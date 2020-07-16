1QFY2021 losses are likely to be narrower than expected due to cost-cutting initiatives and an increase in non-aviation revenue, but there is still uncertainty over the company's FY2021 outlook.

The key highlights of SATS' 4QFY2020 financial results were credit losses & impairment charges amounting to S$51 million, and the suspension of the company's final dividend for FY2020.

I maintain a Neutral rating on Singapore-listed leading food solutions and gateway services provider SATS Ltd. (OTCPK:SPASF) (OTC:SPASY) [SATS:SP].

This is an update of my prior article on SATS published on February 21, 2020. SATS' share price has fallen by -37% from S$4.51 as of February 20, 2020 to S$2.83 as of July 15, 2020 since my last update. SATS trades at 23.9 times consensus forward FY2022 (YE March) P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2022 dividend yield of 3.1%.

On the positive side of things, SATS' 1QFY2021 losses are likely to be narrower than expected due to cost-cutting initiatives and an increase in non-aviation revenue. But there is still significant uncertainty over the company's FY2021 outlook, which is heavily dependent on the gradual lifting of international travel restrictions.

SATS' significant share price decline in the past five months has priced in negatives associated with Covid-19 to a large extent, but the road to recovery for the company remains long and uncertain. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on SATS.

Readers have the option of trading in SATS shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SPASF and SPASY or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SATS:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million, and market capitalization is above $2.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own SATS shares listed in Singapore include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Newton Investment Management, and Norges Bank Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

4QFY2020 Results

SATS reported 4QFY2020 (January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 period) financial results on July 9, 2020. The key highlights of SATS' 4QFY2020 financial results were credit losses & impairment charges amounting to S$51 million and the suspension of the company's final dividend for FY2020, which are discussed in greater detail in subsequent sections of this article.

The company's revenue decreased by -8.1% YoY from S$471.5 million in 4QFY2019 to S$433.1 million in 4QFY2020. SATS' EBIT fell by -18.3% YoY from S$50.8 million in 4QFY2019 to S$41.5 million in 4QFY2020, and the company's EBIT margin contracted by -120 basis points YoY to 9.6% in the most recent quarter. The larger decline in operating earnings relative to revenue is not a surprise, as SATS' businesses in general have relatively high operating leverage, particularly its cargo business.

SATS registered a net loss attributable to shareholders of -S$6.3 million in 4QFY2020. If one-off items such as impairments and disposal gains were excluded, the company's core earnings would have been a positive S$5.6 million in 4QFY2020, which still represented a significant -88.5% YoY drop as compared to 4QFY2020.

In terms of segment performance, SATS' gateway services business saw revenue decline -17.8% YoY to S$185.3 million in 4QFY2020, while its food solutions business's revenue grew by a marginal +0.8% YoY (or +S$1.9 million in absolute terms) to S$247.3 million in the most recent quarter. The positive revenue growth for SATS' food solutions business is misleading, as this was driven by past acquisition activities, as the consolidation of SATS' subsidiaries Country Foods Pte. Ltd. and Nanjing Weizhou Airline Food Corp., Ltd. added incremental revenue of S$46.4 million and S$3.6 million, respectively.

With respect to geographical markets, SATS' home market, Singapore, contributed 61% of the company's 4QFY2020 revenue. Revenue for SATS' Singapore, Japan and Greater China businesses (accounting for 81% of 4QFY2020 revenue in aggregate) declined by -12.1%, -16.5%, and 12.9%, respectively. In contrast, revenue for the company's Southeast Asian (excluding Singapore) and India businesses increased by +20.3% and +6.6%, respectively, in the last quarter.

FY2021 Outlook

Looking ahead, market consensus expects SATS' top line to drop by -45% YoY to S$1,062 million in FY2021, prior to rebounding strongly by +52% YoY to S$1,616 million in FY2021. Sell-side analysts' estimates also point to a S$28 million loss and a net profit of S$150 million for SATS in FY2021 and FY2022, respectively. Notably, SATS' estimated FY2022 net profit of S$150 million is still lower than the company's core net profit of S$180 million in FY2020, suggesting a long road to recovery for the company.

On April 30, 2020, SATS issued a profit warning for 4QFY2020, and the company also guided for a loss of between S$50 million and S$70 million for 1QFY2021. But SATS' 1QFY2021 financial performance could be better than what the company initially expected. At the company's FY2020 earnings call on July 9, 2020, SATS highlighted that "cost management, which started very early in February, is having a big impact" and "non-aviation revenues that were higher than we anticipated" meant that the company's 1QFY2021 losses could be narrower than what was earlier expected.

