Introduction

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has constantly been coming up on my stock screens over the past few months. Therefore, I wanted to get a deeper look into this business. Packaging Corporation of America is the third-largest producer of containerboard and uncoated free sheet (UFS) in the United States. The company has 17,000 customers, none of which make up over 10% of total revenue. Is one of the largest producers of such a basic need a good company to invest in?

Financials

Source: SEC 10-K's

As can be seen above, in FY 2019 total revenues were down -0.72% YOY and net income followed suit at -5.64%. This decline was mostly due to a decrease in pricing of containerboard of -3.6% domestically and -20.5% on exports as can be seen above. With the packaging segment making up 85% of all revenues, one can see why 2019 was a poor year for the company. Over the past five years, the business has done well with a revenue CAGR of 3.94% and net income CAGR of 9.78%. Again, as can be seen above, 2019 was the worst year in every category. One point of emphasis is that despite the fluctuations of containerboard prices, gross margins have been rather steady increasing from 21.04% in 2015 to 23.61% in 2019. This shows that costs to produce products have not correlated with pricing.

As for financial health, Packaging Corporation of America has a current ratio of 3.51x and a quick ratio of 2.42x. The company's debt to equity stands at 1.10x. All of this is very good with the business able to cover any current liabilities three times over while not being highly leveraged. Packaging Corporation of America also has an average 10 year ROA of 9.04%, which again is very solid.

Better Economies of Scale?

Corrugated products generally sell regionally with the company noting that most sales are within a 150 miles radius of the packaging plant. Containerboard and corrugated products are also not easy to differentiate, therefore price competition is key. This means that the lowest cost competitor has the advantage in the market. With this being said, it is important to analyze the nearest competitor, International Paper Company (IP).

International Paper Co. Packaging Corporation of America Packaging Revenue (North Am.) $13.509 B $5.932 B Packaging Operating Margin (Avg. 10 Year) 13.33% 14.55% Capacity (Million Tons) 13.507 4.3 Containerboard Mills 16 6 Corrugated Plants 162 95

Source: SEC 10-K's (IP & PKG)

International Paper Company's North American packaging segment posted sales of $13.509 billion with an operating income of $2.043 billion. This is over double Packaging Corporation of America's. Containerboard capacity is over 3 times greater than Packaging Corporation of America's. Overall, International Paper Company has way more scale than Packaging Corporation of America, which means that the company should have more bargaining power over raw materials along with larger regional presence. But even with way more plants and mills this doesn't seem to be shown as Packaging Corporation of America has had a higher 10-year average operating margin than International Paper Company.

Is COVID-19 A Tailwind?

Source: Lumi

Most people would assume that the pandemic would increase e-commerce sales which would benefit a company like Packaging Corporation of America. This seems like a reasonable line of thinking but it seems that it may be incorrect based on Q1 results and linerboard pricing. In Q1 2020, the packaging segment was basically even with sales down 0.68% compared to Q1 2018. So even though volumes were up in Q1 2020 with some effect from COVID-19, the pricing was down. This is the big factor and as can be seen above, the pricing for linerboard hasn't changed from the start of Q1. All in all, if packaging volumes are up considerably, the revenue in Q2 may still not be a gain YOY.

Conclusion

Overall, Packaging Corporation of America's revenue is variable on prices and the economy. The industry is not easy to differentiate in and the low cost producer has an obvious advantage in the long run. Packaging Corporation of America is producing at a lower cost than the largest North American packaging producer, International Paper Company. Earning more on each dollar of revenue on average over the past decade, the company also has very solid financial standing. Also, with much more e-commerce taking place due to the pandemic, the business could see an uptick in earnings. At $103 a share, the stock is trading at a P/E of 22.79, a P/BV at 3.1x, and a price to tangible assets of 1.67x , which is not bad for such a stable company. With a 3% dividend yield, I believe that Packaging Corporation of America is a solid investment for a long-term hold.

