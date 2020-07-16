Retail and institutional investors are increasing concerned with how corporates rank in ESG and this concern has been exacerbated by COVID-19 and social unrest post the George Floyd murder.

Infrastructure is the one area on which both presidential candidates are keenly focusing their campaign efforts.

We conducted an in-depth study on the infrastructure sector with an ESG lens concluding that our number one pick is American Tower Corp.

Surely, President Trump and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, disagree almost across the board on policies including healthcare, the environment and addressing the Coronavirus. Yet there is one area on which both are keenly focusing their campaign efforts: infrastructure spending.

With infrastructure in mind, another theme to consider is ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance). Retail and institutional investors are increasingly concerned with how corporates rank in ESG and this concern has been exacerbated by COVID-19 and social unrest post the George Floyd murder. Companies that rank above average or better in ESG ranking are likely to outperform their peers, as has been proven by many studies showing the Alpha generated by ESG portfolios and indices.

After our in-depth study on the infrastructure sector of which we applied an ESG lens, the stock that rises to the top is American Tower Corp. (AMT). Continue reading to see why.

Infrastructure Bets - a No-Brainer

Trump has called upon Congress to pass legislation that generates a new $1 trillion in infrastructure investment. Biden counters Trump's 'America First' with his 'Build Back Better' Economic Plan, touted as the most aggressive government investment in the U.S. economy since World War II. The Former Vice President laid out a $700 billion plan on July 9th to revive the U.S. economy with an America-centric approach to job creation and manufacturing.

Additionally, a Biden-Sanders “unity task force” published 110 pages of platform recommendations with economic proposals including a New Deal-style federal jobs program using government money to put Americans to work on infrastructure and other projects.

Specifically, Biden proposed a $300 billion increase in government spending on procurement and research and development in technologies such as biotech, clean energy and artificial intelligence to develop things like electric vehicles and 5G cellular networks, as well as an additional $400 billion in federal procurement spending on products that are manufactured in the US.

While continued equity market gains are uncertain considering the spreading of the coronavirus in many US states, opportunities in infrastructure names still have potential. After all, America’s infrastructure was already facing a massive maintenance backlog before the pandemic hit. The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE’s) latest Infrastructure Report Card gave the nation’s 16 infrastructure categories a cumulative grade of D+. The ASCE points out our underinvestment in infrastructure for decades. In 2019, the U.S. spent just 2.5% of our GDP on infrastructure, down from 4.2% in the 1930s. From 2016 to 2025, we’ll underinvest in our infrastructure by $2 trillion, according to its 2017 Infrastructure Report Card.

We can no longer afford to defer investment in our nation’s infrastructure. To close the $2.0 trillion 10-year investment gap, meet future need, and restore our global competitive advantage, we must increase investment from all levels of government and the private sector from 2.5% to 3.5% of U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025.

ASCE US Infrastructure Report Card: 2017

…But it’s a Huge Sector

So, which are the sub-sectors of the broad-based infrastructure market and how does one choose among the many and varied names? After analyzing the standard metrics such as P/E and debt-to-equity ratios, market share, management other influencers, we then apply an additional screener - ESG ratings - to make our final assessment in a market-cap agnostic fashion.

The following are 10 sub-sectors under the infrastructure umbrella. We make our stock pick, which may be an overlooked name, as well as a peer in the sub-sector that, while we are not suggesting as a short, would not be our top pick when considering all factors including ESG rankings.

Construction & Engineering: AECOM (ACM) instead of Flour Corp. (FLR )

AECOM, Medium Cap ($5.63B), ranked as an overall leader in ESG scores. The company engages in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets worldwide through four segments: Design and Consulting Services, Construction Services, Management Services and AECOM Capital. It serves industrial, commercial, institutional and government clients including transportation, facilities, environmental, energy and water markets, commercial, institutional, and infrastructure and industrial construction. Additionally, it provides systems and information technology for agencies of the US government.

