Rebounding China Is Great News For The U.S.

In many ways, the bull market in U.S. equities hinges on the continued recovery in China’s stock market and economy. China’s experience with the coronavirus was a grim presage for the U.S., and its benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave a “heads-up” warning signal a month before equities collapsed here at home. That said, things are finally looking up for China, with many China-sensitive markets (including copper and rare earths) confirming the strength. In this report, I’ll make the case that the latest surge higher in China’s market is a bullish harbinger for the U.S. market.

Taking the mainstream media at face value, one can’t help but come to the conclusion that the coronavirus is a major portent of doom for the U.S. economy (aside from the public health implications). Smart investors, however, know that the “bloodless verdict of the tape” (i.e. the market) is of far greater importance than any news headline. Those who tuned out the media and focused instead on the stock market’s bullish message since April have been amply rewarded in the last few months.

But a major thorn in the side of the market’s bullish message was the lagging condition of China’s equity market for much of this year. Indeed, the Shanghai Composite Index traded sideways in a narrow band while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) roared back to life in the April-June period, leaving many to wonder if perhaps China’s failure to confirm the SPX was sending a bearish warning. That all changed at the beginning of July, however, when China’s market blasted off and gained 15% in less than two weeks.

Source: BigCharts

China’s stellar performance was said to be catalyzed by a front-page endorsement of equity ownership by the nation’s state-owned China Securities Journal, which told investors to expect a “wealth effect of the capital markets” along with a “healthy bull market.” As some pundits have spun it, Chinese citizens were effectively told by the powers-that-be to buy stocks with both hands. Whatever the reason for the rally, China’s equity market is in the grips of another bull market - a fact which should bode well for the U.S. market.

In the past, significant rallies in China’s market have led bull market rallies in the U.S. market - anywhere from several weeks to several months in advance. Upside moves in the Shanghai Composite of more than 10% often signal higher prices ahead for the U.S. major averages from an intermediate term (e.g. 2005-2007, see chart below).

Source: BigCharts

Another example of China's leadership over the U.S. market was the relative strength in the Shanghai Composite in late 2008/early 2009 even as the U.S. was still in the throes of the credit crisis (below).

Source: BigCharts

By the same token, China’s equity market normally falls into the hands of the bears several months before the bears take over Wall Street (e.g. the “down” markets of 2007-08, 2018 and 2020).

Source: BigCharts

Source: BigCharts

Source: BigCharts

The main takeaway from this historical overview is that China typically exerts a leadership position over the U.S. stock market due to its outsize role in the global economy. Accordingly, it’s no exaggeration to say, “What’s good for China is good for the world economy.”

It’s not just China’s rebounding equity market that’s sending a positive message for the U.S., but also several key commodities which are heavily utilized by China’s industry. Foremost among these is copper, the price of which serves as a barometer of the global economy’s health. “Dr. Copper” has been undergoing an impressive resurgence this year - in part because of tight supplies - but also because of increased industrial demand (not to mention anticipated future use). An upward-trending copper price can therefore be considered a harbinger of strength for America’s economy.

Source: BigCharts

Rare earth elements are also on the rise, as reflected by the strong performance of the VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX), shown below. Rare earth prices are another barometer of China’s economic activity due to the fact that the nation is among the world’s top consumers of these minerals for industrial purposes, particularly in the tech sector (e.g. computer components, mobile phones, superconductors, electric vehicle batteries, etc.). The upward path of some of the most widely-utilized rare earths is another clue that industrial activity is on the mend in China.

Source: BigCharts

Returning to the equity market, China is on the cusp of an important milestone now that its total market capitalization is within reach of $10 trillion for the first time in five years. The return to the $10 trillion mark follows its biggest-ever market crash from five years ago. According to Bloomberg’s John Cheng:

The value of Chinese stocks rose above $10 trillion for the first time in June 2015, as investors piled into the nation’s equities using borrowed funds. A tumble over the next three months erased more than $5.2 trillion in value as sellers scrambled to liquidate margin trades.

Cheng added that the country’s officials are apparently trying to “engineer a steady bull market” this time around. He further observed that the market’s leverage isn’t quite half the level of its 2015 peak (at 1.33 trillion yuan), which bodes well for the continuation of the latest rally.

Source: Bloomberg

Whether or not China’s central bankers can succeed in keeping the equity market buoyant is conjectural, but by virtue of their circumspection in avoiding over-inflating the market, it’s unlikely that another bubble will appear in China anytime soon.

Meanwhile, in another sign that China has returned to a growth path, its yuan currency has turned up again for the first time since April. More encouragingly, the 15-day moving average of the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB) - my favorite yuan proxy - is trending higher for the first time this year. That’s encouraging since a strengthening yuan is one of the single best indications that its economy is improving. Analysts at Goldman Sachs concur, foreseeing a “sizable appreciation” of the yuan against the U.S. dollar in the coming 12 months.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, for the first time since at least 2015, there are several encouraging financial market and economic indicators converging in China’s favor. It’s no great secret that what bodes well for China is also good news for the world economy, and China’s charging stock market can also be considered as a positive leading indicator for the U.S. equity market. All told, investors should expect that the adage, “As goes China’s market, so goes Wall Street,” will continue to hold true in the months ahead. And right now, the weight of evidence as it relates to China suggests that investors are fully justified in maintaining a bullish stance toward U.S. equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.