, but also the common shares of 20 other REITs that utilize the triple-net lease structure in the retail, industrial, and office sectors. With 23 holdings in all, NETL is the only REIT ETF focused on this particular lease type. Compared with broad-based real estate ETFs, NETL tilts more towards mid- and small-cap companies, and the index is rebalanced quarterly. Other ETFs to play the gaming industry more directly include the VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) and the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ).

Double Down? Casino REITs in The COVID Era

Casino REITs were slammed during the early-onset of the outbreak amid the stifling economic lockdown that forced the majority of properties across the country to temporarily close. Casino REITs were lower by as much as 60% in late March on fears - perhaps overstated concerns - that their tenant base was destined for significant financial hardship and would struggle or refuse to pay rent. Amid a broader "reopening revival," casino REITs have nearly doubled since the economic lockdowns began to be lifted in April and are now actually the seventh best-performing REIT sector this year. For the year, the Hoya Capital Casino REIT Index is lower by 17.2% compared to the 19.3% decline on the broad-based REIT average and the 1.3% decline on the S&P 500.

While hindsight is always 20/20, the sharp coronavirus sell-off in casino REITs in late March appears rather irrational given the limited risk inherent in the lease structure and the historical resilience displayed by the gaming sector over the past several decades, even during the Financial Crisis. Due to the degree of tenant concentration, however, the "binary" price action over the last several months does make some fundamental sense as a reflection of the health, solvency, and rent-paying capacity of their underlying operators. Below, we present a framework for analyzing each property sector based on its direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects, as well as its general sensitivity to a potential recession. We note that casino REITs fall into the "Medium/High" category in each of the three categories.

Who paid the rent? Despite the temporary closure of many gaming properties across the country, rent collection has been spotless since the start of the pandemic and dividends have been essentially untouched. Casino REIT rent collection was a perfect 100% in April and averaged 99.7% in May with only GLPI noting a small fraction of tenants that did not yet pay the rent, but did not provide details about which tenant or property was delinquent. This obviously compares favorably with other highly impacted property sectors such as shopping centers and malls, which reported rent collection of roughly 65% and 25% of May rents, respectively, and is roughly on par with other "essential" property sectors, including housing, industrial, and technology REITs, which reported rent collection of 95% and above.

Importantly, casino REITs generally operate with relatively well-capitalized balance sheets, particularly compared to other higher-yielding sectors. As discussed in our recent report, "Cheap REITs Get Cheaper", consistent with the persistently "winning factors" exhibited by the REIT sector over the last decade discussed in the prior report, higher-yielding, higher-leveraged, and "inexpensive" REITs have declined nearly twice as much as their lower-yielding, lower-leveraged, and more "expensive" counterparts in 2020. The average casino REIT had a debt ratio of 48% as of the end of Q2 compared to the 43% REIT sector average and has a Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.6x compared to the REIT sector average of 5.2x. Despite being among the newest REITs, all three REITs command long-term bond ratings from S&P of at least BB-.

Performance of these there REITs tends to be highly correlated. MGP is the relative outperformer this year with declines of 12.8% followed by VICI with a decline of 17.1% and GLPI with declines of 19.4%. Including the relative outperformance so far in 2020, casino REITs have outperformed the broader REIT index in four of the past five years. Since the start of 2015, the casino REIT sector as a whole has produced an annualized total return of 10.8%, outperforming the 4.2% annualized total return on the Equity REIT Index.

Casino REIT Valuations and Dividends

One of the newest sectors, casino REIT sector has seemingly flown under the radar over the past several years and continues to trade at relative discounts to the broader real estate sector. Trading at a forward AFFO multiple of 10.6x, casino REITs trade at notable discounts to REIT average. Casino REITs pay an average yield of 6.8%, which trails only the troubled mall and prison REIT sectors, and well above the REIT sector average of 3.5%. Unlike other higher-yielding property sectors, the secular outlook for casino gaming remains relatively strong. The sector trades at a roughly 5-10% discount to Net Asset Value, a reversal from a similarly-sized NAV premium at the end of 2019.

As noted above, strong rent collection has so far allowed casino REITs to maintain dividends at-or-near previous levels. Only one casino REIT - GLPI - announced a reduction in its quarterly distribution from $0.70 to share to $0.60. We have now tracked 58 equity REITs - primarily in the economically sensitive retail and lodging REIT sectors - out of our universe of 165 REITs that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend. While we remain optimistic that the worst is behind us for REIT dividend cuts, a "second wave" of shutdowns and delayed-or-reversed reopenings in major states will keep REITs on the defensive.

With these REITs mostly standing pat on their distributions, the sector payout ratio has climbed towards the top of the REIT sector at slightly above 70% which needs to be monitored if we are indeed facing a "second wave" of the pandemic. At the company level, we note that MGM Growth Properties pays the highest dividend yield at 7.6%, followed by Gaming and Leisure Properties at 7.4%, and VICI Properties at 6.1%. These three REITs currently trade at similar FFO multiples with VICI commanding slightly premium valuations.

The Bull And Bear Case For Casino REITs

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bullish on casino REITs.

Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bearish on casino REITs.

Key Takeaways: The House Always Wins

Ready to roll the dice? Casino REITs aren't the gamble that may appear on the surface. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, casino REITs have actually outperformed the broader REIT sector. Casino REITs have nearly doubled from their lows in late March when the sector was off by as much as 60% amid fears of significant operator distress. Despite the temporary closure of many gaming properties across the country, rent collection has been spotless since the start of the pandemic and dividends have been essentially untouched, outperforming even the "essential" property sectors including housing, industrial, and technology REITs.

Critically, casino REITs operate under a long-term, triple-net lease structure, leaving most of the financial and operational risk - both on the upside and the downside - to their tenants. Risks remain, however, as these long-term leases are only as safe as the tenant's ability to pay. The pandemic has stretched some major operators to the brink and can't afford a "second wave" of economic shutdowns. For yield-seeking investors, we see the casino REIT sector as a compelling alternative to other more troubled property sectors.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casino, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Real Estate Crowdfunding, and REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today! iREIT on Alpha is your one-stop source for unmatched Equity and Mortgage REIT coverage, Dividend ETF Analysis, High-Yield REIT Preferred Stocks & Bonds, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.





Disclosure: I am/we are long VICI, GLPI, MGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.