2. Construction Materials: MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) instead of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

MDU, Medium Cap ($4.28B), engages in energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses in the US. Its Electric Segments generates, transmits and distributes electricity and its Natural Gas Distribution segment delivers natural gas. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation, storage and gathering services while its construction Materials and Contacting segment mines, processes and sells construction aggregates such as asphalt mix and concrete and designs, constructs and maintains electrical and communication wiring, infrastructure and fire suppression systems.

3. Machinery: Cummins (CMI) instead of Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Cummins, Large Cap ($25.73B), is an ESG leader overall and particularly concerning social issues. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines products worldwide.

4. Water Utilities: American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) instead of California Water Service Group (CWT)

American Water works, Large Cap ($24.07B), ranks as a leader in governance. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the US, to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states, service about 3.4 million active customers. In addition to its residential and commercial customers, it serves public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities such as schools and universities and other utilities and community and wastewater systems.

5. Electric Utilities: Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) instead of Entergy Corp. (ETR)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Large Cap ($25.97B), ranks as an overall ESG leader as well as a leader in environmental issues. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates an energy company primarily servicing the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic US, through two segments: PSE&G and PSEG Power. PSE&G transmits electricity, distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers and invests in solar generation and energy efficiency. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar and renewable generation facilities.

6. Multi Utilities: CMS Energy Corp. (CMS), instead of Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

CMS, Medium Cap ($17.20B), is ranked both an overall ESG leader and a leader in governance. It operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. Its Electric Utility segment works in generation purchase, transmission, distribution and sales of electricity. Its Gas Utility works in the purchase, transmission, storage, distribution and sale of natural gas. Its Enterprise segment is in the independent power production and marketing including renewable generation and its EnterBank segment operates an industrial bank providing unsecured loans for consumer installment loans.

7. Freight & Logistics: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) instead of YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

Old Dominion, Medium Cap ($21.00B), is ranked as a leader in governance. It operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in North America, providing regional, inter-regional and national services including expedited transportation along with various value-added services.

8. Road & Rail: CSX Corp. (CSX) instead of Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG)

CSX, Micro Cap ($272.38M), is ranked as a leader in governance. Together with its subsidiaries, CSX provides rail-based freight transportation services. In addition to rail services, it transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemical, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, as well as metals and equipment, coke, coal and iron ore to power plants steel manufacturers and industrial plants. It also services the automobile industry with distribution centers and storage locations.

9. Commercial Services & Supplies: Cintas (CTAS) Instead of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (QWST)

Cintas, Large Cap ($28.12B), is ranked a leader in the Environment. The company provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services globally. It operates Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. It rents and services uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing and other equipment.

And the winner is:

10. Telecom/Real Estate: American Tower Corp. (AMT) instead of Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)

American Tower, Large Cap ($114.80B), is our top infrastructure pick. It ranks as a leader in two ESG categories, environmental and social. As one of the largest global REITs, AMT is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of about 180,000 communications sites.

The stock is up 23.91% (52-Wk as of July 15) while its equity summary score, as ranked by Starmine from Refinitiv is 9.1 (out of 10) translating to extremely bullish. Its Earnings Per Share beat estimates in Q3 and Q4 2019 and while it missed estimates in Q1 by $0.12, and technically may appear weak in the short term, its medium and long term technicals are both strongly pointing up. Its most recent dividend was $1.10/share. Lastly, investing in REITS has its own benefits including the potential for moderate to long-term capital appreciation, and serving as a portfolio diversifier.

Source: Fidelity Investment

In conclusion, for the US and the world to resume its pre-pandemic lifestyles we need to focus on infrastructure - the foundation that connects businesses and enables communities to thrive. And we must further emphasize ESG in choosing names that will be sustainable and responsible. While our number one pick in this study is American Tower Corp, all the above stocks rank above average in ESG scores and their financial dictate they can weather the storm should recession return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also want to emphasize the ESG ranking (in the last question) as being an important denominator.