The company has no debt concerns until 2021 and it should be able to refinance, although it might have to use convertibles.

EQT Corporation (EQT) is an independent exploration and production company that is focused on the production of natural gas in West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Appalachian basins are among the most resource-rich basins in the world and this has contributed towards making EQT Corporation the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. As I have discussed in various previous articles, the natural gas industry has not been as devastated by the coronavirus as the oil industry has, and admittedly EQT’s stock has held up better than many of its more oil-focused peers over the past year. The future of natural gas is also somewhat brighter than the future of crude oil, so EQT appears to be well-positioned to take advantage of this.

About EQT Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, EQT Corporation focuses primarily on the production of natural gas in the Appalachian region. The company currently owns or controls 630,000 acres in the Marcellus basin of West Virginia and Pennsylvania and another 60,000 acres in the Utica basin of Ohio:

Source: EQT Corporation

The Marcellus is the cheapest location in the United States to produce natural gas. This is a very good thing given the effects that the coronavirus outbreak has had on the energy industry. At the start of the year, natural gas at Henry Hub was selling for $2.19 per thousand cubic feet but that has since fallen to $1.78 per thousand cubic feet, which is a 20.09% decline.

Source: Business Insider

The fact then that the Marcellus basin is the cheapest basin in the United States in which natural gas is produced makes it easier for companies operating in the region to generate a positive free cash flow. This does still require some effort on the part of the company, however. Thus, we should be pleased to see that EQT has been aggressively working to reduce its drilling costs. On average, it cost the company $970 per foot of drilling to create a well in the Pennsylvania Marcellus at the start of last year. It managed to get this down to $745 per foot in the first quarter of 2020 and is well on its way to getting this down to its target of $730 per foot:

Source: EQT Corporation

The decreasing expenses mean that the company can realize lower prices from its production and still turn a profit. This is a nice situation to be in when energy prices decline as they did when the coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic shutdown began because it improves the company’s ability to weather the lower price environment. This is especially important if the low price environment persists for an extended period. We can see further evidence by looking at the company’s cost of production:

Source: EQT Corporation

As we can see here, the company’s breakeven point has been steadily declining over the course of this year. EQT is currently able to achieve a wellhead cash flow breakeven of $1.075-1.175 per thousand cubic feet of natural gas produced. This is significantly less than the $1.43 per thousand cubic feet 52-week low for natural gas at Henry Hub, so we can conclude that EQT should be generating a positive free cash flow. This was true in the first quarter of 2020 as the company reported a free cash flow of $244.106 million. However, the company’s free cash flow was a negative $6.903 million in the trailing twelve-month period due to an aggressive drilling campaign in the second half of last year.

One strategy that independent exploration and production companies often use to protect themselves against fluctuations in energy prices is the use of derivatives such as swaps, options, or forward contracts to lock in a sale price for their production in advance. EQT is no exception to this. As we can see here, the company is using a variety of derivatives to lock in prices for about 87% of its expected 2020 production:

Source: EQT Corporation

As we can see here, the company’s average sales price for the 87% of its production that is covered by these hedges is about $2.71 per dekatherm. One dekatherm is roughly equivalent to 1,000 cubic feet so the effective price that EQT will be receiving for its production is well above the current market price of natural gas. It goes without saying that this is also well above EQT’s cost of production. This is something that is nice to see for obvious reasons.

Why Natural Gas

As already mentioned, EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. The company also exclusively focuses on natural gas (although it does have some liquids production). Thus, an investment in EQT is essentially a bet on the future of natural gas. Fortunately, that future is quite bright. One of the reasons for this is climate change. Many governments around the world have been working to reduce their respective nation's carbon emissions out of climate change fears. Natural gas plays a vital role in this because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels, so converting their old coal and oil-burning power sources to natural gas will reduce their carbon emissions. According to the International Energy Outlook published by the Energy Information Administration, global natural gas consumption will increase at a 1.1% compound annual growth rate over the next thirty years compared to 0.6% for petroleum and other liquids:

Source: Energy Information Administration

The United States is one of the few nations in the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production in order to meet this demand due mostly to the wealth of regions like the Marcellus basin. This is one of the reasons why so many energy companies are constructing liquefied natural gas plants in the country since these facilities are necessary for the natural gas to be exported to other nations. As we can see here, nearly all of the growth in energy consumption over the next thirty years comes from nations that are not part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development:

Source: Energy Information Administration

There will also likely be some demand growth for natural gas in the United States. This comes from the utility sector. In response to both the very affordable price of natural gas and a desire to reduce carbon emissions, many utilities have been retiring their old coal-burning power plants and replacing them with natural gas-burning ones. In 2008, natural gas provided about 21% of the electricity consumed in the United States. This figure was 38% in 2019:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

There are reasons to expect that this figure will increase going forward. The nation’s electric utilities have already announced that they will be retiring a total of 40 gigawatts worth of coal and nuclear generation capacity:

Source: Energy Information Administration, Range Resources

As the nation’s demand for electricity has not declined, this capacity will need to be replaced. While renewables may provide some of the new capacity, it is unlikely that they will account for all of it. Although renewable technologies have certainly been improving, they are not yet reliable enough to be the sole source of power for the electric grid. Therefore, it is likely that a significant proportion of this capacity will be replaced by natural gas-fired plants, which will naturally boost the nation’s demand for natural gas. This is obviously beneficial for natural gas producers like EQT.

Financial Considerations

One thing that many investors have been worried about with regards to independent exploration and production companies like EQT is the high level of debt that some of these companies have. So let us have a look at the company’s balance sheet in an attempt to determine if there is anything to worry about here. As of March 31, 2020, EQT had $16.256 million in current debt and $5.020608 billion in long-term debt. This gives the company a total of $5.036864 billion in debt compared to $9.633878 billion in shareowners’ equity for a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. This is a fairly reasonable ratio that compares well with the company’s peers:

Company Debt-to-Equity Ratio EQT Corporation 0.52 Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) 0.56 Range Resources 1.29 Antero Resources (AR) 0.56

Thus, it does not appear that EQT is carrying an outsized amount of debt relative to its peers. The more important thing is evaluating the company’s ability to pay its debt without running into financial trouble. Here is EQT’s debt maturity schedule:

Source: EQT Corporation

As we can see here, EQT only has $11 million debt maturing this year. If we assume that the company can indeed generate a positive free cash flow, as already discussed, then when we combine this with the $18.651 million in cash that EQT has on its balance sheet, we can see that EQT should have no real problem paying this off. The bigger problem comes next year when $595 million worth of outstanding debt comes due. It is difficult to come up with any scenario in which the company manages to pay this off without refinancing it. Unfortunately, the market has not been particularly friendly towards the debt of energy companies recently. The company did manage to complete a $500 million convertible debt offering in the second quarter when the coronavirus crisis was at its worst, so this gives us confidence that EQT will be able to refinance this debt even if energy prices remain low although it may have to use some sort of convertible security to do it. This is still better than nothing as it does ensure that the company will be able to weather through the current situation and endure to profit off of the bright future for natural gas.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQT is a reasonably strong natural gas producer that is well-positioned to take advantage of the strength in the market. The firm is well-hedged for this year, which should ensure that its free cash flow remains positive. The problem could come next year if natural gas prices remain low as its hedging position is weak and the company has a sizable amount of debt maturing. I have confidence that it will be able to successfully refinance this debt, however, given its size and the company’s dominant position in the market. The fact that the company was able to issue debt during the worst of the COVID-19 lockdowns is a good sign that gives us confidence that it will be able to weather through and take advantage of the impending surge in natural gas demand.