SATS' staff costs decreased by -25.6% YoY in 4QFY2020, as compared to an -8.1% YoY decline in revenue in the same quarter. This was attributed to "government reliefs, reduced contract services and overtime." Given that the company's cost-cutting initiatives such as pay cuts for senior management only came into effect since mid-to-late February 2020, SATS expects that "2Q(FY2021) might be better" in terms of the positive impact of cost management on its bottom line.

Another positive factor for SATS is the growth in the company's non-aviation revenue. SAT's non-aviation business accounted for 23% of the company's 4QFY2020 revenue, as segment revenue jumped +50.3% YoY from S$66.8 million in 4QFY2019 to S$100.4 million in 4QFY2020. SATS noted at the company's recent FY2020 earnings call that "the pivot for non-aviation has been stronger and faster than we anticipated at the time" and "the pandemic has caused us to put more resources into non-aviation than we would have done under normal circumstances." Some examples of new non-aviation revenue streams include utilizing part of its excess central kitchen capacity for its aviation food catering business to service the home delivery and food retail markets, and housing migrant workers in Singapore on cruise ships at the Marina Bay Cruise Center which is managed by SATS.

Nevertheless, SATS' core aviation business still accounted for 77% of the company's 4QFY2020 revenue which fell -17.8% YoY in the recent quarter, and the company only expects a "material part of our revenue stream to be from non-aviation food" in five to 10 years' time. The International Air Transport Association or IATA forecasts that passenger volumes will only recover back to pre-Covid-19 levels by 2023 at the earliest. On the positive side of things, there are signs that there is a gradual lifting of international travel restrictions. Singapore has recently entered into "green lanes" with China and Malaysia, respectively.

All Eyes On Impairments

As highlighted above, SATS recorded a loss of -S$6.3 million for 4QFY2020, which was largely attributable to credit losses and asset impairments amounting to S$51 million. At the company's FY2020 earnings call on July 9, 2020, SATS explained that "the pandemic has impaired the value (of the company's businesses and assets) in certain cases and has created the possibility of credit losses in other cases."

Going forward, future impairments cannot be ruled out, which will represent downside risks for SATS' forward earnings. SATS mentioned at the recent earnings call that further impairments and provisions are less likely "if the markets evolve as we forecast." In other words, impairments are a function of the external environment, in terms of how long Covid-19 takes to be contained, future flight and passenger volumes, and other factors.

Valuation And Dividends

SATS trades at 14.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 23.9 times consensus forward FY2022 (YE March) P/E based on its share price of S$2.83 as of July 15, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean trailing 12 months' P/E multiples were 21.5 times and 19.3 times, respectively. The company is expected to be loss-making in FY2021.

SATS offers consensus forward FY2021 and FY2022 dividend yields of 0.6% and 3.1%, respectively.

The company chose to suspend its final dividend for 2HFY2020, which leaves full-year FY2020 dividends per share at S$0.06, representing a -68% YoY decline in absolute terms compared with FY2019 dividends per share of S$0.19. In the company's FY2020 financial results press released issued on July 9, 2020, SATS cited "significant uncertainties in our operating environment" as the reason for the suspension of the company's final dividend.

Market consensus expects SATS' dividends per share to decrease by -74% YoY to S$0.016 for FY2021, prior to increasing more than four-fold to S$0.087 in FY2022.

Nevertheless, SATS' actual dividend payouts in FY2021 and FY2022 will be heavily dependent on external factors beyond the company's control, such as the spread of Covid-19 and the lifting of international travel restrictions. SATS has declined to provide guidance for dividends in FY2021. At the company's FY2020 earnings call on July 9, 2020, SATS emphasized that the company needs to "retain cash in the organization until there is more certainty about the external environment," and future dividend payouts will be determined based on the "right external triggers" which could translate to higher flight and passenger volumes.

Furthermore, SATS also noted at the recent earnings call that the company is "unlikely to complete any major acquisitions until the trajectory of the aviation volumes is more clear." On the one hand, this implies that there is a lower probability that future dividends will be lower-than-expected, because of cash utilized for significant M&A activities. On the other hand, this suggests that SATS' inorganic growth plans will take a backseat for an extended period of time.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for SATS include lower-than-expected flight and passenger volumes assuming Covid-19 takes a longer-than-expected time to be contained, potential impairments going forward, and a larger-than-expected cut in the company's future dividends.

Note that readers who choose to trade in SATS shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.