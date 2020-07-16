Financial Independence Portfolio: Q2 2020 Update

Slight restructuring: one company was removed from the portfolio and two new ones added.

Another interesting quarter is in the books! While I was not surprised to see the markets start to move upwards during this time, I was a bit surprised by the strength of this market rally. I did manage to deploy some extra cash in addition to my regular monthly purchases, though hindsight is 20/20 and I should have used more of the cash I had available.

I continued with my strategy: Building a relatively safe portfolio while trying my best to gather a decent current yield while also benefiting from at least moderate dividend growth that outpaces inflation. While I am quite happy with my transactions during the quarter, I had to do a little restructuring both in response to the current situation as well as preparing for the eventual acquisition of Northview REIT. (OTC:NPRUF)

I am a little less happy about my portfolio's performance. The recent rally has been led by the big tech companies and even without pulling out the chart I can tell that my lack of these has certainly caused me to trail the S&P500 index.

Holdings (June 30th, 2020)

The green highlight indicates companies in which I bought shares during Q2 2020. I saw a lot of value in L3Harris (LHX), Red Eléctrica de España (OTCPK:RDEIY / OTC:RDEIF) and European Residential REIT (ERE-un.to) and subsequently deployed significantly larger amounts of cash into these, the rest of my purchases were in line with my historical average.

The remaining ~4% of the portfolio is a mix of cash, options and USD denominated bonds.

New Additions:

European Residential REIT (ERE-un.to)

Northview REIT (OTC:NPRUF) will probably be acquired in the coming months, so I wanted a new REIT which can provide me with a bit of monthly income. I covered European Residential REIT more in depth in this article and ended up initiating a small position. This position will most likely be increased significantly once the Northview merger goes through.

The GEO Group (GEO)

This purely a speculative investment. I realize there are a lot of risks involved with this particular company and the dividend is all but safe. This is more about buying a company that has been beaten down to a ridiculously low valuation and consequently yields a staggering ~16% at the moment. I'm simply hoping that the company can navigate the current issues without being forced to cut their dividend.

Sales:

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A / RDS.B)

The story here is simple: Shell has been adamant on keeping the dividend going through thick and thin. They gave up on this dream, and that is a clear indication to me that either they made a mistake cutting the dividend now or then they made a mistake not cutting it back in 2015-2016. Basically for years the balance sheet has suffered from the large dividend, and now that dividend is gone.

I remain open to potentially initiating a position in Shell once again at a later date but currently I see too many dark clouds over the company and the whole industry.

Performance

As mentioned earlier, I was sure that I would lose significantly to the S&P 500 mainly due to my lack of big tech companies. As I have mentioned multiple times, I'm not too worried about beating the S&P 500 in an upwards market, I'm more concerned about dividend safety and dividend growth. But of course it's still not fun to see that my overall performance was lagging.

Dividend Income

Comparing Q2 2020 to Q2 2019, my dividend income was up 41.04%.As you are probably aware, this is the single most important number for me when judging how well my portfolio is doing and I am absolutely thrilled to see such a huge increase despite the challenges 2020 has brought.

Additional purchases, both in the form of new capital being deposited to my account as well as reinvesting dividends, are of course the driving force behind this change and they are only strengthened by the companies themselves increasing dividend payments.

Unfortunately, there were some dividend cuts in my portfolio this quarter too. As you saw above, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A / RDS.B) cut their dividend and was subsequently removed from my portfolio. In addition to this, Vienna Airport (OTCPK:VIAAY) also canceled their planned dividend payment.

While Shell was quite a large part of my dividend income, I managed to fully mitigate the effects of Shell's dividend cut. This means that the companies I bought with the proceeds should produce the same dividends as Shell did before the cut.

It took a little work, but I'm extremely happy to see that my portfolio has survived COVID-19 with very little damage to its dividend stream.

Final Thoughts

This quarter certainly left a lot to be desired. I underperformed the market and I should have been more aggressive in deploying cash when the price was right. Nevertheless, I'm extremely happy with the dividend growth and I know the additions I made to my portfolio will continue to fuel that growth for years and hopefully decades to come.

I am quite skeptical of current valuations when heading into the Q2 earnings season. We all know the numbers will be terrible, and I'm hoping that the stock prices will also see a downward correction. I still have some cash to spare, and I am hoping to have the opportunity to deploy more than just my regular monthly purchases during the next couple of months.

