Goldman Sachs (GS) is a bank we added to our coverage universe back in April, and recommended investors start buying it up when it was in the $170s. That was a solid call as the stock now trades at $215, and there is likely more room to run in the long term. Near term, it is still a terrible environment for the banks. However, the overall Q2 results appeared to be strong, justifying our buy call. In fairness, handicapping the quarter was tough. But this bank is a bit different than others in our coverage universe in that it is heavily focused on wealth and investing. Well, with the massive volatility in markets the late few months, trading and investing related revenues have skyrocketed. Although we have generated you solid returns, we still like shares at these levels and believe investors and traders can still buy on any pullback the next time the market hiccups. While the Fed and the federal government have really backstopped this market, we think you will get a chance to acquire shares for a better price. It happens. It is our opinion that overall, banking weakness will continue for a few quarters while the consumer economy is locked down, though this is temporary, while investing-related revenues should remain strong as markets are still volatile. In this column, we discuss performance and the outlook for the name.

Headline numbers

The bank reported net revenues of $13.3 billion in Q2. This was a massive increase of 40% from last year, which was well above expectations. We were looking for $10 billion, so our expectations were crushed by $3.3 billion, and continuing a solid run of Q2 top lines:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

No one really knew how it would look, and we felt we were a bit conservative in our expectations, but we never saw such a massive beat coming. Some banks missed badly. Others surprised, like Goldman did. That said, analysts' consensus was surpassed by $3.5 billion. It was also up sharply from Q1's $8.1 billion. Interestingly we thought this top line would lead to a nice result on the bottom as well.

Since revenue was up massively and way ahead of expectations, it stands to reason that earnings would be above expectations. Loan loss provisions were set very high. Operating expenses were up 37% over last year, mostly for litigation expenses and compensation/benefits. The operating environment, notably in April and May, was impacted heavily by the spread of the COVID-19 virus which caused a sharp contraction in global economic activity and increased market volatility. But that volatility drove immense trading revenues. While the huge increase in revenues was notable, the higher expenses and $1.59 billion in loan loss provisions weighed on earnings. Still, they grew. EPS came in at $6.26 per share compared with $5.81 per share last year, continuing a higher trend in recent Q2 periods:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This increase led to the bank delivering a beat of $2.00 per share vs. our expectations, while these results were well above consensus by $2.26. It was a great result. The business segments shed some light on the strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

Deeper look at revenue sources

So, what went into these revenues and earnings? As we said, this is an investment-style bank. Trading activity is a major driver of results. There were some strengths to be aware of. All in all, the trading and investing aspect of the bank did well in this climate.

Net revenues in "Global Markets" were $7.18 billion, 93% higher than the second quarter of 2019 and 39% higher than Q1 2018. Net revenues in "Investment Banking" were $7.18 billion for Q2 2020, 36% higher than Q2 2019 and 22% higher than Q1 2020. The increase reflected significantly higher net revenues underwriting, partially offset by lower net revenues in Financial Advisory and Corporate Lending divisions. When we turn to "Consumer & Wealth Management", we see that revenues were $1.36 billion, 9% higher than Q2 2019. We do need to point out this was 9% lower than Q1 2020. There was continued pain in "Asset Management." Revenues were $2.1 billion compared with $2.55 billion last year, but were a sharp turn from Q1 which saw losses. The decrease from a year ago reflected significant declines in lending and debt investments and net losses in equity investments.

Loan loss provisions widen

Given the massive uncertainty surrounding borrowers' ability to repay loans with all of the business closures and unemployment issues, we saw a big rise in the provision for credit losses.

The provisions were up exponentially from last year and nearly double from the sequential quarter. They were $1.59 billion compared with $214 million for Q2 2019 and $937 million for the sequential Q1 2020. The increase was primarily due to significantly higher provisions related to wholesale loans and some consumer loans. We expect provisions to remain elevated the next few quarters, which eat into EPS.

Efficiency a critical metric to watch

As we have said in our coverage of other major financial institutions, the efficiency ratio is important to watch. We continue to argue that the strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. Goldman's efficiency ratio, in part because of its operations as more of an investment bank, has consistently had efficiency ratios above banks that focus more on traditional banking. That said, the bank saw a decline in efficiency from last year's Q2. Prior to COVID-19 hitting the US economy, it looked like the efficiency ratio was going to be 65% overall for the year, give or take. In Q1, which was awful, efficiency was 73.9%. But here in Q2, the efficiency ratio was nearly 63%, a solid improvement, with the 2020 efficiency ratio now down to 67.4%. Keep an eye on it.

Dividend remains

The bank recently raised its dividend, now paying $1.25 quarterly. That has been maintained here, again, despite concerns that there could be a dividend cut recommended following bank stress tests. The dividend is a key reason to own a name like this. The dividends are attractive. With the recent decline in shares, the forward yield is now 2.4%. That is still pretty attractive following the strong growth our call provided investors.

Final thoughts

We will keep an eye on loan losses, as the provisions continue to rise. The dividend remains in place. Trading and investing drove huge gains. While the stock has delivered huge gains since April, the long term is heading higher. That said, we feel very comfortable recommending buying on the next decline.

