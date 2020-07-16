We picked only one US bank to bet on the rebound from the March lows.

Sometimes you can catch the market bottom but miss the entire rebound because you picked the wrong stocks. Within the financial and banking industry, this was rather easy to do. Since the March bottom, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 41%, while the financial select sector ETF (XLF) has doled out 37.43%.

Data by YCharts

But the winners have not been uniform. While Citigroup Inc. (C.PK) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC.PK) kept up with the index, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) lagged by a large margin.

Data by YCharts

We picked only one winner in this race, and it was a moderately good call. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS.PK) reported Q2-2020 results today, and we go over the numbers and give your our take.

Q2-2020

The key reason we had recommended the long position on Goldman early in the year was that it was just set up superbly for the record refinance and trading madness. The large corporate bond market issuances were also supposed to help, in our view. Goldman smashed both top and bottom line expectations, while overall trading revenues almost doubled in Q2 from a year ago. The second quarter created over $6.26 in earnings per share, and assets under management reached over $2.1 trillion.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

What was particularly pleasing was the jump in the firm CET1 ratio to 13.6%.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

While other banks have been struggling with trying to keep this in line with regulatory requirements, GS was able to increase in what was one of the largest quarters of loan loss reserves for the banking industry.

Goldman's numbers for the same were embarrassingly small.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

The consumer and wealth management segments are currently so tiny that this was expected to some extent. Goldman's clientele is also in the upper echelon in general, and they have been better insulated from the downturn. Even then, the consumer segment did show a loss.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

Overall Q2 revenues were $13.30 billion, 41% higher than the second quarter of 2019, and were the bank's second-highest quarterly net revenues. The big jump compared with the second quarter of 2019 was driven by significantly higher net revenues in Global Markets and Investment Banking and in Consumer & Wealth Management.

While Investment Banking revenues were exceptionally strong (note over $1 billion in just equity underwriting), the bank barely made any money here, as provisions were abnormally high.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

The Global Markets segment made up almost 80% of the total earnings for Goldman Sachs. This was driven by significantly higher intermediation and financing net revenues from the FICC (fixed income, commodities and currencies) side.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

Overall, the results were stellar, but we could not help but marvel and perhaps get a little concerned how it almost all came down to the Global Markets division to create this windfall for the bank. Can that go on indefinitely? Possibly not, and we would certainly expect more normalization in the following quarters. By then, the other segments could likely pick up the slack.

Dividend Safety

We appear to be through the eye of the storm of the pandemic in the US. But if fiscal support eases, then we could see progressive permanent job losses. The Fed stress tests actually suggested that Goldman's risk ratios would be one of the most “stressed”. At the time of reading that, we did think there was something broken with that forecast, and the buffer built up in Q2-2020 validates our stance. Earnings and book value remain adequate to support the dividend, and Goldman thus enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale even today.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

We have generally been fixated on one big bank to buy in the US. That comes from our belief that there is only one bank you should want to own when the yield curve is flat and the consumer is on its back. Even in early 2019, we had highlighted that we did not like how the yield curve looked and Goldman was the only big bank that could do well in such an environment. Goldman Sachs Q2-2020 results are frameable to make that point. With record amounts of debt outstanding for the corporate sector and likely large amounts of equity financing to be completed in the years ahead, Goldman will continue to have its fill while most of the others struggle, at least on a relative basis. That said, we like to pick these plays up when they are hated and the story is unknown. Goldman's price-to-book value has finally started trading above that of Wells Fargo.

Data by YCharts

On a relative basis at least, the market has embraced our story, and ironically, that is not the time we can find it a bargain. We remain neutral on the stock and continue to rate it a Hold.

